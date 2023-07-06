The raconteur in Alena Murang wants the world to listen to the stories of her people

Alena Murang is more than just a sape player but a storyteller of the land, the birds, the trees, and the sea. As the stories of her Kelabit people fast-fading, she finds music as a common language that connects her culture to the world.

Alena Murang is truly something else. With her enigmatic presence and amicable aura, she wields strength and power through her voice as she sings the song of her people.

“I consider myself a storyteller above anything else and I believe in telling the story of my tribe through the music that I play,” she says, gracefully plucking the frets of her sape as she begins to sing for the opening night of Dioriviera at Ember Beach Club, Desaru Coast.

Her voice is haunting, resonating with emotions at all levels. When she is in her element, her songs run deep into the soul — touching every heartstring one crotchet at a time.

Born and raised in Kuching, Sarawak to a Kelabit father and an English-Italian mother, Alena has been playing sape for over two decades. She is no stranger to global music festivals and all of the cultural events — representing the indigenous tribes of Sarawak through music. She is also one of the first women to play the sape, singing songs that speak of the sky, the rain, the jungle, and nature.

After her captivating performance at the Dioriviera pop-up, we pull her aside for a quick chat about representation on the global stage, staying grounded in her culture and heritage, as well as the integral part of keeping heritage alive in music, art and fashion.

What is the inspiration behind your inspiration today?

I learned that Dior puts a lot of emphasis on storytelling and I consider myself a storyteller above anything else. My medium is music, art and fashion. So I love how that synergy happens between us.

The performance started off with a ‘reading’; a contemplation on the beauty of nature. And then it goes into this Kenyah song which is about being together and moving into the stars and the universe. The trilogy ends up with ‘Warrior Spirit’, a powerful song that carries the point of view from a strong feminine energy. With this performance, I take what the song is about, bringing the narratives together and ending with a big bang.

Tell us a little bit about the tribe and its beliefs.

We are about 6,000 people in population, and our language is considered endangered — it could even die out in my generation. Generally, the Kelabit people became Christians between 1900s and 1960s. Before that, it was a different belief system — animism that worships the spirits of the sky, the river and the jungle. When the community became Christians, a lot of the generational music and art got put aside — it skipped a generation and it skipped my dad’s generation. And that’s why it is a dying culture.

What about the art of playing sape?

Back then, playing sape used to be for ritual healing — it was not for mere entertainment purposes. There are many songs that I wanted to learn from the elders, but they wouldn’t want to teach me because it’s pantang (forbidden). But some would!

Tell us about the song that you performed tonight.

So the song ‘Gitu’an’ that I sang, it’s about being in the universe that’s derived from our ancestors. It’s about having two lives — the sky and the earth — and they would travel through a big waterfall. Like on earth, they would have battles, farms and family in the heavens.

So even though we don’t believe in the past anymore, there are still parts that we can pick up and tell stories about. Our music is closely related to nature. And as you can see, I don’t sing love songs but tunes that tell the stories of the rivers and the moon. Putting cliches aside, playing sape has actually brought me closer to the environment and the universe.

What stands out for the Kelabit people?

We are very well known for our beads — we hold a lot of value in that. Our beads come through trade… from Africa, Italy, and the places you’d never imagine. When it arrived at the coast in Miri, our people had to make a long journey to the coast and trade these items. Each bead has a particular name and comes with a certain value — a bead can be worth a buffalo for example.

We are also well-known for our rice, also known as beras Adan, which is a type of Bario rice. In the past, for a woman to achieve spiritual greatness, there are two ways to achieve it — to have a lot of beads and to have a good harvest of rice. That would mean that she would have a good relationship with the spirit of the rice, the sun, and the rain. While that’s all in the past and those spirits anymore, it still holds true today that we value rice and our beads a lot.

What about the men? How do they achieve spiritual greatness?

For men to achieve spiritual greatness, they need to be very good hunters to provide food, and to be adept at warfare; protecting the community.

In fact, a lot of tribes in Borneo including us Kelabits were probably originated from Taiwan some 8,000 years ago. If you visit the indigenous people of Taiwan, we actually speak very similar languages. I can understand my friends over there and that language group extends to Tahiti, Easter Island, Maori and Madagascar.

What has been the biggest challenge for you as someone who plays traditional instruments like the sape?

There are two main challenges. I started learning sape when I was ten — back then nobody in my generation was really learning sape. I had to go through over 20 years of learning to look after and adapt to the physical sape itself. The sape can get pretty temperamental. We had to experiment with different types of electronic pick-ups, strings, shapes and sizes before arriving at the sape that we have today — one that is performable on the world stage.

Sape is also very sensitive to temperatures. As a ten-year-old, I have to carve the rattan frets myself. Each fret is a specific height and you have to stick it down with beeswax. I still play traditional sape and mine’s made from the Adan tree, the most sought-after wood for sape.

And where do you feel you’re at right now?

It is about adapting, and how I can fit into the mainstream spaces. When I first started out, I pretty much sit in the ‘tourism’ banner, and government-related events — which is great — but to play at places like Dior for instance means a lot for the community. It is a representation of sorts to think that Dior wants our songs from a very small kampung in the highlands.

It’s been years of navigating the spaces of music and finding my way in the Malaysian music industry and the international scene — both very different gameplay altogether.

In your own words, what do you think are the similarities you share with Dior?

I think it’s really the artistry. I understand that through the whole inspiration and design, there’s always a narrative behind it and I love the people behind Dior — they are artists and designers themselves. There’s always a story to be told and beyond what you just see, it’s exciting to be able to uncover those stories you know and being able to listen to them. Like storytelling and making music, it builds relationships through the similarities that we share.

Oh, and a fun fact! My grandmother is from Italy, and so is Maria Grazia Chiuri. So when I told my mom about Dioriviera, it’s nice to have that similarity and some heritage overlap.

What is the ultimate goal when it comes to promoting your artistry?

I think it’s always going to be keeping the stories of our people alive — it’s fast fading. When more people listen, it will bridge understanding that keeps our heritage and culture in current conversations. I also want to fill people with joy and love through my music.

And lastly, what do you love about the Dior popup?

I love the setting — it’s so Malaysian and so refined. I was here last night and earlier in the day time. The green simpoh leaves — leaves so close to my childhood — where the beach meets the mountains, juxtaposed with the Dior facade; it’s a culmination of cultures and heritage. When we think of heritage, we also inherit the environment and I think this backdrop against the beautiful Dioriviera pop-up is simply harmonious.