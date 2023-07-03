Cover Story: Eyka Farhana opens her heart to all forms of happiness

Glamourised in the most brilliant jewellery pieces from Chopard, Eyka’s radiance sparkles just as bright with a vivacious attitude and positive approach to life.

Before anyone has arrived on set, Eyka Farhana walks into the studio bright and early — six minutes ahead of her call time. She has her handbag on one hand and the other is holding a Korean instant ramen bowl — Hot Chicken Flavour Ramen — hot and spicy just the way she likes it.

It’s not hard to tell that I’ve not had anything yet that morning, no thanks to my mellow demeanour. Eyka utters: “Nak tak?”, offering some of the tempting yet terrifyingly spicy noodles. At that moment, her sister and loyal sidekick Dyba tears open a white plastic bag filled with an assortment of snacks — from chocolate to candies.

Looking at my eyes — wide open — Eyka finds herself chuckling. “I love to snack, as you can tell already,” she says in her euphonious voice. I quickly find myself feeling extremely calm and relaxed. In the room where there are only three of us, it doesn’t take long for me to feel at ease in the presence of a very blasé Eyka Farhana.

She extends her kindness in the form of coffee — something I need very much. “One oat milk latte please,” I assert to Dyba who has already placed an order for Eyka, obviously. In those mere ten minutes of spending time with the girls, I experience an immense sense of care and love.

“I believe when people around you are happy and you’re in a good place, you feel a great deal of happiness. And I know that it has to start with me,” Eyka puts her palm on her chest.

The root of happiness

Eyka exudes a carefree spirit, one that is filled with joie de vivre. While it may stem from her love for travelling, she opines that it is her natural self. When she smiles, you find it hard not to smile with her. An off-screen Eyka is someone who is friendly and gentle, but she reveals that she can be emotional and temperamental at times. Eyka believes that the human race cannot run away from negativity.

“Yes, you need to be positive but you cannot avoid being negative,” she exclaims, her voice now sterner. “Constantly remind yourself that you’re enough, set the right mindset and go face to face with these negative thoughts. Most importantly, you need to have your support system to help you through the toughest of days.”

It doesn’t take more than three seconds for Dyba to give Eyka a hug. “For me and my sister, we support each other all the time. When one of us is about to spiral, we make sure we bring each other back on track,” the elder sister iterates.

Eyka is the second eldest in the family — she has three younger siblings. As the ‘older sister’, there is a sense of responsibility that comes with it. She considers herself a family person, putting family as her top priority.

“Family brings me ultimate joy,” she gives a side-eye to Dyba who now finds herself sheepishly giggling. Eyka laughs in response, tapping her sister’s shoulder. “Honestly, I can’t live without my sister,” she reassures. “She is my everything, and we do everything together! I could never have imagined going through the day and not having her by my side.”

Emotions bubble under her eyes, pondering upon happy memories she has made with her sister throughout the years — including their first yacht experience together in Sabah. But Dyba is quick to snap out of that emotional state: “Actually Eyka kuat bebel (very naggy) — especially when she’s at home!”

Laughing, Eyka defends: “Of course, these are things that need to be addressed right? Like if someone messes the house up, or if there’s a bath towel hanging on the chair — it’s my natural response to the mess!”

Female empowerment runs in the family

Eyka’s ultimate goal is to be able to make her family proud. And more importantly to get her mother’s blessings in everything that she does — from her acting career to all the major moments in her life. In her family, the female energy runs strong — especially when you have a strong female figure in the family, the matriarch or also known as la madre.

“Women empowerment has always been part of the family since I was young. My mom gave birth to all girls except for one boy, so whenever there is a conversation, it’s always female-focused,” she says.

Eyka is also a breadwinner in the family, and the women in the house run the show. There’s no doubt that, as Eyka mentions, there’s no place for a ‘man’s voice’ in her home.

Her eyes glisten, peering directly at the Happy Butterfly pendant — sparkling brilliantly like Eyka’s eyes. “Speaking of girl power, I am really drawn to Chopard’s Happy Hearts collection and what it represents — a symbol of empowerment. To a certain extent, I felt that connection with the jewellery earlier just now,” she expresses. “Having it on me, I can feel that jewellery has that power to move people emotionally.”

She directs the attention back to her sister — her loyal confidant — and how she can always rely on her when the going gets tough. “We do everything together, even with our loved ones, and we always have each other. When we have a meltdown, we got each other who would listen and who has your back! Sometimes all you need is a good listener, isn’t it?” the Aquarian throws it back at me.

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend

As cliche as it sounds, Eyka jumps on the word diamond when it comes to her must-have jewellery piece. “Diamond makes me extremely joyful — and it has to be on a ring!” she muses. As a person who gestures a lot when she speaks, she finds a diamond ring gives the right amount of panache to any style. “It gives that extra sparkling and a little zhuzh when you have a diamond ring on your finger,” she says. “And it doesn’t always have to be loud… just something simple that boosts your mood and makes you feel ten times better.”

Eyka also believes in ‘less is more’. As a rather petite woman, she finds the need to choose something that fits her just right. It cannot be too chunky or too ‘extra’ but just the right amount of drama for everyday style.

She points at the Happy Hearts Flower collection and picks out the earrings. “I feel these are elegant and understated, something I can wear with any dress or any outfit. These earrings stand out without having to be over the top.

Eyka flexes her modelling prowess like a professional editorial muse. Wearing an open-back red dress, she instantly glows up on set. I immediately grab the newest collection from Chopard’s suite of jewellery pieces that arrive at the studio — the elegant Les Chaines in 100% ethical rose gold calls for my attention.

“This, I love,” she addresses. “Actually, those who know me know that I love something gold. Les Chaines stands out to me because it’s sculptural and dramatised but still elegant and simplistic. The necklace is also very versatile, allowing me to style them according to how I dress,” she adds.

Moments later, she changes into a shimmery black top and around her neck are two Happy Diamonds pendants. She reveals that god is in the details, defining the little surprises that lie inside the pendant — a diamond-encrusted moon, a star and a sun. “It’s subtle yet magical — just like me, small but full of surprises!”

She adds: “I really like the understated elegance of Chopard’s jewellery pieces — some appear simple but absolutely stunning when you put in on. It feels like apa-apa style pun boleh match.” She shows off the Happy Hearts Flower necklace inlaid with Mother of Pearl, with a matching ring, bracelet and earrings — now in a checkered red and white top, with heart motifs.

Happy hearts on her sleeve

Her emotional side becomes more evident. Eyka admits that as an actor, the path of learning doesn’t stop after one show or a movie. The journey branches out into many things — allowing her to creatively express herself in different ways.

While she describes herself (very shyly) as a friendly and nice person, she enjoys playing the antagonist when she’s on set. She has played a psycho character in Kerana (2019) as well as a tomboy in Dukun Diva (2021) but her most recent villain role as Mawar in Melur Untuk Firdhaus 2 (2023) has to be one of her favourites so far.

“I love being a villain. I hardly get to play a villainous character; so when I got the part, I was ecstatic! When you get a goody-two-shoes role, it’s quite expected. Mawar was the first character that really showed a different side of Eyka,” she explains.

The role also challenges her ability to switch expressions from good to bad dextrously. She finds it exciting to transition from one end to another — “dari watak baik to watak yang sangat jahat” — allowing her to truly sharpen her acting skills as well. “And in real life, I am that to my sister,” she giggles.

I envision her playing a badass ‘Black Widow’-like character when she mentions her wish to act in an action piece. “Probably I’m very petite, and that’s why I don’t get to play such characters. But having an action movie in my portfolio is definitely something I look forward to,” Eyka exclaims.

Entering the second half of the year, Eyka feels contented. “So far I have achieved what I’ve set to do this year. I wanted to do a drama series, I got it with 35 episodes on Melur Untuk Firdhaus 2. I’ve aimed for some campaigns, I managed to finally work on them,” she adds.

She takes her fifth sip of the iced latte — relaxed. At this point, she clasps her hands together and releases one deep sigh of relief. “You know what, I am happy with who I am and where I am now as a person.”

Eyka offers a piece of advice and that is to always be grateful and thankful. “Sometimes, even though you may have gotten everything you want in life, you find something is missing. But actually, you’re enough even when your glass may be half full. Keep telling yourself, you’re doing great!”

By the end of the year, Eyka plans to work on one film as the cherry on the cake for 2023. Fingers crossed, she adds: “As long as I am happy, that’s all that matters.”

interview & editor-in-chief MARTIN TEO | creative direction & styling MAX MAK | assisted by MALLIE MARAN & RONN TAN | photography EDMUND LEE (STUDIO 134) | videography POR JIA JUN | makeup KEVIN LEE | hair styling JUNO KO | jewellery CHOPARD

Find out more about Eyka Farhana in the latest issue of LSA Digital Cover Vol. 012 HERE.