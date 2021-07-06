Admission is free.

Experiences are going virtual. Whether it is fashion week, product launches or even art exhibitions, the world is adapting and adopting a new norm to make experiences accessible to the wider audience. And with the power of technology and social media, these experiences are just one click away and can be enjoyed in the comfort of home.

So if you’re an art enthusiast who visits museums around the world regularly pre-Covid, we have some good news for you. You can now enjoy free guided virtual tours and take part in online art conversations thanks to the muscles behind L’École School of Jewelry Arts with the support of Van Cleef & Arpels.

There are multiple translations to suit your language preferences, and the speakers comprise art historians, seasoned connoisseurs and distinguished professors of the school. You can watch past online conversations and other virtual guided tours here.

For the month of July, there are three expositions not to be missed and one that narrates an exquisite retrospect of Marie-Antoinette and her taste for jewels. And in case you miss it, admission is free.