Watch these inspiring TED talks by women about women

“I am feminine, I am masculine, I am anything I want; I can teach you, I can love you, If you got it goin’ on.” Emmy Meli’s lyrics from the 2021 song, “I am Woman,” became a viral trend on social media. And rightly so, because that’s how women are — fearless, carefree, courageous and loving. In our list of some of the most-loved TED talks by women about women, you will get to know more about some female leaders, who are champions of women’s issues including social injustice, race and gender bias.

Though 8 March is International Women’s Day, it is not a day just for women. It is a celebration of gender expressions and recognising one’s own abilities as well as joining hands for women’s empowerment. Today, women leaders dominate every field, be it business, politics, science, technology, innovation or literature. And, their motivating TED talks are a great way to boost self-confidence and understand that no glass ceiling is so high that it cannot be broken.

These inspiring talks are by women from different walks of life who have overcome unimaginable barriers and have set examples of perseverance, dedication, grit and undaunting courage. Whether it is the journey to become the COO of Facebook, standing against the Taliban who dared to shut down a girls’ school, or dominating the sports arena, these TED talks highlight something really important — no one else will be by your side if you are not there for yourself.

Powerful TED talks by women that are a Women’s Day must watch