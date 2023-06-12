The Z List: Jovynn sets out to defy stereotypes as a thriving young DJ

She’s cool, she’s radical, she’s taking over the Gen Z music scene. From scrolling through her TikTok page to watching her live shows, you’ll be sure to find her rocking it up in her unique style and the deck as her instrument of choice. Meet The Z List 2023, DJ and queen of remixes and mashups, Jovynn.

“I really wanna play a show in Ibiza one day,” Jovynn murmurs, almost like a secret, “‘cause they’re all about house music over there, and I like the crowds — so, hopefully one day.” It has been a long day of back-to-back photo shoots and it’s close to 9 p.m. now, but still her starry-eyed enthusiasm is contagious. Though this is my first proper sit-down with the famed DJ, I’ve seen her perform once or twice before. Radiant and distinctly cool behind the mixer, I never pegged Jovynn to be the courteous and soft-spoken sort.

I’ve also never been well-versed in DJing or remixing at all, but the mention of Jovynn’s secret wish makes me hark back to one of my first encounters with the art: Mike Posner’s single, “I Took a Pill in Ibiza”, remixed by EDM duo Seeb. It had so vastly succeeded the original version that I (like so many others at the time) assumed it was the original song. And so together with Felix Jaehn’s remix of OMI’s “Cheerleader”, I slowly began to understand the appeal of remixes and mashups. It’s understandable too that Jovynn’s dream destination is Ibiza, the island haven of electronic music and techno house.

When she first embarked on TikTok, it was only to showcase her everyday lifestyle and all things Jovynn — but after discovering DJing, she eventually found her niche in music on the platform. Now with over 10 million followers and 200 million likes, Jovynn is one of the biggest and most popular local DJ sensations to garner success. From mashing up classic oldies with today’s tunes, Jovynn is always at the peak of her creativity on TikTok. Under almost every video of hers, you’ll find remix requests and comments typifying the Gen Z lingo, ranging from “sooo sick!!!” to “this is FIRE” and “GIRLIE THIS ATE”.

Jovynn also has close to a million followers on her Instagram, which is where she showcases the live shows that she’s done — at Zouk and Spark Club in KL; in Pattaya, Thailand; and, her biggest one just last year, the SUPERVERSE in Dubai. “At first it was really scary because I always used to have, like, massive stage fright,” she opens up, “I would never put myself out there before. But then, DJing kinda forced me to come out of my comfort zone. When I started playing live, I got this adrenaline rush. I got addicted to it, and I’ve never not enjoyed a single show since.”

On falling in love with music (and falling hard)

Like many up-and-coming young DJs her age, Jovynn first picked it up over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, her love of music came about much earlier: “I would always collect albums from the bands that I really love, and I also picked up on a couple of instruments. I started with learning piano and guitar, and even though I eventually didn’t get to continue my lessons, it’s been stuck with me, so I still play for fun.”

With lockdowns and movement restrictions in place, everybody was looking for something to keep them sane indoors — and for Jovynn, it was always music. As soon as the pandemic started to spell out boredom, she turned to DJing, and it was “like, the easiest musical instrument she ever learned”. She bought a DJ deck, taught herself the basics — and that was the beginning of everything.

“I was inspired by this one dude on TikTok,” Jovynn trills, referring to US-based producer and DJ Ian Asher (whom she now dubs her bestie). “He started posting his mashups on TikTok and then it got me to create my own mashups and it worked. Like, the videos got more engagement than any of my other videos.”

Because she essentially grew her career on TikTok, the platform became Jovynn’s creative canvas. Music is what inspired her to create in the first place. After all, what’s TikTok content without its ‘audio’ or ‘sound’? The music is what makes the content, which is why you find many TikTokers fervently on the hunt for the perfect audio clip or sound bite to furnish their videos with.

“Sometimes it’s hard for me to find the ‘sound’ that I wanna include,” Jovynn adds — the Gen Z struggle is real. “So that’s why I thought I could, like, DJ as part of what I do on TikTok. Because then I can create my own ‘sound’ and turn it into a whole different thing, or even in a comedic way if I want to.”

Of course, now that we’re out and about again, this meant that Jovynn had to take a step out of the TikTok bubble and play live. Watching her jam out from a distance, I’d have thought she was a natural — but she asserts that it took a lot of courage and self-confidence to get there. “At first it was really scary. I mean, I had no experience playing live!” Jovynn laughs. “And, like, my first show was for a huge set. But I’ve gotten over that initial panic, and now I feel cool. I’m just super happy because now I can, like, do it freestyle, you know?”

The show she’s talking about is the SUPERVERSE, held in Dubai last year in March. The event brought together influencers, founders of cutting-edge companies, world-renowned fashion designers and music artists from all over the globe — so it’s completely understandable that she would get opening-night jitters. “I was just so starstruck,” Jovynn recalls. “I couldn’t even speak to my friend. I just kept going like, ‘Holy shit, please don’t talk to me right now.’”

On continuing to thrive, despite the naysayers

But maybe kicking off her career with what is her biggest show to date is a good thing — even necessary, to ward off the nerves. Now performing live, whether at large-scale or smaller-scale events, is pretty much a breeze for her.

Jovynn at 21 is the kind of DJ who’s thrillingly talented, yet maintains a cool and laid-back front even with a couple of compelling projects coming up: new tech house music to be released sometime in the summer and performing among some of the biggest global names at this year’s Good Vibes Festival. Yet even she isn’t spared from unwanted criticism.

“There’s actually a lot of misogyny in this business, especially online,” Jovynn shares. It’s an especially powerful statement to make when she’s donning a corset top with all her tattoos showing — the Tissot PRX in Yellow Gold glinting under the studio lights, adding to the intensity. “A lot of people have this hate or at least, like, stereotypes towards female DJs. Whenever someone blows up, they think it’s just because of their looks, or because they’re wearing something sexy or whatever. And female DJs, well, we wanna break out of that. ‘Cause you know, you don’t have to look ‘sexy’ to be a successful DJ. It’s all about the art, and the music.”

Jovynn cites South Korean DJ and record producer, Peggy Gou among the artists who first inspired her: “I was like, ‘Oh shit, she’s pretty and the music she plays is so different.’” But even Gou — who stuns at the glitzy parties and on the red carpet — keeps up a somewhat androgynous look at her shows: oversized hoodies, sporty track pants and hair pulled back as her go-to style. Jovynn embraces her femininity when she plays, letting her ash blonde locks hang loose, along with her eyeshadow and a cat eye (sharp enough to kill a man).

She exudes an effortlessly cool vibe throughout the shoot, even as she’s dressed in a playful Kate Spade blazer set and a charming What The Shell Crossbody bag draped across. For one of her solo shots, we have Jovynn in her true element — taking a puff on her vape, with the smoke billowing out around her.

Even when gender isn’t a factor, age (and funnily enough, time) comes into play. “A lot of people think that we’re doing ‘nothing’ on our decks, so we’re not being recognised as skilled DJs,” she says of her generation. “But the thing is, technology advances each year. And every time there’s a new feature that comes up, it makes our job easier and that’s why it looks so ‘easy’ for us. They try to bring us down, saying things like, ‘You’re not actually doing anything, you’re just faking playing…’ but it’s not us. It’s just that technology is so advanced right now that we can do so many things — autoloop and everything — without even touching a button.”

On the courage to be a young dreamer

DJing — and music in particular — is as much an escape for Jovynn as it is a career. The artistry is in the mixing, so with how experimental music has become in recent times, finding her own style is almost like a never-ending journey.

“When I first started out I would do, like, basic mixing and it just wouldn’t sound right to me,” Jovynn says of her creative process. “I needed something more interesting. Finding your own style might not seem that hard ‘cause there are so many features on there, but I think what matters is that you have to be able to resonate with the music itself. You gotta feel it, in a way that suits your vibe — like with Peggy Gou, when you think of her, you think of Paris-style music. But for me, I kinda like some comedy with my music, so I feel like that’s my main thing. I think it’s important to find your own sound and style.”

Despite being as young as she is, Jovynn is already at the top of her game, and it’s only upward from here. It’s plain to see just why she would be so fiercely supportive of her peers and artists her age. I ask her about how fame has shifted her mindset at 21, and she expresses: “I think the good thing is that you have a lot of years still to pursue what you want and enhance your craft. I don’t really believe in ‘reaching’ a point. People have told me, like, ‘If you’re a musician, you can only do it for, like, ten years…’ but it’s different for everyone. There’s always gonna be ups and downs in a career.”

And the downsides? These very same people can be extremely brutal. “The new kids, especially the new artists coming up on TikTok — people like to take advantage of them,” she says, and follows it with a tired sigh. “They get bullied by the Internet. And I feel like a lot of young people don’t really know how to defend themselves when it comes to online hate and all that.”

One of the recent musical artists who have been frequently under fire is rapper Ice Spice, whom Jovynn dubs her “queen right now”. “I guess the Internet sees her as, like, this new artist,” Jovynn adds, “so they think they can take advantage of her and take her down. But no, she’s not gonna let that slide, as you can see.” Ice Spice has been making headlines since she made her debut at the Met Gala this year, and she’s even set to feature in Taylor Swift’s song “Karma” this week.

More power to the ‘Gen Z’ers is what Jovynn wants to preach. “I think Gen Z has a lot of influence towards the much younger kids,” she says, by way of closing our conversation. “Because a lot of these younger kids look up to Gen Zs as well. So it’s good for the young to support one another — for Gen Z to spread more positivity, hopefully, so we could use our platform to educate about things that are going on in this world, there’s so much. And people can be so easily influenced by the Internet and negative media. So when we put ‘good’ stuff out there, we can teach them how to not let it consume them.”

In its third year, The Z List continues to be a platform that celebrates outstanding Gen Z talents who are successful, influential, and remarkable in their respective fields. This year, we celebrate the essence of authenticity, through their authoritative voice and influence to make a difference — inspiring fellow Gen Z-ers out there to live their best life.