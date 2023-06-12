The Z List: Mierul Aiman has a role to play in every aspect of his young and vibrant life

Fresh from the fame of Projek: High Council and his recent stint in Imam Instant Ustazah Scammer, he is a young star steadily on the rise. As he wades through the world of showbiz, he finds himself having to adapt to roles beyond the screen. Meet The Z List 2023: model-slash-actor and true thespian, Mierul Aiman.

Mierul Aiman has a very keen sense of fashion. This is the first thing we notice about him on the set of our shoot. Like a chameleon, he transforms himself seamlessly from one look to the next, and he’s somehow still able to capture the mood that the camera demands. And it is no small part thanks to Mierul’s grounding in both modelling and acting — which has shaped him into the versatile artist he is today.

If you’ve already seen Projek: High Council, or at least followed the buzz around the show from the last few months, you’ll need no introduction to Mierul Aiman. To say he has shot to stardom is a bit of an understatement. Even before the series ended its airing, a local meet-and-greet session with the cast of Projek: High Council blew up all over social media, with crowds going wild akin to a global K-pop event.

“I’m still a human being at the end of it,” Mierul tells me, shrinking a bit — ever the humble young star. “I still appreciate everything that I have gone through in my life. And it’s not about how proud you are with your fame; it’s about how you appreciate the journey to get there. I always tell myself that whatever I go through, whether I’m at the top or at the bottom, it’s kind of like a phase. It’s a process that is designed to take you somewhere else in the future.”

It’s just as well, then, that following the wide acclaim of Projek: High Council — and his recent stint in Imam Instant Ustazah Scammer — he is set to star in W: Two Worlds, a local adaptation of the popular K-drama of the same name.

“It’s one of the biggest projects that I will ever embark on,” Mierul says. I can’t imagine anything shaking the local television industry up the way his character Fakhri had, as we followed him over the course of Projek: High Council, but the promise of it sounds exciting. “So right now I’m working hard to train for the role. It’s a lot of pressure because I’m playing a fan favourite from the original K-drama. It’s really a whole new experience lah kan, because there are a lot of old-timers from the industry, and I as a young newcomer just need to adapt to the situation. The pressure is also on how I want to study the character I’m playing.”

On self-expression and staying confident through it all

What I mean when I say that Mierul Aiman has a keen sense of fashion is that he’s certainly got a good eye for it. When I spoke to him two months ago for Lifestyle Asia’s May digital cover, I broached the topic — he’d struck me as someone who knew a thing or two — because I had just seen the outfit he’d worn at Astro Gempak Most Wanted Awards on his Instagram page, which he’d captioned with, “Experimentation in exploration.” And he had admitted at the time that he does indeed have a thing for fashion.

“For me, fashion is an experimental thing,” Mierul had told me then. From fashion shoots to red carpet appearances, he always takes care to understand the looks he wears, and over time it developed into a real love for fashion. “It gives me a chance to explore who I am in every attire I wear.”

For Mierul, being authentic is the ability to express oneself. “Because how you express yourself is how you get to appreciate your own originality,” he muses. “The feeling that you get when you experience something — you express that feeling originally and authentically, from your heart. And then what you really feel, your whole personality — it comes through. That’s what it means to express yourself.”

As contradictory as it sounds, Mierul applies that same concept of self-expression into his acting. Despite playing characters that are far from himself — as you might’ve seen with Fakhri in Projek: High Council — he channels all of his own experiences and memories into his work, and draws from the feelings that he has felt throughout his life. The formula is what he calls ‘time-travelling’ and how he aims to improve himself based on that is by stepping up the game.

Expressing oneself and expressing oneself confidently are two completely different things, as he puts it. And as a star who’s new to the spotlight, Mierul has plenty of confidence to kick-start his career with. “For me, confidence is about how far you are able to explore yourself,” he shares. “We all know our duties as human beings, to look for what we need to keep going. But that’s only one part of living. The second part is when we know the responsibility to explore ourselves to know what it is we love. And when we know what we love, we can be sincere and genuine in our work. That’s where the quality comes through in everything we do. Plus, when we explore ourselves, we can truly learn what are our strengths and weaknesses. That’s when you know the confidence is there.”

On finding his range — in acting and beyond

As a theatre-trained thespian, the art of acting is almost second nature to Mierul. It is more than a duty he has taken upon himself to master — it is a way of life. He has a lot of faith in both himself and in the characters he plays; it is a connection that he will try to fulfil in every piece of work he delivers.

“The first and most important thing I learned as an actor is that we have to believe in ourselves and in the characters,” he affirms. “So, just live as the characters. Make it our own, free up our movements according to what the character demands. And how we want to manage that is, we will need to focus 100% on the script lah. And once we finish reading the script, that’s when we can clearly see the character’s design, the story, and how it all connects. To relate to the characters, it all depends on the script. That’s the way I see it — we need to live as the characters and to also let the characters live in ourselves.”

Outside of acting, Mierul has always been a lover of sports. Back in high school, he indulged in rugby, and though he hasn’t had much time to get back into it, he carries those moments still and grasps the feelings he’d had and translates that into his character. “I think of sports like action movies,” he illustrates. “Because in sports, you will go through a lot of phases in your emotions and personality. It’s not just about physical movement. When it comes to sports, every single feeling that you have, you get the maximum range of it. Like if you lose in a sport, you will feel the ultimate sadness. Same with happiness — when you win, the glorious happy feeling is indescribable. So I ‘borrow’ all these different feelings to use in the acting, and it enhances them. It helps me in my acting and pushes me beyond my limit. Because ultimately, it’s about you. And in sports too, it’s about you.”

Experimenting and finding that ‘range’ goes beyond just acting for Mierul. He has as of late begun exploring himself through fashion in a more controversial and colourful manner — and to no one’s surprise, he has gotten as much backlash as he has praise for going out of his comfort zone. But Mierul affirms that fashion, much like acting, is simply another art form. And like all art is wont to be, it is meant to be critiqued in any such way from its consumers.

“Here’s the thing, right?” Mierul begins. “I’ve always idolised athletes since I was really young. And for me, athletes are also like ‘characters’ — in every field that they play, whether it’s football or their lives outside of sports, they have a role to play. They have their own style, their own identity. All the athletes that I love — Neymar, Ronaldo, Michael Jordan — they adapt themselves in the different fields that they are in. When they’re on the field or court, they become a sports player. They give their all, in both the technical and formulae. But when they’re off that field, they don’t forget to be their playful selves. And when it comes to fashion — see how the athletes are now fashion brand ambassadors — they ‘play’ it right too. They do what the field requires them to be. That’s what I’m inspired by. Any field that I get into, I want to give my all. I want to always commit to what it demands of me. So when I get into fashion, I want to fully serve what the brand needs. I want to be the muse. The same goes for acting. I just want to keep playing, keep exploring myself. I think that’s the best part of being an artist. You can be whatever you want. You’re like a plasticine.”

On triumphs, trials, and the in-betweens

Despite being what could be deemed an overnight success, Mierul is extremely grounded. He never once takes credit for his remarkable talent, calling it ‘God-given’ — a duty he performs, in the same simple way that other professionals carry out their work.

There’s also no ego when it comes to Mierul’s method. Entering into the industry at a young age, he has worked with a lot of old-timers as well as peers — and he takes it as a good learning opportunity.

“Our strength as ‘Gen Z’ers is our ideas,” he says. “We have a lot of ideas, we have the energy, and we have the desire to do our jobs well. And the strength of the previous generations is their experience. So, we need both elements to create a masterpiece and achieve the ‘spark’ that we need. I don’t believe that one generation’s strength outdoes the other. We take the traditions of the past and absorb it into our modern generation.”

Mierul’s measure of success takes into account the personal as well as the professional. Stepping up the game, as he’s mentioned earlier, is how he defines success in the latter, be it in modelling or acting. But personal success is something that he holds close to his heart: “What makes you different from your previous ‘self’? When you track your progress in life, you should know if you are currently on the same step as you had been, or are you on the next step? That’s how I choose to define my personal success. By striving to be a better human being, a better man, a better son for my parents — a better friend, and a good person in society.”

interview PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA | editor-in-chief MARTIN TEO | creative direction RONN TAN & MALLIE MARAN | assisted by LOW SUE MAE | stylist AZZA ARIF | photography EDMUND LEE (ONE3FOUR STUDIO) | videography JACKIE MAH | makeup SHIYO JOO | hair JUNO KO | styled in KATE SPADE, TISSOT, BALENCIAGA, DIOR, GUCCI, ONITSUKA TIGER

In its third year, The Z List continues to be a platform that celebrates outstanding Gen Z talents who are successful, influential, and remarkable in their respective fields. This year, we celebrate the essence of authenticity, through their authoritative voice and influence to make a difference — inspiring fellow Gen Z-ers out there to live their best life.