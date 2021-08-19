Ever wondered what life was like for dwellers of Malaya of yore? These gratifying novels, memoirs about life in Malaya written pre-Merdeka will appease your curiosity.

History helps us understand how past societies shaped our present. Through history, we learn about our collective identity. Our strength, underpinned by harmony and unity, is also rooted in our racial and religious differences. In multiculturalism, we discover the reverence we have for one another and have our horizon broadened in a way a monocultural country will never afford us.

Modern Malaysia is a cauldron of political discord. But was life prior to the formation of Malaysia any different? Was life in the Federation of Malaya worth our envious glances? Were things in the preceding British Malaya under the rule of the waning British Empire less complicated? What were race relations like then? How did World War II threaten our way of life? Was segregation a necessary evil? How did society perceive contemporary racism?

The multitude of questions you might harbour about pre-Merdeka are sequestered in these novels and memoirs penned by authors from all walks of life. They were Malayans, expatriates who left their home countries to make a living overseas and colonists who were drawn by their fascinating colony. Pore over their books and you will uncover inconvenient truths and nuances – conveyed through life experiences, humour, wits and individual perspectives of the author – previously not told to you. You will discover how the foundation of Malaysia was laid and why the fabrics of the country are unique even among multicultural societies.