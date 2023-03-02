Sneakerheads! Singapore’s hosting the first Sneaker Con in Southeast Asia

Great news for sneakerheads! Sneaker Con takes its first step into Southeast Asia, debuting in Singapore on April 2023.

Sneaker Con (a.k.a The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth) has been a place for sneakerheads and street style enthusiasts to meet and gather since 2009. Designing a dedicated marketplace for sneakerheads to talk, shop and show off rare designs and grail-worthy releases that held over 100 events in 40 cities around the globe.

Kickstarting its journey in Southeast Asia, Sneaker Con will be holding a 2-day show in Singapore Expo, Hall 5 from 1 to 2 April 2023. This first ever Sneaker Con SEA aims to attract sneaker lovers in Southeast Asia and act as a bridge between regional and global brands and designers.

What to expect from Sneaker Con SEA in Singapore

Marketplace

Sneakerheads, you might be tempted to empty your wallets here. Enter the shoe heaven that will have all the kicks that you could ever dream of (AND MORE). Street culture lovers are in for a treat, looking at over 200 international and local renowned brands as well as collaborations exhibited at the show.

Trading Pit

Want fresh new kicks to replace your old shoe collection? Here’s your place to go. You can now buy, sell or trade your footwear with other fellow sneakerheads from all around the world at the Trading Pit. This is also a spot for like-minded people to network and bond through their common love for sneakers.

Ace of Customs

A place for talented sneakerheads to shine, participants get the opportunity to customize sneakers at the Ace of Customs. Like to design or customize sneakers? You can also come to this spot for some valuable insights from influential judges and personalities of the sneaker community.

Legit Check

Shop safe in this fraud-free convention. Copping pricey sneakers is a huge investment that needs to be done with caution and authentication. Thankfully, you’ll be able to get free authentication service from Legit Check at the convention before deciding to pay for your new kicks. Singtel Red members can enjoy the service via express queue with a shorter waiting time.

Sneaker Conversations

Sneakercon’s not only a place to see, but also a place to learn. You’ll get to enjoy insightful panel discussions as well as engage with different key opinion leaders and personalities from the sneaker and street culture circle.

Ballin’ and Skating

Basketball, football and skateboarding – three sports that are closely tied to sneakers and street culture. Indulge yourself in a full street culture experience with these sport activities at Sneaker Con SEA.

(Hero and featured image credit: Singapore Tourism Board)