The Z List: For Queenie Ting Kung Ni, the discus throw is a poised balancing act

As “The Discus Queen”, she proudly continues to hold the national record in women’s discus throw — but her dream of making her country proud doesn’t stop there. She’s got her sights set on taking on the Olympics next. Meet The Z List 2023, national athlete and female extraordinaire, Queenie Ting Kung Ni.

Queenie Ting on the set of a fashion shoot is like a fish out of water. As the crew prods her in the ribs and fusses at the hems of her skirt, I catch her fidgeting nervously, waiting for the photographer’s next command. If you’ve ever seen Queenie in action before, you’d guess that she would much rather be throwing a discus clean into the air while the rest of us watch it fly across the field. Still, it’s impossible to miss her beaming smile as she strikes a pose, showing off the Kate Spade frills.

“Actually, before I even got the invitation from Lifestyle Asia, I always wondered if I could try something like this someday — like a fashion shoot,” Queenie admits as she’s getting her makeup touched up a third time. “I’ve seen some athletes that have done this before, and I thought, ‘Would I be able to try this someday?’ And suddenly, I got your message. It’s like the law of attraction, you know? Do you believe in that? Because I do.”

Perhaps it’s this same law of attraction that has charted the course of her whole life. At fourteen Queenie was already a larger-than-life character on the field, showcasing her remarkable strength in shot-put before switching to discus throw six months later. Little did young Queenie know that ten years down the line she would go on to become the first ever Malaysian woman to surpass the 50-metre mark — setting not only a milestone for herself but also for the nation.

“When I first tried discus throw, I fell in love with the sport because it’s kind of… well, in a way, the technique is kind of like dancing,” she tells me. She pulls out her phone and starts looking for a video to show me: a close-up of her at training; her brows drawn in concentration, her body motionless and poised to throw. “A little bit like ballet. See, you open your arms and turn your body like this, in a half-circle.”

At the recent SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Queenie came in second — soaring just behind her arch-rival, Subenrat Insaeng of Thailand. But still, her spirit remains strong. She’s already set a couple of goals for herself at the Asian Games in Hangzhou this September: to finally surpass her personal best score of 52.77m, and to break the national record once again.

On ‘becoming one’ with the discus

Of course, the dream — as larger-than-life as Queenie has always been — is to become Malaysia’s first female discus thrower to compete in the Olympics as a finalist. As of today, we haven’t yet had an athlete that competed in the finals when it comes to track and field events. “Yeah, so that’s my biggest goal right now,” she affirms, “my biggest dream to achieve in the coming days.”

Despite her encounter with the discus being love at first sight, mastering the sport is a whole journey altogether — one that Queenie is still on. “This sport requires a very specific rhythm and technique,” she explains. The fluidity of the discus throw — much like dancing — must be done with the highest level of precision. “It took me about three years to actually master that technique and even after so many years; even now that I’m 26, I feel like I still haven’t been able to master it 100%. So for my sport, it requires me to practise a lot.”

It may sound like Queenie is a little hard on herself, but her relationship with the discus runs deep. Her desire to succeed in the sport is unshakable, because she also sees it as a means to ‘escape’ from the real world as much as her career. “With discus throw, somehow I can release my stress — I don’t have to think about anything,” she muses. “I just get to enjoy the sport. And the most fun part is when I finally release it. All the energy and power from my body goes out with the discus.”

She speaks of the discus like a friend whose bond she treasures greatly. As I watch another video of her in training, I start to see that the sport is a balancing act, putting trust in her own poise — and in the discus — before sending it flying. There’s a small, satisfied smirk on Queenie’s face right after the discus cuts through the air, and it almost makes itself known now too. We watch her in close-up now through the screen, donning the Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 on her wrist to complete her all-black ensemble with an uber-cool touch.

With her hair slicked back and a solemn expression replacing her signature smirk, she is almost unrecognisable — far from the shy, nervous girl who walked through the doors of the studio this morning; and not a trace of “The Discus Queen” either. In her Kate Spade skirt, she twirls under the studio lights with a newfound confidence.

On finding the confidence she has always sought

“Before I moved to KL, I was a young girl in Sarawak still finding my own identity,” Queenie tells me. She hails from Sarikei, a quaint little riverside town known for its pineapples and peppers. “I think the first challenge I had was to be myself. When I was at home, I was still young at the time and I didn’t know what it meant when people said, ‘Just be yourself.’”

It’s still an ongoing process, she adds, but it’s one she is ultimately grateful to be on. “Being myself is very important in my sport,” Queenie says with a dignified tone. “Because when I find my identity, I can really enjoy myself and use my own way to do my sport. I’m 26 now and there’s still a lot of things for me to learn when it comes to being myself. It’s a challenge, and of course we all have negative thoughts sometimes. But I think it’s also a ‘fun’ thing to face, because I can teach myself how to find solutions too.”

She tells me about some of the doubts that often threaten her prior to a game: “I always start thinking, ‘Will I be able to do this? Is it possible? What will it be today — rain or shine?’ Because that will also affect my performance.”

Hyping herself up before a game is one of Queenie’s favourite things to do. What we usually call a self-indulgent, she calls her pre-competition routine. “One week before a competition, I’ll get myself something I’ve been wanting for a while,” she says with a laugh. “For example, I will have some very nice food. Because usually before the competition I will have to diet, and eat healthy. But before a major competition, I will always do something that makes me feel really happy. I’ll get some nice food that I’ve been craving for, or I’ll go shopping, or have coffee. I will have a day all to myself, and just on my own — like a little date with myself.”

Queenie credits her discus throw coach, Mohamad Ali Hamid, for kick-starting her journey to self-confidence. He even encouraged her to show up to the shoot today, telling her that they can always reschedule her morning training session — and that an opportunity like this one is not to be missed, so she should have fun and try something new every now and then.

“He’s the one who taught me to just be myself, and that I don’t have to follow others,” Queenie recounts. “‘Cause I used to think, ‘I’m an athlete. Should I follow the other athletes in what they do? Like in the way they speak, or the way they walk and carry themselves?’ I’m an introvert. I used to think that I had to be like that. But wow, it was very tiring. Because it was not me. So I’m really glad that my coach guided me and told me, ‘You are you, so just do you. Do what makes you happy and confident. That’s the most important thing.”

On embracing the world of ‘Gen Z’

Growing up shy and introverted, and having to navigate herself through these ever-changing, often confusing times is something Queenie’s still getting her hand in. “I kind of understand when people think that the ‘Gen Z’ers are always looking at their phones,” she jokes. (Earlier this morning, between hair and makeup, she had resorted to scrolling through her phone out of habit.) “Of course, they might actually be busy doing work, but maybe some of them, like me, can be really shy when facing a lot of people. I guess by looking at the phone, it helps.”

But being shy in this day and age, as a ‘Gen Z’er, can be pretty tough. Since her debut at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines where she clinched the bronze, Queenie has begun slowly building up her social media profile — sharing close-ups of her training sessions and progress, workout tips, as well as content creation. She reveals that at this moment, she is open to just about anything as long as she’s able to get herself out there even more.

“I think if I keep being an introvert or if I keep being shy, I will miss a lot of opportunities to try something new and enjoy the world,” she says. “Like, this shooting is my first time doing something like this. It’s new for me. Before this, I think I would have just rejected it, because I was so shy. But I think we really need to step out of our comfort zones and try new things, and see that wow, this world is very fun. There’s a lot of things that I haven’t tried yet.”

Discus throw isn’t the most popular sport out there, especially among young girls in Malaysia. That’s why Queenie is so determined to dedicate herself entirely to the sport and make it to the Olympics — to be able to inspire young female athletes to join in and represent the country in track and field.

“If you want to be disciplined, the first thing is you have to love what you’re doing,” Queenie says, by way of concluding. “Because I never forced myself to do my sport — I love it, and I enjoy it. So the ‘discipline’ part for me is that I have to really jaga what I eat. My coach tells me, ‘If you want to throw the discus far, you have to lose weight. You have to lose body fat and gain muscle.’ When you set the goals for yourself, you will have that motivation and it’ll come easy.”

interview PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA | editor-in-chief MARTIN TEO | creative direction RONN TAN & MALLIE MARAN | assisted by LOW SUE MAE | stylist MAX MAK | photography EDMUND LEE (ONE3FOUR STUDIO) | videography JACKIE MAH | makeup KF BONG | hair CODY CHUA | styled in KATE SPADE, TISSOT, H&M X MUGLER

In its third year, The Z List continues to be a platform that celebrates outstanding Gen Z talents who are successful, influential, and remarkable in their respective fields. This year, we celebrate the essence of authenticity, through their authoritative voice and influence to make a difference — inspiring fellow Gen Z-ers out there to live their best life.