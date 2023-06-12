The Z List: Perry Kuan keeps it real, whether he’s onstage or online

Part of the popular Kuan Family, he’s no stranger to digital fame. Juggling his social media career as well as his passion for music as a DJ, his creative output is now at an all-time high. Meet The Z List 2023, the multi-hyphenate DJ-TikToker-social media icon, Perry Kuan.

“This is a totally different person than the boy we met last year,” my Editor-in-Chief, Martin, tells me as we watch Perry Kuan strut down the corridor and into the studio. He has a suave and confident demeanour when he greets us both, hands up and aimed at the ceiling, like they perhaps would be at one of his shows. This is DJ Perry K, fresh from his tour last month in Australia, still reeling from the storm of a crowd.

I first met Perry a little over a year ago when he and his sisters — content creators and socialites Jestinna and Christinna Kuan — graced Lifestyle Asia’s March ‘22 digital cover. Now ready to take on his own feature as part of ‘The Z List’ Class of 2023, Perry is certainly far from the shy 21-year-old whose sisters had loved to tease and poke fun at. Even his comedic genius of a social media persona, which we once regarded as a separate entity, seems to have merged with the Perry Kuan at our shoot today. He can shift between many different ‘characters’ seamlessly; he clambers clumsily onto the sofa before smoothing out his hair, appearing perfectly cool, the Tissot Chemins des Tourelles Powermatic 80 on his wrist adding to the charm of it all.

As an entrepreneur, Perry lives by the ‘hustler’ lifestyle: he helms UFCO, a streetwear clothing business that he runs alongside his sisters, as well as ‘The Sis Club’. But this year, Perry is going back to his roots with music. “The last time I did an international show was back in 2018 before the lockdowns,” he reminisces; the longing to keep playing and mixing for crowds is very clear in his voice. “I’ve already done DJ shows in China, Thailand and even Taiwan before, so the tour I did in Australia was the first one after the pandemic and COVID-19 stuff.”

Judging from the several clips I managed to catch on Instagram, Perry’s sets at Coco Saturdays and OMG Fridays in Melbourne, and CP Sydney were well worth the hype. In the hazy glow of the nightclub and surrounded by a sea of people swaying to and fro, DJ Perry K took centre stage — with the mixer and turntables as his instruments of choice. That takes a lot of poise and presence of mind — but for someone as relaxed and easy-going as Perry, he makes it look like a breeze.

“The vibes are totally different when you’re in a different place,” Perry muses on his first show abroad since the pandemic. “But the crowd is always good anywhere. So whether I’m home or overseas… with a good crowd, it will be a good show.”

On ‘building’ a unique deejaying style

While there are so many young DJs making themselves known post-pandemic — I tell him about a copywriter friend of mine moonlighting as a DJ — Perry has had unofficial ‘training’ since his schooldays. “I was 14 years old, and I was selected to be the PA system guy for my high school prom night,” he shares. Fourteen — that’s not even old enough to go to prom, I can’t help remark, and he laughs. “Yeah, at the time I was just in charge of playing the music. But after that experience — I went back home and started searching up music online, and I found out that there was something called a DJ. I did even more research, and I watched the videos about DJing and thought, ‘Wow, this is something cool.’ So I basically started to learn about it from YouTube.”

Eventually, Perry found someone to teach him — a tutor, as he dubs them — and was quickly absorbed into the world of professional DJs where he continued to learn. “I think my first gig ever was in 2015,” he adds. “It was a countdown show, my first one that I won’t forget. Then slowly I continued to work in DJing, till today. So it’s been about nine years altogether.”

Perry has always had a strong relationship with music. Even in between outfit changes and the customary touch-ups, it’s almost difficult to get him to stay still (partly our fault, as we’ve got an EDM playlist on loop in the studio). “For a long time, I was in love with EDM, upbeat groove-type music,” he says. “Then slowly, like in the last few years, I’ve been into more hard dance stuff. So, I’m just always with music. Everywhere I go, I need music. Even at my shows, I only need music and I can just party. I can be the DJ. I don’t need anything else.”

What sets Perry apart from the DJs of his time is his ability to really connect with his audience. Every DJ has their own ‘brand’, so to speak, and Perry’s is the ability to keep it real. “As someone who does both content creation and DJing, I put a lot of myself out there for people to see,” he explains. “I do different kinds of content about me, and I let people know about my style and my music. That’s the way I can differentiate myself from others.”

On connecting with people through content

In a social media-saturated world, it’s easy to lose yourself in the process. That’s why, from the moment Perry entered the studio, the thing that caught our eyes is how his many personalities have melded together. If you’ve followed him on Instagram for a while, you have most probably already met ‘Perinna’, the sassy, loose-lipped third Kuan ‘sister’, ‘Kuan Po Po’ aka the stern grandmother and, his latest post-pandemic addition, the cheeky germ ‘Pecteria’.

“Off stage, when I create content, I like to act, and to be funny,” Perry says — aptly, with a laugh. “I enjoy doing it — even when I was back in high school or primary school, I did a lot of acting and drama, so yeah, I like to act.”

During his DJ sets, Perry often channels his online ‘characters’ onto his stage presence. Because his social media personae are essentially different facets of himself, he keeps it real no matter where he is. “I put all of my favourite things, hobbies, whatever I like on my social media,” he tells me.

“Social media is a platform to show who I am, it’s not like it’s a totally different world,” Perry continues. “For me, I’m just being myself. So, there’s no stress or anything; I get to enjoy myself on there. I think in order for us to stay longer in this scene, it’s better to be ourselves. ‘Cause if we have to put up an act or be different even on our social media, it’s really hard for us to work long-term.”

Even now as we are sitting right outside the studio, his comical personality comes through. A car zooms by noisily two floors down, and Perry abruptly stops his chatter for a witty remark: “Wah, real good one lah!” He is decidedly much more relaxed today than he had been last year, more comfortable in his own skin. Again, he owes it to the way he interacts with his audience now that he has grown his career on social media.

“When it comes to content, I try to make it more engaging because I like to connect with my followers,” Perry says. “So sometimes I do have offline events I’m involved in where I would invite my followers to come to join the shows, and even with my own DJ shows. I do a lot of different things to engage with them, and I also have a channel, like a ‘PerryK fan’ channel, so we interact inside the group — it’s like a community. This year, I want to try to do my best in that community lah.”

On growing as he goes through the age

Perry at 22 is the kind of modern zoomer that has been immersed in the world of social media pretty much all his life. Together with not just his sisters but his parents too, they make up the content-creating Kuan Family — officially debuting with a music video titled “Year of the Tiger” last year, which they filmed specially for Chinese New Year. The music video became an overnight sensation, and it has since surpassed 12 million views and garnered attention from neighbouring countries. This Chinese New Year, they followed up with “Together Rabbit Two Rabbit”, which now has over 5 million views.

Despite having grown up in the social media spotlight, Perry doesn’t hesitate to point out the downsides that come with living the dream. “We have to work 24/7, there’s no Saturday or Sunday ‘breaks’,” he admits. “It’s like, sometimes we don’t even know when the actual holiday time is, because we just keep doing content on our trips — even when we travel, we have to keep updating and producing new content.” It’s a never-ending job, but it’s one he is aware he has signed up for.

“Lucky for me, I do enjoy travelling and doing content at the same time,” he laughs. “Even if I didn’t get into this field, I still love to capture all the moments. With my family and my friends, yeah, I’m the one who always takes pictures and videos. So it’s already something that I do. And after I have gotten into the industry, I just try to make it nicer for my content, and to produce higher quality content.”

In this day and age, social media could also be considered something ‘pervasive’ to the younger generation, and the generations after this one will only have to keep learning fast to catch up to speed. “I think that ‘Gen Z’ers are getting more and more creative because of social media,” Perry muses. “With all the videos and creative stuff that we do, we can input a lot more content on social media, and it’s also very fast. When you compare it to how it was back in 2010, I think my sisters couldn’t not get as much exposure online fast; it wasn’t very easy to get information. But today, those in primary school are already on TikTok. They’re already doing content on Youtube and everything. The next generation is just going to keep growing and being even faster and more creative. And that’s a good thing.”

Perry closes our conversation with his word of advice for getting through the fast-moving world: to live life by the three ‘A’s. “It’s in my blood, it’s my daily routine,” he tells me. “The first is ‘Ask’ — I’m a very curious person myself, so I will keep asking until I get the answer I’m looking for. The second is ‘Action’, that’s quite straightforward. After you ask, you have to take action. And finally, ‘Appreciate’. ‘Cause coming into this industry at my age, a lot of my seniors look after me and take care of me in the DJ industry, and I always appreciate their help. So I believe that the more you appreciate those who have helped you, the more you’ll continue to meet good people in your life.”

interview PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA | editor-in-chief MARTIN TEO | creative direction RONN TAN & MALLIE MARAN | assisted by LOW SUE MAE | stylist MAX MAK | photography EDMUND LEE (ONE3FOUR STUDIO) | videography JACKIE MAH | makeup KF BONG | hair CODY CHUA | styled in KATE SPADE, TISSOT, H&M X MUGLER, FERRAGAMO

In its third year, The Z List continues to be a platform that celebrates outstanding Gen Z talents who are successful, influential, and remarkable in their respective fields. This year, we celebrate the essence of authenticity, through their authoritative voice and influence to make a difference — inspiring fellow Gen Z-ers out there to live their best life.