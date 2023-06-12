The Z List: Sharul Aimy, the tenacious gymnast whose spirit can’t be broken

Passion and a never-say-never spirit have brought him so far in his career in artistic gymnastics and the journey continues until he steps on the podium at his first Olympic Games. Meet The Z List 2023, national gymnast and the man who cannot be broken, Sharul Aimy.

“I thought it’s game over for me, habis dah,” his voice quivers reminiscing one of the darkest days in his gymnastic career. As athletes, it is not uncommon for injuries to take place. But for Sharul Aimy, it was one that changed his life. Bruised, beaten, and broken, there’s nothing that could hold the young gymnast back — he bounces right up immediately.

Sharul comes from Terengganu and his very first encounter with the sport started in school at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Payong, when he was just nine years old. At that time, he was already involved in football with his younger brother. It was by chance that he stumbled upon a trampoline during one of the recesses and began playing both sports as a young active kid.

“I still remember that time, I was just fooling around with the trampoline, saja-saja flipping. And then I got hooked and was interested,” he shares, chuckling. “By the time I knew it, I was involved in two sports. When the selection for MSSM (Majlis Sukan Sekolah-Sekolah Malaysia) came, I got chosen for gymnastics.”

After his first MSSM in Kelantan, he was selected to join the junior team by the national coach and by the age of ten, he was already enrolled to Bukit Jalil Sports School and spent the next formative decade becoming one of the country’s top artistic gymnasts. Having spent more than half his life training to become the best in his field, Sharul has had his eyes set on an Olympic debut since the beginning. And all of his recent achievements — from qualifying for the finals at the Commonwealth Games (second Malaysian to do so since Ng Shu Wai’s feat 16 years ago) to winning medals at the recent SEA Games — are stepping stones for him to reach greater heights.

What’s cooking, good looking?

Don’t be fooled by his chiseled face and perfectly sculpted physique — Sharul is actually a very shy person. He walks into the studio after his training with a calm and cool persona, an absolute antithesis to a hyper Jabir Meftah who happens to be on set as well. While he is a man of little words, his good looks make up for everything else.

“Entah, maybe kot,” he responds when I ask if he has gotten away with his handsome face. In fact, since his public appearance in the international sports arena, he has garnered quite a lot of attention on social media for all the right reasons. He smiles coyly — one that would break the hearts of many — but he brushes the compliments away.

In the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi last year, Sharul caught the attention of one of the commentators who described him as “a man who will surely have many fans, who will idolise him like how they did with past Malaysian athletes… not just for the skills he is about to showcase, but also his good looks.”

Of course, the netizens went wild — his boyish look has certainly caused a frenzy on TikTok and Twitter. He responds: “Biasa-biasa je… I don’t really indulge so much in it.”

He remains grounded. Sharul understands the toxicity of social media and the negative impacts if one gets sucked into it. But through various exposures and media platforms, he is able to find goodness in them.

“One of the most rewarding experiences would be the support and positive messages from people. Everyone including those on social media have been offering nothing but positive energy — and I like that,” he adds.

Sharul confides that he is unlike other youngsters out there — probably from being in a sports school where training takes up 99% of his time. He spends his time unwinding with his peers, going to the nearby malls, or eating out. But from Monday to Saturday, you can find him working his fingers to the bone in the gym.

“So far, I’ve been lucky,” he says. “I train hard because I know what my goal is; I know what I want to achieve.”

Beneath calm waters

Sharul’s positive attitude is his winning trait. Speaking to him, it is easy to deduce that he has a simple mindset. But he admits that he overthinks sometimes.

“How do I put this into words?” the young athlete questions, scratching the back of his head — somewhat flexing his super-toned biceps.

Sharul braces himself, wields some courage, and releases a heavy sigh. “It feels like the world is against me sometimes. When there are major competitions, something is bound to happen — be it an injury or something else. It’s stressful and it disrupts my focus to perform my best,” he exclaims, fingers pointing at the many scars he has accumulated over the years.

This brings him back to a knee fracture in 2019 that has left him sidelined for seven months. “Even during training before the recent SEA Games, I picked up an ankle injury,” he quips. “So, there’s a bit of stress there. But benda tu dah biasa kan… I’m used to it by now, so I just roll with it.”

He disclose a recent hamstring injury picked up after the SEA Games. “I’m still recovering from it,” he confides, adding to his slew of injuries before his next big tournament which happens to be the dealbreaker for his Olympic qualification.

It is hard to put yourself in the shoes of athletes who put everything on the line for glory — be it personal goals or for the country. There’s a sense of empathy looming in the studio, rather melancholy thinking about the struggles of this young gymnast who has everything to lose.

“As an athlete, you have to sacrifice a lot,” he admits, adding that his family has been his pillar since the very beginning. “They have been fully supportive of my chosen path as a gymnast, despite being apart and not being able to see them for months. But that’s the kind of sacrifices you make when you’re focused on making it big.”

Finding the strength to comeback… even stronger

Sharul demonstrates grace and elegance when he moves — as if gravity doesn’t exist. He performs a split midair effortlessly and walks upside down with ease — showing impeccable upper body and core strength. But if you observe closely, he is being extra careful with his every move.

“I’m still afraid,” he opens.

He remembers — screaming, it broke the stillness in the room as he landed. Crack. One crack that could potentially change his entire career as a gymnast.

“It was some two weeks before the SEA Games when I broke my leg during training. The bone actually came out,” he reminisces, almost freaking out. His voice trembles a little — the incident still fresh in his mind.

“I thought it’s game over for me, habis dah. I was lying on the hospital bed, feeling numb and lost,” he confides. “I was really scared, unsure of my future as an athlete.”

Strong-willed, Sharul draws strength and determination with everything he had — knowing that he will bounce back. His all-or-nothing attitude had him back to training several months after the injury.

“Once I was able to touch my feet on the ground, I went back to the gym. I trained my upper body and work on arm routines whilst still having the cement cast on my left leg,” he shares, never once thinking of giving up. “If I had the smallest chance of coming back, I’d do everything I can.”

It took almost one year for Sharul to be back on his optimum condition — and by then, he was already able to do what he loves most and what he does best. However, he is still having the fear of falling again.

“In the back of my mind — and this is something I don’t talk about much — I am still very afraid of injuring myself again. Of course, it will affect me when it comes to my performance, and sometimes I doubt myself a little. But I know I will be able to overcome this one day,” he wields.

Emotions bubble under his eyes but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

Sharul, now gazing straight at the camera, finding somewhere to focus. He sets his eyes on the prize and that is to be successful in his first love — gymnastics and to qualify for his first Olympics next year.

In its third year, The Z List continues to be a platform that celebrates outstanding Gen Z talents who are successful, influential, and remarkable in their respective fields. This year, we celebrate the essence of authenticity, through their authoritative voice and influence to make a difference — inspiring fellow Gen Z-ers out there to live their best life.