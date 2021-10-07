Here’s your chance to own the “Red Light, Green Light” Squid Game doll soon

Amidst the literal blood, sweat, and tears flowing through Netflix’s latest hit, Squid Game, there were three things most recognisable: The shapes on the masks, the green tracksuits, and that terrorising gaze from that infamous giant animatronic “Red Light, Green Light” doll.

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you’ve particularly enjoyed her role on the show, the good news is you can now have your very own at home. South Korean toy designer Hyun-Seung Rim (aka twelveDot) has collaborated with fellow designers jackpot777, systemati.k, and BOXTIGER to unleash a number of these Squid Game dolls on fans, albeit in a smaller size.

(Image credit: @twelveDot)

Don’t be fooled by the doll’s innocently flushed cheeks and neat pigtails, her lifeless stare is just as terrifying as her series counterpart’s, so you’ll want to move at your own risk.

Stay tuned for news on when they’ll drop.

(Hero and featured image credit: @twelveDot)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore