Tintoy Chuo: Propagating wayang kulit via digitalisation, pop culture and sci-fi

An unlikely source of inspiration from pop culture has given a renewed lease on life for wayang kulit, a traditional form of shadow puppetry.

Nearly a decade ago, character designer Tintoy Chuo was invited to participate in Designer’s Weekend. For the art exhibition held at Publika, he settled upon the ingenious idea to employ wayang kulit but executed in such a way that was never before thought of by anyone else – not even George Lucas. The same shadow puppetry that was in peril of being disposed of by economic progress found a saviour from the epic space opera Star Wars.

The unique contemporisation of an ancient art form caught on. Inspired by a galaxy far, far away, Fusion Wayang Kulit was born in Malaysia to not only preserve this art form but attuning it to modern society. The founding team comprises Tintoy, Teh Take Huat and Pak Dain – the 13th accredited Tok Dalang, or master puppeteer, of the Kelantan Traditional Malay Shadow Play art school. They have performed internationally on numerous occasions.

While they are famously associated with Star Wars, Fusion Wayang Kulit has explored other endearing subjects including Batman, Ed Sheran and the late Bruce Lee. Perhaps it wasn’t such a surprise to witness Tintoy’s fascination with pop culture manifest itself in their endeavours once you learn of his upbringing.









“My dad worked as a mechanic at arcade centres and I loved visiting him at his workplace,” he reveals, recalling a childhood surrounded by arcade machines with a palpable excitement creeping into his voice. “When they went under repair and upon completion, I always got to play for free.”

“Those were wonderful moments,” he puts it. Naturally it had a profound influence on him on his career path. “Because when you play a game, you think about the progression of the game and what’s next,” he says.

It is this rumination of where the storyline will drift that has kept Tintoy invested. Now being a creator himself, dictating characters and plots is his prerogative.