Week in Geek: SAG-AFTRA strike shuts down ‘Deadpool 3’

Both the actors and writers of Hollywood are officially on strike, shutting down production on films like Deadpool 3. Disney CEO Bob Iger has made his thoughts on the strike known, which has angered people even more. Meanwhile, Elon Musk is getting sued by a former Twitter employee while the first Tesla Cybertruck has finally been made.

SAG-AFTRA is officially on strike; Deadpool 3 and Mortal Kombat 2 affected

The actors of Hollywood have joined the writers in a strike, demanding for fair wages and compensation in the age of streaming and artificial intelligence. The writers have been on strike for two months now, but who knows how much longer it will last now that actors have officially joined in.

Almost immediately, notable film productions have shut down due to the strikes. Deadpool 3, which sees Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine and who we finally got a glimpse of, has stopped production. Another film affected is the Mortal Kombat sequel.

Bob Iger’s comments on the strike criticised as tone deaf

In a TV appearance, Disney CEO Bob Iger made some pointed remarks regarding the ongoing strikes calling it “disturbing”. “There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic,” Iger said, “And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive.”

This, of course, rubbed plenty of people the wrong way considering it was the CEO of a huge company criticising people who were just trying to demand a fair wage. One Twitter user pointed out the significant disparity between how much Iger is paid compared to how much a writer is paid. Sean Gunn, brother of director James Gunn and an actor in many of Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy films, also lashed back at Iger, saying “Bob Iger makes 400 times what his lowest worker is, and I think that’s a f****** shame, Bob.”

Elon Musk and Twitter are being sued for not paying fired employees severance

While Elon mulls over suing Mark Zuckerberg for Threads, a former Twitter employee has gone ahead and sued the CEO and the company itself. The lawsuit alleges that the company didn’t pay their fired employees their full severance, which according to a CNN report, amounts to less than USD $500 million.

“In response to a request for comment on the lawsuit, Twitter sent CNN an automated poop emoji,” CNN’s article said.

Tesla finally made its Cybertruck

First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ODRhHVsd0t — Tesla (@Tesla) July 15, 2023

In better news and in Musk’s other company, Tesla has finally built its first working Cybertruck at their factory in Texas. The truck, which was originally announced all the way back in 2019, faced a number of delays. Reuters reported that the company will probably start mass production towards the end of this year.

Anthony Carrigan cast in Superman: Legacy

One of the breakout stars of the HBO show Barry is Anthony Carrigan, who played the optimistic Chechen mobster NoHo Hank. Carrigan has now lined up his next big project: Superman: Legacy, where he’ll play Metamorpho. Aside from announcing David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as the new Superman and Lois, the film has also added other cast members including Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner and Isabele Merced as Hawkgirl.

A new release of The Last of Us Part II may be coming

Composer Gustavo Santaolalla let slip in an interview with Blender that his cameo will be expanded in “new editions” of the game. Santaolalla played Gustavo, a banjo player who players can discover in the town of Jackson. “In the new editions you can make me play certain themes and well, I can’t tell you anything else,” he said. It may be an unconfirmed rumour for now, but it does give us something to hopefully look forward to.