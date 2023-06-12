The Z List: Bella Dowanna is the young, versatile artist that local entertainment needs right now

Having acted since she was a child, she made headlines in her outstanding performance in the film M4M4 alongside Nabila Huda. Now, she’s exploring her artistry across various genres — while making her own rules along the way. Meet The Z List 2023, actor and local TV darling, Bella Dowanna.

Drifting through the hubbub of our shoot for this year’s The Z List batch, I spot Bella Dowanna on the makeup chair with her hair swept up — a classic beehive in the making. The hairstyle, paired with a vivid lemon-print Kate Spade dress and a charming lemon-shaped purse to match, gives her look an overall vintage feel and belies her years. Bella at 20 carries herself with as much grace and confidence as an old-timer in the industry — talented, coming off unforgettable performances, and with more projects ahead of her. Plus, she has tremendous charisma that just draws you in.

“Since I was six years old, I memang banyak buat advertisements — and since then I wanted to act, until now, and I’m already twenty,” Bella says, so easily that I am almost affronted. Oh my god, I shoot back, but twenty is still so young, though! She laughs. “Yeah, I guess it feels really long because I’ve been doing this for a long time.”

When she first started, you might have probably seen a young Bella on the TV screen in commercials for LG, Kellogg’s and other cornflakes. Then by nine, she had gone for castings all over (“I didn’t really want to at the time, but people asked me to try!”) before landing her first acting gig in the telefilm Begitulah Sayang, back in 2012. “The director at the time was Ahmad Idham, and I got to act alongside Zamarul Hisham and Norish Karman,” she tells me. “Since then, I started really liking acting, and I kept going for more castings. But now the culture is also macam if the film director or producer already knows you, it’ll be a close casting.”

Growing up a child actor, Bella’s relationship with acting is something that was honed from so long ago. “I actually don’t know when I ‘figured’ it out or if there’s an exact time I decided that this would be what I want to do for the rest of my life,” she muses. “But I memang felt it at some point lah. I did have a moment when I thought, ‘This is it. I wanna do this.’ Because it is my source of income, and I want to help my family. But most importantly, I just love it.”

On acting, and performing among the greats

For Bella, her biggest accomplishment to this day is getting to share the big screen with Nabila Huda in the feature film M4M4, which was released back in 2020. “I’ve gotten to act with a few big names in my career,” she says with a shy smile, “tapi my proudest moment is still that role I played alongside Nabila Huda. It was my first feature film, and it also happened to be my toughest role.”

The film’s premiere had been quite a turning point for the industry. Not only did M4M4 redefine the local psychological horror genre, but 18-year-old Bella delivered a stellar performance in her debut — catching the attention of directors, producers and peers alike in the entertainment world.

Who is Bella Dowanna? read the headlines for a long period of time after the release, and I remember seeing a few scenes circling social media platforms, specifically the climactic breakdown scene between Bella’s character, Alya, and her mother Aini (portrayed by Nabila Huda).

“I was scared at first, masa awal-awal,” she admits sheepishly. “I went for casting, and then they took me at the time because I ada long hair, which they said would be suitable for a ‘horror’ role — especially for a teenager who likes to grow her hair out. And it just so happens that at the time, I pernah did a shoot with the producer, and he recommended me to the director. It was my first time acting with Kak Eyra Rahman, and she really helped me a lot. Like, when I needed to portray the emotions, my character’s depression and anxiety after she gets raped kan. Basically, things I never had first-hand experience with, and needed guidance on how to do it well.”

On branching out in her artistry

Despite being a child actor, Bella has managed to evade the dreaded ‘typecasting’ business that befall many who begin their careers early. Her characters have ranged from the misunderstood daughter to the spoiled schoolgirl, and the ditzy part-time cleaner — showcasing how versatile Bella can be as an artist.

I vaguely mention that I had just recently binged Legenda Puteri Qaseh, in which Bella plays the feisty Leila — best friend and second-in-command to the titular Qaseh. It’s such a stark contrast to her role in M4M4, so much that it must have taken some effort to shed certain emotions and reactions with each character.

“I think for that, you memang have to focus on the script and what it is asking from you,” Bella muses. “You need to read it lah, as much as you can. I’ve also heard someone tell me that you should read the script at least three times: first, roughly to gauge the story; the second time around you’ll need to read the other characters’ scenes, too; and finally, you need to have your own references while you read. So you’ll know how you want to portray the character. And for me, once I’ve done that, I’ll discuss with my director to figure out the character punya ‘look’ or ‘feel’. Because once you go on set, there could still be changes.”

Beyond the technicalities, it’s clear to see that Bella has practically immersed herself in the life of an actor. Everything she does on set today is done with painstaking attention to detail — I imagine it is the case when she’s filming as well.

On growing up in a ‘Gen Z’-fied world

Bella is at the forefront of Gen Z — hinging a little bit on Gen Alpha — and, as all who grow up around technology, is prone to criticism across social media. Although Bella had not been a nobody before her life-changing role in M4M4, the internet is not exactly a ‘safe space’, and people online can still be quick and harsh to judge.

“When you get into the creative or entertainment industry, you’ll have to get ready for those kinds of things,” Bella says with a sigh. “You have to be mentally prepared lah. Because you never know what people will talk about. Everyone is so quick to turn things around. If you buat baik, other people’s definition of baik might not be the same as ours. And if you do something bad, they’ll remember it. You can’t really change people’s perspectives at that point, so I think it’s best for you to just be yourself. Like for me, I’ve gotten body-shamed banyak kali, but I ignore it. I believe that sometimes it’s better to stay silent.”

Bella also laments her lost years of youth. Having been in the camera’s eye since she was six, she never did have what most would consider a ‘normal’ childhood. “But I can’t turn back the time anyway,” she laughs. “And there are pros and cons to it — I can’t be ‘free’ like other people, and I don’t have many childhood memories outside of castings and auditions. But I get to make my own income, and I can make my own way in life. I’m really happy about that. I get to help my family. And I get to try a lot of different characters — be whoever I want to be.”

interview PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA | editor-in-chief MARTIN TEO | creative direction RONN TAN & MALLIE MARAN | assisted by LOW SUE MAE | stylist AZZA ARIF | photography EDMUND LEE (ONE3FOUR STUDIO) | videography JACKIE MAH | makeup SHIYO JOO | hair JUNO KO | styled in KATE SPADE, TISSOT, BALENCIAGA, DIOR

In its third year, The Z List continues to be a platform that celebrates outstanding Gen Z talents who are successful, influential, and remarkable in their respective fields. This year, we celebrate the essence of authenticity, through their authoritative voice and influence to make a difference — inspiring fellow Gen Z-ers out there to live their best life.