The Z List: Spirited and determined, Jabir Meftah is discovering the world with a heart of gold

Whether it’s running YouthCare Malaysia and fighting for the environment or posing at photoshoots, he gives his all no matter what. Now, he aims to step right back into the spotlight where lights, camera and action unite. Meet The Z List 2023, model and passionate activist, Jabir Meftah.

Is this Luffy personified? From the very moment I met Jabir during a shoot for LSA100 last year, his vivacious personality has stayed comfortable in a little compartment in my mind. Well, that and of course, there’s Spock — the nickname he gave me. I’l leave the reason to your own imagination. Fun-loving and upbeat (in an almost childlike way), there’s a certain resemblance between Jabir and Luffy from ‘One Piece’ that cannot be ignored. Oh, and it turns out, that is one of his favourite anime.

When he first walked into the studio for The Z List 2023, it felt like nothing had changed — still authentic, friendly and approachable. “Ah, here comes the energetic one,” I say to myself. He approaches everyone the same merry way he always does. Testament to being comfortable in his own skin (sure helps that he’s a 100% stunner!), the 23-year-old Chemical Engineering undergraduate arrives dressed in a simple white tank top and trousers.

On social media, fans of Jabir get a pretty good idea of who he is but there’s more to him than meets the eye. The actor, model and founder of YouthCare Malaysia understands no journey or mission is ever easy. Except maybe the posing on set, because he makes them look effortless. On the verge of graduating in August 2023, Jabir expresses his wishes to re-enter the entertainment industry. “I really hope I can go back to the entertainment industry, get back into acting where I really enjoy, experience life and see the world from a different perspective,” he quips with a slightly faint smile.

This, undoubtedly, is major news to me. “Is he leaving YouthCare Malaysia then?,” I ponder as we continue to converse. Lo and behold, he answers my internal query with a shocker. The young activist will be stepping down as President of the non-governmental organisation he started in December 2019. However, his stint with YouthCare Malaysia isn’t over — and you can breathe a sigh of relief.

“I will still be in the loop. It’s just to make sure the vision doesn’t suddenly turn into something else,” he adds. Time might have passed, but Jabir can still make anyone go “wow”.

On returning to the world of acting

The former ‘Hero Remaja’ contestant isn’t one to shy away from challenges. Obstacles come in all kinds of ways but it’s his burning desire to make differences that keep him going. It’s like a rollercoaster, if you will. In fact, any conversation with the multitalented figure is literally that — a rollercoaster. You get the serious, you get the funny. But, at the essence of it all is a heart of gold.

It’s apparent from the little waves in his expression that making a comeback in the entertainment industry can be daunting. However, he assures me that it’s a task he’s equipped to take on. “I want to see what my limit is as a human being. Imagine dying and never knowing what you were capable of doing,” Jabir tells me. Taking everything one step at a time, he aims to learn along the way — adding that he’s “all about exploring life and reaching out as much as possible”.

Naturally, the question of projects comes to mind. “I’ve been having many proposals to berlakon as the hero of several TV dramas but I had to reject them because of my studies,” he shares. With his good looks and towering aura, it comes without surprise that Jabir is sought after, be it as a model or an actor. Although nothing is confirmed as of now, he tells me that he’s ready for whatever happens; including finally going for auditions again. His first since his foundation year. It goes without saying that I’ll be rooting for him. Yes, you Jabir.

Wondering why he’s intent on getting back into the glitzy and glamourous scene? Unquestionably, a successful foray into the entertainment world means recognition and fame. For Jabir, though, that’s just the tip of the sparkly iceberg. “With engagement and influence, I can channel it to YouthCare. And with access to the more influential figures, I can share more about my campaigns — and I can become an advocate of sorts in this industry,” Jabir conveys, his eyes glimmering with fiery hope.

The past four years running and handling a non-governmental organisation as monumental as YouthCare Malaysia has imparted Jabir with tremendous wisdom and experiences. Something he doesn’t take lightly. Brewing with optimism through and through, the star uses the word ‘privilege’ to describe this specific “chapter” of his life.

“I feel it’s my responsibility to share, not just about environmental issues, but for any activism work,” the model affirms. He alludes to being exposed to environmental issues because of a course he took in university — and has since made it his calling to communicate his vast knowhow.

On navigating his past, present and future as an activist

Last year, Jabir spoke to me about his vision and objectives for YouthCare Malaysia — as well as how the group helps to empower youths with soft skills and power. Together with a team of volunteers, Jabir was among the many that lent their assistance during 2021’s disastrous floods in Malaysia. Let’s just say he doesn’t do the talking without the walking. It was our inaugural meeting and forward to the present day, I still look at him as a beacon of inspiration — beaming brighter with every passing day.

The advocate envisions himself continuing the exact same march; except with a different position. “I think this is going to be my last year at YouthCare because we are going to start succession planning. So right now, we are in the process of rebuilding everything from scratch,” he mentions, hands held together. Here, a quick whiff of the “air” exudes a mix of heavy hearted, confidence and pride. It’s his baby, after all.

From finance to administrative tasks, Jabir aims to oversee every aspect of the transition phase. But, don’t expect any ‘Succession’-esque situations. “YouthCare is going to keep moving forward. I’ve laid out all the milestones and prepared the resources,” Jabir states. As long as the strategies are in place and in effect, Jabir knows he doesn’t have to worry too much. With a cheeky smile, he jokes: “The daily operation yang kerja-kerja penat tu I won’t be involved anymore”.

I can’t help but wonder why now. Is this the right time to step away as President of a crucial organisation? For Jabir, however, his mind’s set in stone. From the beginning, his idea for YouthCare Malaysia is to look towards the future and a Gen Z himself, he wants to provide a platform for the even younger ones to step up to the pedestal.

“I want to give opportunities to the younger kids to experience and do the work. With the succession planning, people will be inspired and try to compete with each other to see who could be better,” Jabir continues, adding that he foresees a new leader that can carry on the group’s goals and values.

There’s no “I” in collective, just like the entire crew operating the shoot today — from the Lifestyle Asia KL team and production to hair, makeup and stylist. The same goes for YouthCare Malaysia; where the past, present and future have to intertwine. “I’m not just here to create. If you do it based on the individual, it’s not going to be easy. So, the succession planning is the most important factor,” Jabir suggests. His affirmative tone strikes a chord inside me. For a moment, the buzz and commotion inside the studio fades as all my attention fixated on what I heard.

In addition to getting back into the entertainment industry, his current plans include taking YouthCare Malaysia international — to five different countries, at least. Although that is part of the organisation’s five-year programme, Jabir acknowledges that YouthCare Malaysia has to first win a policy. He’s hoping that it would be the “10 Trees” policy. According to him, “it is to make it mandatory for students in university to plant 10 trees to graduate”.

Ah, the same way Jabir has planted a lasting impression in our hearts and minds. All jokes aside, that would mean being able to plant a tremendous amount of trees right here in Malaysia (depending on the number of graduates) — which is, without a doubt, beneficial to the environment and Mother Earth.

On being vulnerable and the unspoken struggles of Gen Zs

Being young and famous comes with its own sets of pros and cons. Especially for someone like Jabir, who has established a strong social media presence. He currently has 169K followers on Instagram alone. “You have to always look after your appearances. And also, every day you have to be committed to posting. It’s very hard to keep that up but maybe I’m just not used to it yet,” he expresses how he feels.

This is when I noticed a shift from his usually upbeat personality. His voice, although still firm and engaging, is now softer — revealing a mellow side. Ambitious and driven, Jabir has always been one to give his all no matter the task. However, that also connotes his responsibilities and sacrifices; as both a youth activist and a Gen Z member of society.

It’s a flashback to the time he teared up sharing about his need to do something about the environment. It’s brave and audacious. Heroic, even. Be that as it may, it opens the door to Jabir’s vulnerability; a facet of the figure many don’t get to see often. For the younger generations, being constantly online (and connected virtually) is certainly excellent. After all, who wouldn’t want the ability to keep in touch and expand networks regardless of where they are?

Nonetheless, Jabir hints at the darkness that looms despite that bright side. “I notice a lot of people — and I feel really sad — even for myself, because I would say I’m really lonely,” he expresses. He’s talking about loneliness, an unspoken issue he identifies many youths struggle with.

He resumes: “We are losing that connection with people. That’s just the kind of life we live. We lose that human connection and we are all trying hard to find it”.

Yet, it wouldn’t be quintessential Jabir Meftah (Mr Luffy himself) if he doesn’t look for the silver lining in everything. He sees the good in the bad — and that’s truly admirable. While he agrees that loneliness is a struggle that Gen Zs don’t speak about frequently, he combats his own personal battle with the problem the best way he knows how.

“Whenever I meet new people, I become so excited and eager to go out and get to know them,” he voices. Now, the frown has turned into a smile; taking us back to the very beginning of our little sit-down together. Half an hour later, it feels like he has shown me both his ups and downs. Being authentic, friendly, audacious and sensitive all at once. That’s our cherished connection.

Until the next time, Jabir.

interview PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA & RONN TAN | editor-in-chief MARTIN TEO | creative direction MALLIE MARAN | assisted by LOW SUE MAE | stylist MAX MAK | photography EDMUND LEE (ONE3FOUR STUDIO) | videography JACKIE MAH | makeup KEVIN LEE | hair VV CHAN | styled in KATE SPADE, TISSOT, VERSACE

In its third year, The Z List continues to be a platform that celebrates outstanding Gen Z talents who are successful, influential, and remarkable in their respective fields. This year, we celebrate the essence of authenticity, through their authoritative voice and influence to make a difference — inspiring fellow Gen Z-ers out there to live their best life.