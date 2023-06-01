Cover Story: DOLLA on future-proofing a sustainable career as a group and as individual creatives

Decked in the all-new cactus-made Onitsuka Tiger MEXICO 66™ CACTFUL™ shoes, the DOLLA girls — Angel, Sabronzo, Syasya and Tabby — set their eyes on growth, personal development, being authentic, and their future plans.

Before the sun shines at its fullest, the DOLLA girls have been called to the studio for their first-ever cover shoot with Lifestyle Asia. Bright as the morning sun, Tabby arrives on set first, face beaming. You see, the cover shoot has been months of planning and both parties are as excited as a flower about to bloom.

The rest of the girls turn out immediately after, all as chill as they are in comfy jumpers and sweat pants — an absolute 180 to their wild attitude-laden personas in their recent ‘Look At This’ music video.

For the uninitiated, the girl group was formed in 2019 and at the peak of Covid-19, they released their debut single “Dolla Make You Wanna” in March 2020. In between the lockdown and establishing themselves as young artists, DOLLA grew stronger in the following year — especially after capturing Most Popular Female New Artist award at the 34th Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian, making them the first all-female group to win the category. In the last four years, the girls have experience ups and down both personally and as a group. But ultimately, these little wins — big or small — have brought them to where they are today; as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment scene.

After almost an hour reminiscing the many anecdotes of DOLLA since the girls first met, we are ready to put them in front of the lens. All dolled up with freckles on their faces — in head-to-toe Onitsuka Tiger Spring/Summer 2023 — the girls have looks that complement the protagonists of the day — five pairs of MEXICO 66™ CACTFUL™ shoes in five distinct colours.

Like the girls, the shoes are both soft and edgy. They are versatile and ever-changing. But most importantly, they are set for a sustainable path — be it in their journey or their individual narrative.

DOLLA girls wear the latest MEXICO 66™ CACTFUL shoes

“Are you ready?” I beckon for the shoot to begin. As the introverted Tabby turns into a fairy-like goddess, it is clear now that the girls know how to turn it up when it matters — channelling their energy to all the right places in the most authentic fashion. Of course, while staying true to their individual personality.

You see, the girls performed recently, two days after the cover shoot, and it was the first time I’ve witnessed them live on stage. It becomes evident to me how different the girls are when they put on the DOLLA persona. But it is absolutely comprehendible with most artists and musicians — there are always two sides to the coin.

We get up close and personal with the girls on finding common ground in the name of building a sustainable future-proof career as a girl group in Malaysia.

Different personalities, one common goal

Despite being distinctively different in personality, all four girls find common ground through their work. It speaks evidently in their body of work — every dance move and harmony — all four coming into one entity when they turn it up on stage.

“We all have very different styles, and very (very) different personalities,” exclaims Angel. Carrying a bad-ass persona, Angel adds edginess to the girl group — bringing a spunk girl attitude to the table. But in reality, Angel is equal parts fun and quirks.

True to her Capricorn self — determined and creative — Angel describes herself as someone who overthinks a lot, a perfectionist to say the least. “I feel like throughout my career, one thing I learned is that you have to just go for it. Because if you don’t, then you might miss out on any chance you get. Let’s just say if I missed out talking to someone really important, I may never get the chance to talk to them,” she addresses. “Sometimes, opportunities only appear once.”

“I feel like throughout my career, one thing I learned is that you have to just go for it.” ANGEL Angel wears the Onitsuka Tiger Spring Summer 2023 Collection and the latest MEXICO 66™ CACTFUL shoes in Green made with material obtained from Mexican cactus.

The ‘big sister’ of the group Sabronzo finds the balance in the muddle of personas. She opines that in a girl group, you cannot have all four people trying to take the limelight — it’s going to clash.

“You have to find the right balance where you’re still an individual but at the same time you blend as a group,” she says. “For DOLLA, I feel like it is very important that we have individuality, and we also come from different backgrounds and races — so we also want to promote diversity.”

Safe to say, DOLLA also represents the multi-cultural spirit of Malaysia. “We have a goal and at the end of the day, the goal is to bring glory to the nation… harumkan nama negara, you know,” admits Sabronzo.

However, the truth is an antithesis of popular belief. It gets difficult when the girl group is constantly facing resistance from all sides of the cube. The Kelantan-born member expresses: “At the end of the day, we know what we are capable of doing and we won’t contrive ourselves to what other people think our limit should be. We just brush it off and just do our thing.”

“Learn how to protect your energy not just as an artist but as a person as well.” SABRONZO Sabronzo wears the Onitsuka Tiger Spring Summer 2023 Collection and the latest MEXICO 66™ CACTFUL shoes in White made with material obtained from Mexican cactus.

Part of being their no-nonsense selves is being self-aware of what they bring to the game. Sabronzo believes that along the way during their short four-year journey, DOLLA has managed to inspire girls out there to step out of their comfort zones and push boundaries — even just rocking the boat a little, it means a lot to the quartet.

“Ironically, when we first came out, people were not ready for us. We had to be strong and push with everything we have for what we want and the vision we had for DOLLA,” adds the cutesy one in the group, Tabby.

Tabby pinpoints the girls have grown tremendously through the years, especially as new artists during the pandemic. As they grow a little bit older (not really), the girls are better at expressing themselves — learning that they don’t have to be strong all the time. The Piscean reveals: “Sometimes you can cry when you need to cry, and experience all the emotions that you need to experience. I’m just lucky to be able to learn and grow with the rest of the girls.”

Biggest lessons and being better artists

Four years into the game, the girls have grown to become better artists — both individually and as a group.

22-year-old Syasya stresses the importance of privacy. “Everyone is watching you — they monitor everything you do every day. So you have to think twice before putting anything up on social media and be extra careful with what you say,” she shares.

“I think everyone’s first impression of me would be the same — I was very shy. I don’t talk a lot, even up to today. I consider myself more of a listener,” quips Syasya. In fact, she admits that she is still getting used to being a public figure. As a student and a member of DOLLA, she has to sacrifice a lot without compromising both her studies and her career as an entertainer.

Having to deal with daily conundrums of having people knowing everything about you while trying to live a normal life, Syasya continues to find the right focus on thriving in both. “Sometimes when I’m too focused on my studies, I neglect DOLLA a little — vice versa. But if you want it you have to work really hard for it,” she continues.

But ultimately, Syasya (who is just two weeks younger than fellow comrade Angel) finds her greatest lessons from meeting different people in the industry. The biggest moment for her has been performing on the same stage as her favourite K-Pop group, NCT at the recent SEEN Festival.

The baby of the group attests that she and her bandmates have the same mindset on what they want to achieve in life, and to succeed. As for the group, she chimes that they understand that their journey has just begun and that the group still has a lot to learn.

While Syasya speaks of privacy, early into the game, Sabronzo stresses the importance of protecting your energy.

“Learn how to protect your energy not just as an artist but as a person as well. It’s very easy to let these external factors dwell in your mind and you find yourself limiting your full potential. You have to understand that people can have their opinions but you are capable of doing whatever you want despite what others might think,” the 28-year-old voices out.

Sabronzo and Angel in the MEXICO 66™ CACTFUL shoes

She positions herself, growing more confident as if performing an imaginary hair flip. “I don’t get hurt by anything people say… so they can continue doing whatever they want.” She highlights the importance of being genuine and real — especially with the people you interact with most. And for her, it’s with her fans, and other artists in the industry.

“People today appreciate authenticity. When you’re real, it makes things a lot easier. Just be normal, you know what I mean?” she poses. “Like I’m not tryin’ to latch on you and you’re not tryin’ to latch on me… like let’s just be friends and make a connection. And moving forward, we can work together if we vibe genuinely — that’s cool too,” she reassures in a rap-like tune.

In the same vein, Tabby agrees that there’s a kind of empowerment that comes with being in a girl group. But above all, there are underlying battles that the girls face as regular human beings — with feelings and emotions (mind you).

“I think it’s good that we’re expected to be ‘a certain way’ but at the same time, girl groups should not just represent girl empowerment, but also the vulnerabilities that we face in the industry. The struggles and strains of being a girl are real issues we have to address too — and others should know that we too are experiencing these things like a normal person,” adds Tabby, with emotions bubbling under her gleaming eyes.

“My goal for DOLLA right now is to definitely bring our music out internationally.” SYASYA Syasya wears the Onitsuka Tiger Spring Summer 2023 Collection and the latest MEXICO 66™ CACTFUL shoes in Blue made with material obtained from Mexican cactus.

Teamwork makes the dream work

Throughout the shoot, the synergy between the girls continues to surface — even more evidently. They are undemanding and chill — nonchalant to say the least. Despite having barely any sleep from a late night shoot, they continue to support each other throughout the shoot through minute adjustments on set while pep-talking one another into the right state of mind. At times, the silence on set cracks upon Angel’s arresting laughter as she makes fun of her own photo or Sabronzo’s dramatic gasp looking at a stunning shot from the shoot.

When it comes to being expressive, the girls prove that they have the makings of being experimental with the things they do — each with a unique individualism.

Angel offers her creative side to the team. “I like looking at a lot of creative stuff, and I also play instruments. So when it comes to the music, I will always give my personal feedback on the musicality aspect of each composition. When it comes to fashion, I will share ideas on the music videos, performances and the overall style.”

The Sarawak-born artist picks the ‘BAD’ music video as one of her favourites. She shares that the concept of ‘BAD’ is a culmination of ideas between all four of them — birthing into super cool, bad-ass elf-like characters in a sci-fi mise en scene. And hello! — these girls can act too! ‘BAD’ has also given the girls Best Music Video Awards at the recent Gempak Most Wanted Awards 2022.

When it comes to the group shot, the girls come to an ‘X’ formation — the tips of the MEXICO 66™ CACTFUL shoes in perfect symmetry. Yellow, blue, green, and white, the colours contrast with the purple backdrop — just as how the girls complement each other through their different personalities. A whimsical Angel and a spunky Sabronzo against a babydoll Syasya and a girly Tabby.

“We always try to improve our craft as a way to thank our fans.” TABBY Tabby wears the Onitsuka Tiger Spring Summer 2023 Collection and the latest MEXICO 66™ CACTFUL shoes in Yellow made with material obtained from Mexican cactus.

The set comes to life as the photographer powers up the drone. With the drone in position, the gust created brings the Onitsuka Tiger outfits to billowing fashion. On their own, the girls channel their personal expressions in every shot while being professional throughout the ‘windy’ (and terrifying) situation.

But Tabby laughs it off. Calm and collected, Tabby reveals that she’s much like the ‘mother’ of the group. When we ask the girls which member is one that they can rely on, all eyes are on Tabby.

“I think I’ve kinda trained myself for this,” she confirms. “When it comes to being individuals, I think it’s very important to have your own identity and it’s okay to be different. It’s also crucial for all of us to be able to express ourselves in our own way.”

Tabby believes that the strength that DOLLA has lies in the unique personalities that each of the girls owns. She picks up: “Even though we have certain similarities in terms of our sense of humour and how we work, we are complete opposites. We have our own colours, strengths, and crazies — and that makes us a great team!”

Syasya and Tabby in the MEXICO 66™ CACTFUL shoes

Upping the ante with DOLLA

When asked about their upcoming projects, an excited Sabronzo squeaks enthusiastically. Composed and confident, she confirms that there will be a lot of bangers coming up this year and teases with an album by the end of 2023.

“There’s going to be all new songs, songs that have never been released before, and a whole bunch of new tracks — so that should be fun. Think different sounds, different styles; something many of you haven’t heard from us before,” she gestures with two sets of crossed fingers.

The girls chime in — almost manifesting a regional tour if all things go well for the girls.

But there’s also a part of the girls that remains grateful for the support that they have received throughout their careers — especially from their fans.

“We always try to improve our craft as a way to thank our fans,” shares Tabby with a steady voice. “As DOLLA, we constantly try to level up in the next thing we do and I think that’s part of the reason why our fans continue to stay with us. Of course, constant interactions and always being present for them and with them is important too.”

Backed by a strong fanbase, DOLLA’s next goal is to continue growing as the next big girl group in the region. An aspired Syasya stamps: “My goal for DOLLA right now is to definitely bring our music out — internationally.”

“We’ve really been pushing but it’s so hard right now because every country has solid girl bands too and each of them is working as hard to stand out. It also pushes DOLLA to push even harder, and hopefully, we get there,” Sabronzo wraps up.

