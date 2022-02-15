These are the 10 most coveted KAWS figures and here’s how you can collect

There are few contemporary artists that have captivated the masses like KAWS.

The New York artist has conquered the world with his collectible vinyl toys and larger-than-life sculptures. You know the ones: with their X-ed out eyes and cartoonish limbs, KAWS figures are one of the most recognisable artworks today.

That’s because KAWS, born Brian Donnelly, took his art straight to the streets. After studying illustration and working as a cartoon animator for Disney films and cult TV shows like Daria, KAWS kickstarted his career with graffiti. In the ’90s, he marked buildings, billboards, bus stops, and phone booths with his unique characters, which often resembled iconic figures in pop culture such as Mickey Mouse.

“When I was doing graffiti, my whole thought was, ‘I just want to exist.’ I want to exist with this visual language in the world,” reflected KAWS in an interview. “It meant nothing to me to make paintings if I wasn’t reaching people.”

By the dawn of the new millennium, KAWS had cast his characters into three-dimensional forms. He made his quirky toys affordable and accessible, throwing the doors of the art world wide open to the public.

Using a formula that artists and brands now follow, KAWS found an even bigger spotlight for his artworks through much-hyped collaborations. Over the last two decades, he has created exclusive designs for fashion and streetwear labels like Nike, Supreme, Dior, Comme des Garçons, A Bathing Ape, and Uniqlo, as well as celebrities like Pharrell Williams and Kanye West.

Photo credit: AllRightsReserved

How much are KAWS figures worth?

Today, KAWS boasts a huge fanbase — he has 3.5 million followers on Instagram — and his paintings have fetched millions of dollars at auctions. According to the 2019 Artnet Intelligence Report, his average sale price nearly doubled from US$42,272 to US$82,063 in 2017.

His toys, likewise, are still very much in demand. As of 2020, the most expensive KAWS figurine had an average sale price of US$26,481 on StockX. Created in limited quantities, KAWS figures tend to sell out instantly and end up on the resale market for multiple times their original price. You can expect the same to happen when he launches his new collection of limited-edition Companion figurines, exclusive to Singapore, this Saturday.

That’s why we’ve made a guide of all the rare KAWS figures that you should know, whether you’re a budding art collector looking to make a worthy investment, or a longtime KAWS fan looking to decorate your home with a striking work of contemporary art.

The best KAWS toys to buy in 2022: