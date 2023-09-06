Cover Story: Loui Lim charts his path toward self-development and personal growth

Loui Lim finds himself in larger conversations surrounding the topic of finding success in personal growth and self-development, a paradigm shift in the way he looks at life after the global pandemic.

The 4.00pm sun sheds a soft light, piercing through the melancholic grey clouds. While the sky above is having a rather chill day, the Friday traffic on Jalan Sultan Ismail shows no signs of slowing down. In the chaos, Loui Lim finds himself in the middle of the zebra crossing — unfazed by the prying eyes.

Decked in a black Louis Vuitton suit over a white shirt with serrated hem detailing, Loui stands out. The mise en scène is a beautiful contrast between fine sartorial luxury and the rustic charm of Kuala Lumpur’s colonial past — particularly against The Chow Kit Hotel’s flatiron archetype.

He has only 55 seconds to strike his poses, with five seconds left to run back to the curbside. “Let’s do it again!” the photographer calls for attention from the adjacent overhead bridge. A minute later, Loui nails the shot — not losing his impetus.

Loui remains astute, masking his introverted persona. From one introvert to another, Loui confides that he finds balance by allocating personal space for work and himself during the weekdays and meeting people on weekends. His version of a ‘work-life balance’ allows him to thrive — drawing positive energy from the people he surrounds himself with.

Now decked in a khaki green shirt embroidered in LV Monogram, Loui takes a closer look at the new two-tone steel LV Tambour watch. Sleek and understated, the watch’s central brushed dial glistens against the brass lift door.

Reflective, Loui muses: “The older I get, the more I am learning to find peace within myself. It’s an ongoing journey and everyone is on a different one. Understand that not everyone thinks the same.”

His goal right now is to balance achieving success and happiness. “Focus on self-improvement for a more fulfilled life. Be the leader of your own life and work for what you want,” he affirms.

Loui has a certain aura that keeps you calm when you are around him. In his most peaceful voice, we check in with the tastemaker on his journey so far as an entrepreneur, globetrotter and urban creative in his own rights.

Loui Lim wears Louis Vuitton and the LV Tambour watch with a deep blue dial on this wrist.

Briefly introduce yourself.

As an entrepreneur and architect, I have a passion for innovation and design. One thing that people may not know about me is that I enjoy hiking and exploring offbeat destinations. In my free time, I love exploring nature trails, climbing mountains, and immersing myself in the beauty of nature. It’s a personal hobby that helps me find inspiration and balance in my busy life.

How has the year 2023 been for you?

2023 has been kinder to me. Coming out of the pandemic, there was a lot of uncertainty and I have started to find my footing again. Projects are starting to pick up again, and I have been working on the next chapter of expansion for our resorts in Malaysia, Las Vegas and New York. Even though these projects are still in progress, they bring me a lot of satisfaction, and determination to see them accomplished.

Do you consider yourself a workaholic or visionary?

I think it’s important to have a variation, both have their merits and potential drawbacks. Ultimately it depends on the individual, but for me, having a work-life balance helps with my creativity and personal growth over the long run.

What do you do to kill time?

I enjoy watching the latest shows on Netflix or YouTube tutorials to pick up new skills, and find inspiration.





You have a strong passion for architecture and design. Can you share with us how this interest came about?

When I was a child, I remember spending hours on construction sites with my father, marvelling at the grandeur of buildings. It was in those early moments that I realised the power of architecture to create an immersive and inspiring environment. As I grew older, my interest deepened, studying innovative designs that pushed the boundaries of what was possible. What fascinated me most about architecture was its ability to shape the way we experience the world around us. I was captivated by the idea of creating spaces that not only serve a functional purpose but also elevate the human spirit.

Who would you consider your design/architecture icon and why?

There are too many to choose from, but Thomas Heatherwick has been a source of inspiration for my works. His designs often blend art, architecture, and engineering seamlessly, resulting in visually stunning and thought-provoking structures. Some of my favourite projects include the Rolling Bridge in London, and Vessel, a spiralling staircase at Hudson Yards in New York City. These projects have been engineered to adapt to the user, foster connection and encourage interaction at the human level.

“Post-pandemic, there should be a larger conversation around finding success in personal and mental growth.” Loui Lim

As someone with a strong reputation for being a jet-setter and style inspo, how would you describe your aesthetics?

My personal style is usually a blend of clean lines, refined silhouettes, and a muted colour palette. However, I also like to incorporate colours, textures, and patterns, depending on the destinations that I am visiting, or the occasion of the event.

Whether it’s discovering a cosmopolitan city or exploring off-the-beaten-path locations, I have a curiosity to find the hidden gems, and experience the culture how the locals would. My style reflects my passion for exploration and an appreciation for diverse cultures. My favourite memories of a place are usually curated through clothing or local designs that are specific to that place.

How do you see the luxury lifestyle scene in Malaysia and where would you like to take it to?

The luxury lifestyle scene in Malaysia has been steadily growing and evolving over the years. However, our neighbours such as Singapore and Thailand have long been established as leading luxury destinations, and thus have a competitive edge.

Looking ahead, Malaysia has the potential to grow further. Our strategic location, diverse cultural heritage, and natural beauty provide a unique backdrop for luxury experiences. We need to communicate our local culture and nurture local talents in a meaningful way to better align with the luxury sector. Starting with educating our local audiences, there is significant value to be found in our luxury experiences as compared to overseas. I am proud that Genting is waving the luxury lifestyle flag, not just in Malaysia but abroad. As the developer of the only awarded Forbes-five star Crockfords Hotel in Malaysia, we will continue to enhance and expand our product offering.

Loui wears the LV Tambour watch in duo-tone steel.

Share with us your first memory with Louis Vuitton? Do you have a favourite?

My early memories of Louis Vuitton were probably playing with my aunt’s collection of vintage Louis Vuitton steamer trunks, and later on when I was older, receiving a Louis Vuitton rolling suitcase for Christmas. Since then, I’ve had a strong affinity for Louis Vuitton luggage as it’s become so intertwined with travel for me.

However, my favourite memory of Louis Vuitton has been traveling to Bangkok to attend one of Virgil’s last fashion shows. The production was simply spectacular, including sailing down the Chao Phraya River to reach the show. I also loved meeting all the friends of Louis Vuitton, who have since become good friends of mine, from all around the world.

Since then, I have been most excited by Pharrell’s fresh new take on Louis Vuitton, and have my eye on his “Damoflage” printed bags and shoes.

The LV Tambour watch was first introduced in 2002. Do you remember what you were doing in 2002?

Gosh, that seems such a lifetime ago. I had just been awarded an art scholarship to school in the UK, so I was definitely painting some crazy creations in the studio.

Loui sports the new LV Tambour with a deep blue dial.

Share with us your thoughts on the new LV Tambour watch.

Sleek, classic, timeless. It’s a combination of old and new by integrating classic sports watches with sophisticated horology.

How important is time in your books?

Time is the most valuable thing anyone can spend.

What would you consider your biggest achievements so far?

To be honest, I think the expected answer pre-pandemic would be to relate achievements or success to work, but post-pandemic there should be a larger conversation around finding success in personal and mental growth. The lockdowns allowed a lot of time for self-reflection and adaptation. So it is important that I continue to assess my own weaknesses and develop self-awareness and personal growth. Having this deeper understanding of myself has been my biggest achievement, and will remain my continuous goal.

And the best and worst advice someone has given you?

The best — it’s no one’s responsibility to make you happy. Stop giving up your power by expecting someone or something to change your life. The worst is to care about what people think and then thinking that they care.

editor-in-chief MARTIN TEO | assisted by RONN TAN | photography EDMUND LEE (STUDIO 134) | videography POR JIA JUN | makeup SHIYO JOO | hair styling CKAY LIOW | location THE CHOW KIT | wardrobe & watches LOUIS VUITTON

