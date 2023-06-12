The Z List: Athina Kamarudin finds joy in expressing her true self creatively

After a decade-long journey in dance, she maintains her gracefulness — and the desire to tell a story — in everything she does. Today, she continues to showcase her ‘true’ self on social media, wielding her own vulnerability as her power. Meet The Z List 2023, model and thriving content creator, Athina Kamarudin.

From the moment Athina Kamarudin steps into the studio, she’s serving face. Her hair is pulled back in a loose ponytail and she’s dressed in a loose-fitting, comfortable sweatshirt, but you can tell right away that she’s ready to bring her A game. “So, there are four outfit changes altogether,” I say as Athina settles into the makeup chair. I loosely explain the concept of our shoot today: vibrant Gen Z-type vibes, with ‘authenticity’ at its core; the smile she gives me is a genuine one when she shoots back, “Perfect, can’t wait!”

Authentic is a word best suited for Athina — and if you take a slow scroll through her Instagram page, you’ll know what I mean. With every few posts, she reveals a piece of herself that you might think is part of a much more enigmatic persona. But Athina exudes a kind of effortless, unaffected charm you don’t often see nowadays, whether on-screen or off-camera.

As evidenced in her YouTube vlogs, Athina grew up in a loud and love-filled family. (Her most recent one was posted in March, in which she documented her trip to Jakarta for a catalogue modelling gig with snippets of her food adventures; of her father cheerfully singing along to an old Indonesian song; of her brother and mother playfully photobombing her.)

Even in between these endearing clips, Athina manages to be unabashedly honest. In that same vlog, as she’s in the middle of unwrapping an Indomie Cup, she muses, “I wanna make a difference, you know? I wanna believe in something. Something good. And this is my something good.” This refers to modelling, a journey she’s just begun professionally embarking on this year.

“I feel like I’m on the lucky side of things, because we’re in a generation where things are more diverse,” Athina says to me. “We’re able to experiment a lot more without limits and restrictions compared to before. So in that sense, I kind of get the good side of things most of the time, because I’m able to experiment differently. Modelling is more than what it used to be, more than just fashion. It’s about telling a story as well.”

On the life of a dancer, and what it has taught her

Storytelling is something that no doubt comes naturally to Athina. She was three when she first started dancing, and it would go on to set the rest of her life in motion (literally). “I was really interested in ballet after watching a bunch of Barbie movies,” she admits sheepishly, but I assure her that I get it. The Sugar Plum Princess dance scene from Barbie in the Nutcracker was totally life-changing for me, too. “So I enrolled in a ballet class, and I did ballet until I was 13 or 14. After that, I went on to have a really big interest in dance.”

At 18, Athina pursued a Diploma in Dance at Singapore’s LASALLE College of the Arts, where she traversed various genres beyond ballet: contemporary, urban and traditional Malay court dance. She did competitions and performances, and led the Malaysian team in the Super Dance International Festival-Competition that was held in St. Petersburg, Russia back in 2014 — where they placed first.

“After I finished high school, I wanted to go to college,” she recounts, pondering how different her life might have been had she chosen the path ‘expected’ of her. “But my mum said I should do something I enjoy. She’s the type of person who says, ‘In ten years’ time, you will go on to do something completely different.’ And she’s not wrong.”

When she returned to Malaysia after college, Athina found interest in many other things such as content creating and modelling — newer, more contemporary ways to express herself — and she has dedicated to doing them full-time. “I don’t dance as much anymore, but I’d love to get back to it,” she adds. “I was a dance instructor for a good six months just to test out different genres of dance. That was a very interesting experience.”

Despite claiming to be out of step, it’s clear even on the set of our shoot that dance never truly left her. Clad in a vibrant Kate Spade jumpsuit, we instruct her to strike a pose — she lifts one foot gracefully into the air in the style of a battement technique, with the tips of her toes stretched en pointe.

“It gave me a different kind of joy,” she says of dancing; the wistfulness is palpable in her voice. Dance is such a unique art form that is both a performative act yet also very emotionally vulnerable — a feat that I’m curious to know how Athina got to grips with. “I’ll speak from experience but growing up, I was never really the person to talk a lot when I was in public,” she opens up. “But when you put me on stage to perform, I was able to tell a story without words. I feel like that’s what creates the difference between dancing and other forms of art. It’s being able to put out your emotions without actually having anything said.”

The story might be yours to tell freely, she goes on to say, but it’s also free for the audience to take it however they want. “In a performance, you can sit on stage without moving and people can interpret for themselves exactly what that means,” she illustrates. “The narrative is really up to the audience, and my part is just to be there to execute those emotions for them.”

On constantly ‘moving’ through life

From the way she goes with the flow both on and off set, swaying her body freely, it’s easy to see that Athina has always been the kind who doesn’t like to sit still. In between her dancing career, she also had a brief stint as a figure skater, cheerleader and even a little bit of acting — she was also a certified dance and pilates instructor at one point.

Her ability to engage with people and to keep them captivated is undeniable; it’s only natural that she would gravitate toward modelling and content creating. The camera is Athina’s canvas, and just as she has spent her life experimenting in dance, she would continue to experiment with motion here. Even now at the studio, as she holds a subtly cheeky pose with the Tissot Chemin Des Tourelles Powermatic 80 watch draped around her wrist, Athina is loose and languid.

She cites dancer Autumn Miller as one of her biggest inspirations in contemporary. Known for her precision, Autumn is a very technical dancer, taking care to perfect every fouetté since she was a child until today, having opened her own dance studio. “But if we’re talking about non-technical dancers, I like Kai from EXO,” Athina giggles. “He’s the reason I wanted to pursue dance, actually. I’ve been following EXO for the longest time.”

As a content creator, Athina has learned to pick up inspiration from everything around her. “I think creativity is something you have to constantly do,” she affirms. “Of course, you want to put out something different every time. And I think that comes from being a lot more aware of what’s around you. My creative process is really all about what inspires me the most at that point in time. Different things inspire me differently at different times in my life.”

Whether it’s through scrolling on TikTok or hearing someone else’s narrative of their story, anything could be a source of inspiration for the 25-year-old creator. Seeing how other creators have followed through with their dreams, getting to where they are now — it’s a gold mine of content inspiration, making Athina reflect on her own journey and tell her story. “Or it can also be something basic like when I watch a movie and I like it,” she muses with an easy smile.

On vulnerability, and keeping a good head on her shoulders

Athina’s goal with content creation ultimately boils down to one thing: self-expression. I note her style of content — her day-to-day vlogs, showing little snippets of her life by the hour, traversing between the mundane and the exciting. It’s her signature style of shooting content, giving us slice-of-life type updates while still keeping it real.

“For me, personally, it’s about vulnerability,” she shares. “I understand how a lot of people say you shouldn’t show your weaknesses and stuff… but I feel like that it’s a power I have within myself. And only I have the power to do what I want with that. Being able to show my true self online creates that of me which already exists on social media — of that perception, ‘She’s able to be herself. But then she’s also able to get up the next day and do it all over again.’ That’s very important.”

Because the Athina we see online is the Athina I’m speaking to now, just outside the studio, I don’t doubt that it can get exhausting to keep things enthralling. “The best thing about it is being able to give advice to people; people who aren’t sure what they have to do,” she says — the what, of course, referring to this ever-changing, often confusing world. “To be able to have open discussions with people who are understanding — that’s a big plus. The con, though, is you share a chunk of your life unconsciously. As much as you want to keep that within yourself. The more you keep, the more you lose on social media. Because ultimately, you want to be yourself.”

As someone who’s big on being vulnerable, Athina also affirms that there is definitely a fine line between showing it all, and still keeping it classy on top of it. “One of the cons is also altering who you are,” she opens up. “I think we all should start being a little more ‘ourselves’ online, as much as we are in real life. ‘Cause that’s when you don’t break out of character, you know? Some people do that, and it gets very difficult as well. Everyday you’re like, ‘Who am I today?’ So for me, to be vulnerable and to allow for that space to break down, fail, make mistakes — but also knowing that you have to get back up after that — is super important. Everybody else is going through something as well, so we’re all kinda in this together.”

As Athina preps for her fourth and final look for our shoot, I see her brighten up considerably. I think back to her last vlog in Jakarta, post-catalogue shoot and mixing her Indomie Cup. Tired, but still with a warm and contented smile on her face. “Happiness is a choice anyway,” she tells us, the viewers, “and so I choose to be happy.”

interview PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA | editor-in-chief MARTIN TEO | creative direction RONN TAN & MALLIE MARAN | assisted by LOW SUE MAE | stylist MAX MAK | photography EDMUND LEE (ONE3FOUR STUDIO) | videography JACKIE MAH | makeup KF BONG | hair CODY CHUA | styled in KATE SPADE, TISSOT, BOTTEGA VENETA

In its third year, The Z List continues to be a platform that celebrates outstanding Gen Z talents who are successful, influential, and remarkable in their respective fields. This year, we celebrate the essence of authenticity, through their authoritative voice and influence to make a difference — inspiring fellow Gen Z-ers out there to live their best life.