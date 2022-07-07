Art events to check out in KL throughout July 2022

KL is home to some of the best art galleries and exhibitions in the country. Get inspired by visiting the latest art events taking place in KL throughout July 2022.

Are you stuck in a rut? Plan your day off by visiting this month’s art exhibitions in KL. Wildlife fans, head over to GMBB and be prepared to be mesmerised by Chien C Lee’s breathtaking photographs titled ‘Masters of Disguise’. Get ready to explore the beauty of our tropical rainforest by visiting his exhibition, which will run till January 2023. Over at Wei-Ling Gallery, immerse yourself in the finest artworks by 20 talented Malaysian contemporary artists. Bookmark this page and stay tuned for more updates.

A list of the best art events and exhibitions to visit throughout July 2022:

Masters of Disguise

2 July 2022 to 15 January 2023 | 3rd Floor, GMBB.

Famed for his fantastic wildlife photography, biologist-turned-photographer Chien C Lee is back to debut his work on the art of deceit in nature. After the astounding success surrounding Chien’s exhibition “Borneo’s Tree of Life”, the photographer showcases his memorable adventures across four continents over the past 25 years. The “Masters of Disguise” exhibition features his memorable encounters with various species by exploring the tropical rainforests. Drop by and be captivated by the interactive show featuring more than 60 photographs, accompanied by exciting tales, scents by OLFAC3 Perfumes and rainforest sounds recorded by Chien.

The exhibition will be displayed at GMBB’s Darkroom Gallery from 2 July 2022 to 15 January 2023. Admission is free.

Address: No. 2, Jalan Robertson, Bukit Bintang, 50150 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 6 PM

A Paradigm Shift: Reflecting on twenty years of the Malaysian art scene

21 June to 6 August 2022

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Wei-Ling Gallery has unveiled a groundbreaking exhibition featuring various Malaysian contemporary artists that have defined the local art scene over the years. The show will highlight key art pieces to closely trace the country’s most sensitive topics revolving around identity, equality, ideology and control over the years. In total, there are 15 participating artists: Chen Wei Meng, Chin Kong Yee, H.H. Lim, Ivan Lam, Juhari Said, Rajinder Singh, Sean Lean, Yau Bee Ling, Cheong Kiet Cheng, Choy Chun Wei, Hamidi Hadi, Jegadeva Anurendra, Noor Azizan Paiman, Sabri Idrus and Wong Chee Meng.

Address: 8, Jalan Scott, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 6 PM

Money Heist at the Joint Economic Area

25 June to 10 July

Are you ready to join the ultimate heist? Netflix kicks off an eventful escape room challenge for every Money Heist fan. From 25 June to 10 July 2022, head to the Joint Economic Area (Cawangan Malaysia on Jalan Batai) for an interactive installation experience. The heist begins in the Professor’s classroom, where you will receive a briefing on The Plan from the mastermind himself. As the game progresses, you will search for clues in Tokyo’s room before hacking into JEA’s computers in Rio’s space. Don’t forget to bring your A-game with your team to win the ultimate prize: a mountain of cold, hard cash. The best part? The heist is also taking place in the former North Korean embassy.

The event is currently sold out, but you can keep watch on its website for last-minute vacancies. Sign up here.

Address: No. 7, Jalan Batai, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 6 PM to 10 PM on weekdays and 10 AM to 10 PM on weekends.

Hero & featured image credit: Unsplash/Photoholgic.