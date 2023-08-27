With her debut book ‘Tulisan’, Daiyan Trisha taps into her colourful and poetic side

The highly anticipated book by multifaceted Malaysian darling, Daiyan Trisha, is finally here. Meet “Tulisan”, more than just poetry — it is a culmination of years of her deepest thoughts and raw emotions.

Daiyan Trisha has always been a jill-of-all-trades: local sweetheart and bellwether of lifestyle, fashion icon, actor and singer-songwriter. Now she takes on another to the list — debut author. If you have been following Daiyan on her alternate account, tulisanbydaiyantrisha, then you’d have also already been privy to her inner thoughts.

Creative expression is not something brand new for Daiyan. As a singer-songwriter, she’s penned some lovely, unforgettable ditties — ‘Penat’ being one of her recents, which chronicles an experience with heartbreak, loss and hopelessness in love. Since she was 14, Daiyan has always been deeply honest with her feelings through songwriting, and that passion has made its way into the realm of poetry, revealing even more depth of her unfiltered thoughts and raw emotions.

Launched on Saturday, 23rd August 2023, “Tulisan” by Daiyan Trisha was released in a limited first edition of 2000 copies, each personally autographed by the Daiyan herself. A stunning fusion of 222 poems, “Tulisan” is a wonderful mishmash of both Malay and English verses that revolve around themes of love and life as seen through the unique lens of Daiyan’s soul. Embark on an intimate journey through Daiyan’s orbit in her personal odyssey. With each poem, she invites you to peel back the layers, uncovering her vulnerability, triumphs, heartbreaks, and the myriad shades that define her life experiences like we have never seen before.

To learn more about Daiyan Trisha’s book “Tulisan”, head to its official website HERE or reach out via email to nukilan.biruni@gmail.com.