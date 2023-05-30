The Z List: Gabriel Cheah uses art as a tool of self-expression and escapism

From playing with clay to becoming a master of ceramics, his relationship with art stems from a real, honest place — and he intends to use it to spread joy, with a touch of ‘sparkle’. Meet The Z List 2023, multidisciplinary artist and visionary, Gabriel Cheah.

When Gabriel Cheah put his horses on display at Monét in \ Melawati last September, one could tell right away the kind of artist he is. Five sculptors at an exhibition celebrating the Knight piece in chess — and Gabriel’s pair of horses stand out in shimmering detail.

“It was my first piece that I ever put out,” he tells me proudly, showing me a close-up of a horse sculpture ​​made from modelling clay with steel and solid concrete, “because it has everything that I like: the colours of the galaxy, the flowers, the crystals… I just really like it all. And when I finished the piece, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is me.’” The piece is aptly titled “Hope”. It’s what art represents for Gabriel, who is so unapologetically himself that he always makes sure to include a piece of him in every artwork.

Gabriel’s love of aesthetic beauty can be traced back to his mother, who is a seamstress. “Growing up, I was always surrounded by, like, very nice clothing,” he says. “Things like beadings, crystals, all the nice stuff. So, I would say that my mum spoiled me a bit with visuals.” From there, Gabriel developed a penchant for creating beautiful things as a means of expressing himself.

As an artist, Gabriel wanders from medium to medium. He first dabbled in clay-playing — as a schoolboy, while the teacher rambled on in mathematics class, he had been busy sculpting in his seat. “When I was in primary school, while the teachers were giving us lectures and stuff, I was basically ignoring everything,” he admits with a cheeky laugh. “I just played with the clay all day. I created small vases, and then put them on my table. Then I made flowers to add. I just loved to create all these things during classes. So from there, I already knew I wasn’t gonna study business or accounting. I always knew that I was gonna do art.”

In between sculpting, Gabriel also trifled with fashion, adding little bits of crystals and beadings to his own school uniform. “I don’t want to be boring,” he declares, and that alone tells me more than I need to know about Gabriel. “I always add my own kind of element. Maybe change up the buttons, just so I can make it unique. I always used to do it. I even asked my mom to help me with the designs.”

On growing through art as his medium of choice

Like many artists on their journey to find themselves, Gabriel was at a crossroads for his future. He knew art was the endgame — but getting there was a different story. “Actually, I wasn’t really a smart school student,” he says sheepishly. “But I told my mom, ‘I want to study in college.’ And she gave me a challenge: pass all my subjects in SPM, and I get to study what I want to study. So I studied hard, went to tuition and everything, and in the end I passed all my subjects. All of them I passed, but not all were As, yeah?” Gabriel laughs. “And that’s how I started my art journey lah.”

He had fleetingly thought about following in his mother’s footsteps and embarking on a career in fashion, but his mother — who’d had a lifetime of experience in the industry — had advised him to go for something else, so he can have a better life for himself. “I decided on graphic design,” Gabriel reveals, “because for me, I think graphic design can really help me in the future. If I want to create a business — it can really help me to know more about branding and so on.” Even during his college days, Gabriel was frequently told by his lecturers: “You can do anything as long as you apply the same skills and the same knowledge of the art. So no matter if you are a graphic or visual artist or illustrator or fine artist, sculpture artist, or multidisciplinary artist — it’s all the same.”

Graduating from the Malaysian Institute of Art (MIA) as a graphic designer, Gabriel became something of a drifter — wading through the corporate world, navigating his life as an intern at various agencies. “Actually I was feeling quite lost,” he opens up. “So, I asked myself, ‘Did I choose the wrong course to study?’ ‘Cause I don’t think the corporate world suits my personality at all. I’m a very fun person.

“Like, my ass cannot stick on the chair all day long,” he quips. “I have to go around, keep myself moving. I made the decision to change that for myself. And so last year was when I got the opportunity from Kolme Group about creating an art show.” (Thus, his set of colourful horses were born.)

On finding inspiration wherever he goes

Ever since he was a boy, Gabriel has never been afraid to be authentic. He opens himself up to just about anything, and he never tries to limit himself. “I believe that if you want to be known, you have to try everything that you’ve never dared to try,” he tells me. “And then from there, you’ll know what you like and what you don’t like. This is what I do, and how I always continue to discover myself.”

Here in the studio, Gabriel is still learning what he’s loving at the moment. He has a bright green Kate Spade cardigan looped around his shoulders for his first look, and balancing a pair of Sam Icon Leather Mini Totes on his head — in the shades ‘suns out’ and ‘watercolour blue’. “I love this lah!” Gabriel says, effectively breaking the sombre expression he’d put on for the camera. “I never really thought about this kind of style before, but I feel like this is just so me.”

It might be a cliché to say that the journey of self-discovery is a never-ending one, but as seen in Gabriel, there is plenty of truth in it. Not settling into simply one art form, he is what we call a multidisciplinary artist, and he is able to find his niche in every discipline — be it ceramics, crystal or graphics and multimedia. I ask if he might add ‘styling’ into the mix, because fashion is after all how he first dipped his toes into the world of art.

“If the opportunity comes, I will try it,” Gabriel muses. “Because I just like to try everything. And it’s not like that means I’m not stable, it’s just that I’m still exploring myself. Because life is long.”

Here, he pauses before letting out yet another laugh. “I mean, it’s not that long, but it’s still a long journey, you know? You always have ideas going. So, I don’t want my life to be me just doing the same thing until I die. Like, maybe I love doing ceramics now — but I will still keep going to find other things I love. ‘Cause I believe one job is not enough for me lah.”

On the ‘hustle-culture’ narrative and its hidden perks

On juggling more than just one job (post-graduation, Gabriel interned at three different places at once!), we start talking about the hustle culture, and how it promotes this semi-capitalistic idea that there’s always more to do, more to strive for in this world. It’s a narrative that seems to define Gen Z, I point out, and something that older folk might see as a contender against the creative.

“It goes with the times lah, I think,” Gabriel begins, and I already get the feeling that he’s about to launch into a breathless yet important spiel about his generation. “Because in the past, the previous generations would usually end up doing what their parents asked them to do. Engineering and all of that, for example. So they didn’t really get to explore everything else the real world can offer, because the job scopes were very limited. And you know, we have so many jobs now. Things that ten years ago wouldn’t even be considered a job, right? And because of that, people always see the previous generations as more ‘stable’ — but personally I don’t agree with that. If you ask me, I wouldn’t wanna go into a job and be there for, like, 50 years. I don’t want that. And I don’t think it’s a bad thing to explore, actually.”

The fear of feeling ‘stuck’ with one thing forever is also a defining trait of many ‘Gen Z’ers, but only because as times change, the expectations in society change too. Content creation is a career that exists because of social media, which would have been unheard of 30 years ago. Instead of assuming the worst and calling young people entitled or lazy, Gabriel goes on, they should start paying attention to what they’re actually doing with their lives instead.

“We are doing so many things, actually,” he muses, looking back at his three internship stints, art exhibitions upcoming and past, and his solo projects. “You know, sometimes I can even forget what’s the last project I was doing. I think in the last year alone I was already so busy with a lot of things. Yeah, our generation is actually a really fun generation, because I feel like we are born in the right time.

“It’s really good that we don’t concentrate on one thing,” Gabriel concludes, “because then you lose the chance to explore a lot of other things. And sometimes when a lot of opportunities do come, people get scared and they miss it. But you just have to dare to dream. Dream of it, then do it. I always dreamed I would become an artist someday, and see? Look at me now!”

In its third year, The Z List continues to be a platform that celebrates outstanding Gen Z talents who are successful, influential, and remarkable in their respective fields. This year, we celebrate the essence of authenticity, through their authoritative voice and influence to make a difference — inspiring fellow Gen Z-ers out there to live their best life.