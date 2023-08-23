Week in Geek: Elon Musk disables blocking on X and Snapchat AI freaked people out

Elon Musk is getting rid of blocking on X because it “makes no sense” and Snapchat’s AI got even creepier. Here’s your week in geek.

This week, the internet said goodbye to its beloved Cheems while moviegoers made DC’s Blue Beetle a surprise hit. Snapchat’s AI also did something weird and creepy this week, further raising concerns about it. The Last of Us’ showrunner has also dropped some hints about some major casting for Season 2, and finally, Elon Musk yet again has thought up of a new feature for X, or rather, he’s taking away a feature he’s deemed useless.

The Snapchat AI was weird and creepy, The Last of Us may have already cast Abby, and Elon Musk will disable blocking on X. Here’s what you may have missed this week in geek.

Viral meme dog Cheems passes away

The popular Shiba Inu, Cheems or Ball Ball, has sadly passed away, his owner announced on Instagram. The beloved dog, who became a viral meme sensation, was undergoing surgery but never woke up from it. The internet has since overflowed with thousands of posts commemorating Cheems.

Elon Musk is disabling blocking X (Twitter)

The Tesla CEO and wannabe martial artist has once again unveiled his brand new genius move for making The Platform Formerly Known as Twitter great again: removing the ability to block people. Musk said that blocking will still be available for DMs, but other than, he claims that blocking “makes no sense”.

There’s a brand new trailer for the Percy Jackson series

With only a few months left before its release in December, Disney has dropped a brand new trailer for the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series based on the novels by Rick Riordan. The new trailer is not that long but it does give us a few more glimpses of Percy, played by Walker Scobell, and the gang going on their demigod adventure.

The Last of Us showrunner hints at casting for Abby

Craig Mazin, the showrunner for HBO’s critically acclaimed video game adaptation, The Last of Us, has dropped some hints about the casting for Abby. Fans of the game will know that Abby is a, uh, pivotal character in the second game. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mazin has revealed that prior to the strikes, he’s already written the first episode of the second season. When asked whether Abby has been cast already, Mazin simply replied, “Maybe.”

“The strike stopped us in our tracks. Things were in process,” Mazin explains. “Look, Abby was the first role that we wanted to tackle. We’ve got a pretty good track record of making major cast announcements and people going, ‘Really?’ which will probably continue. So people may disagree, but I think we got it right so far and the audience seems to feel we got it right and the Academy seems to feel we got it right.”

Blue Beetle is a hit!

What many people brushed off as a sure-fire blockbuster dud seems to be anything but. Blue Beetle is being praied by both critics and audiences as one of the best films in the DC Universe, which is a welcome surprise considering The Flash didn’t do so well. The film, which follows Jaime Reyes who finds a mysterious bioarmour of alien origin, is now showing in theatres.

The Snapchat AI freaked people out by taking a screenshot

In a time where concerns about artificial intelligence is at an all-time high, a Snapchat glitch has heightened that concern even more. Snapchat users (or at least those who still use it) were surprised last week when they discovered that the platform’s AI had posted a story, a feature which at that point users thought only humans could do. The story, which featured a picture of what seemed to be a wall, was then explained to be a glitch by a spokesperson from the app. However, the damage was already done and there are renewed concerns about the app’s AI especially after some parents alleged that it was having inappropriate conversations with their kids.