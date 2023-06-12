The Z List: Claudia Tan opens up about her ‘perfect addiction’ to creativity and writing

Emerging from the depths of Wattpad fiction, her compelling characters and worldbuilding shot her to stardom — landing her a book offer and a once-in-a-lifetime movie deal. Meet The Z List 2023, writer and effervescent dreamer, Claudia Tan.

If you ever found yourself bopping to the sultry ‘70s-esque hit “Bodies” on the radio at some point post-pandemic, you might have also been impressed to learn that the songsmith behind the music is from our own local pool: Claudia Tan. Though these days, the pop princess is gracing headlines for a different form of writing. Her wildly popular romance novel, Perfect Addiction, got the film adaptation treatment earlier this year — and on Amazon Prime Video, no less.

As we await her arrival, I start to feel a little daunted by her magnitude. I’d been told that she had spent most of last month prepping for multiple movie premieres for Perfect Addiction. This is a young woman who has achieved nearly every writer’s dream — my mind can’t help conjuring up a visage of elegance and undeniable glamour to go with the face. But just after 10 o’clock, Claudia saunters into the studio with a true-blue smile, looking like your girl-next-door type in a romance novel. There’s an easy-going energy she brings with her that belies her success.

Writing has always been a secret passion she’d quietly nursed since her teen years. Like many dreamy sixteen-year-olds — here, she blushes and shrinks a bit with discomfort — Claudia had turned to Wattpad, the popular social storytelling platform that ruled over the early 2010s. In time, her story Perfect Addiction garnered over 85 million reads and even earned her the People’s Choice Award at the 2015 Watty Awards.

“At the time, I didn’t think anything was going to come out of it,” Claudia shrugs. She brushes a wisp of hair away from her face, and the Tissot Chemin des Tourelles Powermatic 80 timepiece glints delicately in the morning sunlight. “Like, I just wanted to write for the sake of writing — because I really loved it, and because I love reading.”

On finding her ‘voice’ in the genre

Sitting at the tail end of her generation, Claudia was part of the ‘Young Adult’ genre sweep growing up. Her own bookshelves were graced with Meg Cabot’s bestselling The Princess Diaries and The Mediator series and Colleen Hoover books. “I was very much a dystopian girl,” she adds, laughing. “I had way too many dystopian titles like The Hunger Games, Divergent, and also Sarah J. Maas’ books. They were just such an integral part of my reading journey.”

Claudia recounts her fateful encounter with Sarah J. Maas at a book signing: “I remember telling her, ‘I’m going to be like you someday!’ I just blurted that out at the time, and she was like, ‘You will!’ And I just went, ‘Oh my god, thank you! You don’t even know me, but thank you!’ Looking back now, it’s really crazy how things turned out.”

Though Wattpad has certainly had its fair share of bad reputation and controversy over the years, it has also been a breeding ground for aspiring writers and hidden, unpolished gems. And with the emergence of young adult movies such as the After series and The Kissing Booth, it’s proven to be a recipe for instant success. But Claudia, who hadn’t gotten any formal training in writing before, didn’t exactly set out to become famous with her Perfect series.

“Writing on Wattpad was kind of like my training ground, I would say,” she shares. “I didn’t write to get published. I was writing because I wanted to get better at it. And it just so happens that the series resonated with people, so I’m very blessed in that sense.” Like many who once dabbled in fan fiction writing, Claudia’s Wattpad persona existed outside of her own, and for a while she lived a kind of ‘double life’.

“The stories I posted there happened to blow up over time, so that was kind of crazy,” Claudia laughs. “In a way, I was online famous, like, with the air quotes. But nobody really knew in real life. And ‘cause it was romance as well, which was double the embarrassment. I mean, I’m not ashamed about it now. But at the time, as a girl who read romance books — it wasn’t the fiction to read, you know? People were reading Percy Jackson books and stuff, and I was made fun of for my taste so I thought, I might as well not tell anybody what I was doing. But I own up to it now, so it’s all good!”

The book-to-screen journey for Perfect Addiction was a hectic whirlwind of activity, though it was slow-going at first. After writing what would eventually become her most popular story, Claudia left for college and did her own thing — her Wattpad persona had lain dormant. She picked up the ukulele and turned to music as a creative outlet. But around the same time, the Wattpad platform grew in popularity as more writers came on. It expanded into the publishing and entertainment industry. Following the commercial success of After, the platform would no doubt continue to pitch for more films.

“People were obviously still hungry for those kinds of movies, and so they were looking at my story,” Claudia elaborates. “They approached me like, ‘Hey, are you interested in Perfect Addiction being made into a movie?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course!’ But for the longest part, it was a lot of just waiting around. Since the movie industry is so unpredictable, things can be in development hell for years, right? And sometimes they never even see the light of day. So I was excited, but also I had to manage my expectations and be patient. Two years of radio silence, and then all of a sudden it was like, ‘Okay, this is happening. The director is attached, the cast is attached, and we’re going to be shooting.’”

Thus began Claudia’s exciting adventure to the States for Perfect Addiction. “They were really kind to send me scripts, and I was able to give them some feedback and stuff,” she adds. While only official producers of the movie typically get the full creative control of the production, Claudia was still able to spend some time on set during shooting and even had a chance to appear in a cameo role in the movie. There’s a dreamy, faraway expression as she recounts her experience — which also explains the vibrant, fresh-faced energy she brings to the shoot. She had just flown home from Los Angeles and New York where she attended the movie premiere with a few of the cast members. Here, I can’t resist bringing up the thrilling fact that Ross Butler of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, 13 Reasons Why and recently, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, plays one of the leading roles.

“Oh, yeah, that was huge,” Claudia agrees, grinning. “I found out about the casting at the same time as everybody else and I was like, ‘This is so crazy!’ I started crying ‘cause I was like, ‘Finally this is happening, like, for real, for real this is happening.’ And I was really happy to see Ross Butler in this role too, because — well, these are characters I wrote when I was sixteen. And at the time, you only ever read about white characters in romance books. There was no ‘place’ for people like you and me in a story like this. So it was extra special to see Ross take that part, as an Asian lead.”

In Perfect Addiction, Ross Butler plays the moody, fame-hungry Kayden — a role that you don’t often see portrayed by POC actors. But he makes it work. It also helps that the chemistry he and Kiana Madeira (who portrays the lead character, Sienna) share is undeniably… well, perfect. The movie translates the book’s themes onto the screen as best it can, cautiously navigating the middle ground between ‘young adult’ fiction and ‘new adult’.

On music, and the creative power of songwriting

As a writer, the urge to bounce from one creative form to another is totally understandable. On the cusp of her early twenties, Claudia took a step back from Wattpad to pursue her studies. During this time, she spent the hours between classes strumming on her ukulele and writing little ditties here and there. “I was really trying to ‘find myself’ in any other new pursuits that I could do,” Claudia says of her hiatus from writing. “I experienced heartbreak, and you know, as usually you get all sad and mopey about it. I wasn’t about to write a whole novel about it. I just wanted to let it out in a different way. And so I started writing all these songs. They were fine; I wouldn’t say they were great but I kept doing it anyway because I’ve loved singing since I was really young.”

It was around this time that Claudia met Irwin Lim aka Irwinandfire: music producer, frequent collaborator and her boyfriend — it was quite the natural matchup. “We were just like, ‘Hey, do you wanna do music together?’ It was that simple. So we started doing music together from then on.” Irwin, also a musician, has worked with pop acts and pop-punk collectives and also produced many of Claudia’s hit songs including “Bodies”, “Nice Guy” and — released just last year — “Your Gentleman”.

“That one kind of blew up a little bit recently because it was on Jungkook’s live session,” Claudia gushes. News that the BTS member had the song in the background of his WeLive session had quickly spread all over social media, and since its release, the song has soared close to a million streams. “People ask me how that happened — I don’t know what to tell them because it was a complete shock to me, too! I have no idea how it ended up on his playlist. People were tagging me on Twitter and I was just like, ‘What’s a WeLive?’ But yeah, that was pretty crazy.”

Claudia’s music reflects her sunny personality to a tee: upbeat bubblegum pop with witty lyrics (delightfully tongue-in-cheek) and very TikTok trend-friendly. Even her music videos, like the hazy ‘50s-prom inspired one for “Bodies”, are just as fun and whimsical as you’d expect it to be. It’s unsurprising then that she cites the likes of Dua Lipa, Julia Michaels and Olivia Rodrigo as a few of her biggest musical inspirations. “I know pop has a bad rep of being ‘basic’ or whatever,” she jokes, “but I feel like if you do it well, you can be massively successful and still have your lyrics really resonate with people, you know? And I feel like pop music is changing now. It’s a lot more personal, especially with female songwriters. They pour their hearts out in a song and it’s so catchy too. Like Taylor Swift — well, she’s the OG.”

One outfit change later Claudia is sprawled on the floor of the studio, donning a vivid Kate Spade dress with its wide frills taking up most of the space as she is surrounded by an array of colourful bags. The mishmash of colours against the white backdrop depicts the sudden headlong rush that Claudia’s life has taken since Perfect Addiction took off. Claudia Tan and her Wattpad persona, merging to become one. As the ‘double life’ is shed, I ask her how the people around her have reacted.

“They were really excited for me,” she says easily, but I catch the relief in her voice. “I was nervous because I hadn’t told anybody, and then it’s like the whole world suddenly knows. So I was nervous, especially for my parents. They didn’t even know I was writing until after I got into college. I had to write the essay for my college application, and I sent it to my aunt for proofread… and she told everybody! They were like, ‘Oh, now we see why you were in your room on your computer all the time!’”

On newfound fame and a semblance of normalcy

From the moment Claudia embarked on her songwriting journey, the road to self-proclaimed ‘pop princess’ was set. What it means to grow as an artist today, in this Gen Z-saturated world, is a completely new thing. You have to be present pretty much everywhere, and be active almost always. And as an introvert, this is something Claudia struggles with: “I feel like especially if your whole life is on social media, and your main job is social media, it can get a little tiring. Because I have to promote my music, I have to be a little ‘louder’ and make a lot of content — because social media is so accessible. But I find that exhausting. Back then when you made music, all you had to do was just sell a bunch of CDs and the label kind of does the job for you. Whereas now you have to have TikTok, and cross platforms to Instagram, YouTube, Spotify and so on. There’s way too many. And it’s all on you. There’s no one else that can do it for you. Because you have to show your own personality in that way. The people want to see you — the ‘real’ you.”

Social media fatigue isn’t new, and it’s also not only an ‘older Gen Z’ problem. But as Claudia points out, “The benefits outweigh the ‘not doing it’, and that’s just how it is. I’m still trying to learn how to find that balance myself. I think in my case it can get a bit difficult to balance two different passions — my brain constantly has to switch between the two. But I love it. I think it’s so fun. Because if I ever get bored of one thing, I can jump into the other.”

Creativity, on its own, is really the perfect addiction for someone like Claudia. Stories are what she is made of, and no matter the form or medium, she will be there to tell them all. “I feel like songwriting and novel writing are very different, but the core of it is still the same. Of course, in a song you’re telling a story in just three minutes — and there’s rhythm and melody of course, whereas you might have 100,000 words in a novel. But I think the core similarity of it is that you’re telling the story from beginning, middle to end. It’s just how you do it that’s different.”

interview PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA | editor-in-chief MARTIN TEO | creative direction RONN TAN & MALLIE MARAN | assisted by LOW SUE MAE | stylist MAX MAK | photography EDMUND LEE (ONE3FOUR STUDIO) | videography JACKIE MAH | makeup KF BONG | hair CODY CHUA | styled in KATE SPADE, TISSOT, H&M X MUGLER

In its third year, The Z List continues to be a platform that celebrates outstanding Gen Z talents who are successful, influential, and remarkable in their respective fields. This year, we celebrate the essence of authenticity, through their authoritative voice and influence to make a difference — inspiring fellow Gen Z-ers out there to live their best life.