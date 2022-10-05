10.10 sales 2022 Malaysia: All the best deals to enjoy this year

Are you ready to enjoy the most exciting deals? 10 October is approaching, and we have curated the best 10.10 sales for you from Lazada, Shoppee, Zalora, etc, in 2022.

From the best luxury skincare to the best beauty buys, get ready to start shopping to enjoy the most amazing deals and flash sales.

The best 10.10 sales and deals in Malaysia for 2022 so far:

Fashion

Coach: Up to 50% off storewide + free shipping and up to RM150 vouchers. Valid from 10-12 October 2022.

Puma: Up to 50% off; buy two, get an extra 20% off. Valid from now till 12 October 2022.

Valiram: Up to 90% off, or buy four and save 10%. Available now till 11 October

Zalora: Enjoy 40% – 90% off. Valid from 8 to 11 October 2022.

Under Armour: Up to 65% off. Valid from 8 to 12 October 2022.

Mango: Up to 65% off. Valid from 8 to 12 October 2022.

Tommy Hilfiger: Up to 50% off. Valid from 8 to 12 October 2022

Nike: Up to 40% off + buy two get 10% off. Valid from 10-12 October 2022.

adidas: Up to 50% off + buy two get an extra 35% off. Valid from 6-12 October 2022.

Skincare

Lancome: Exclusive bundle deals from 10 – 12 October 2022. With a minimum spend of RM350, receive an RM20 rebate.

History of Whoo: Spend RM300 and receive an RM40 rebate. If you spend RM600, you will receive an RM70 rebate. Valid from 10 – 12 October 2022.

With no minimum spend, receive an RM10 rebate. Valid on 10 October, between 12 PM – 2 PM.

Elemis: RM15 off with a minimum spend of RM270. Valid from 8 – 12 October 2022.

Limited vouchers are available with 10% off a minimum spend of RM300 (add to cart between 12 AM – 2 AM. 5% off with no minimum spend (purchase between 8 PM and 11.59 PM). Available on 10 October only.

Senka: Get 10% off with a minimum spend of RM45. Valid till 1 – 12 October 2022.

SK-II: Exclusive sets available on 10 October 2022, plus a gift with purchase worth up to RM791.

Sephora.my: Get 20% off. Available from 6 to 11 October 2022.

Sulwhasoo: Buy two and get 15% + RM40 off voucher and limited gifts worth RM675. Valid from now till 12 October 2022.

Elizabeth Arden: Exclusive fragrance and skincare deals between 32% and 71% off. Valid from 10-12 October 2022.

Makeup

Shu Uemura: Buy any two and get RM10 off storewide. Available from 10 to 12 October 2022. Between 12 AM – 2 AM, spend a minimum of RM200 or RM250 and receive one additional gift worth up to RM112.

Estée Lauder: Up to 30% off from 10 – 12 October 2022.

Clinique: Enjoy incredible discounts for their exclusive sets and starter kits

MAC: Enjoy up to 5 pieces of surprise gifts with every order. Buy any two mini MAC items and receive a free eye shadow. Valid from 5 to 12 October 2022 only.

Bobbi Brown: Get gifts worth up to RM45. Enjoy a free lipstick with a minimum spend of RM150. Valid from 5 to 12 October 2022 only.

Make Up For Ever: Enjoy gifts worth up to RM62. Receive a pore minimizer with every order or a UHD Skin Booster Deluxe with a minimum of RM150 to spend.

Lifestyle

Dyson: Up to RM150 off with a minimum purchase of RM1,000 + flash sales for Dyson’s signature products. Valid from 10 to 12 October 2022.

Harvey Norman: Enjoy great deals as low as RM10 plus an extra 10% with your purchase from 5 till 11 October 2022.

Watsons: Up to 75% off selected products. Valid from 3 to 12 October 2022 only.

Tech

Lenovo: Claim voucher up to 95% off with a minimum spend of RM1.

Sony: Collect RM50 off with a minimum spend of RM500. Valid from 10 to 12 October 2022. Or, RM30 off with a minimum spend of RM200. Valid from 5 to 12 October 2022

Huawei: Discount up to 59% on 10 October 2022 and on Lazada

Hero & featured image credit: Unsplash/Freestocks