Cover Story: Timur Gabriel brings a brand-new meaning to being multicultural

For the month of August, actor and content creator Timur Gabriel fronts our digital cover. On social media, she portrays the quintessential modern Malaysian, navigating our rich culture from the slang to the social graces — all through the art of comedy. We spend the day with Timur as she muses on growing up mixed-race, making her name in the West, and proudly keeping her roots alive.

“It feels really good being home,” Timur Gabriel tells me as we trod toward the flower shop next to Else. The hotel is tucked amid the hustle of Kuala Lumpur — both expending the city’s energy as well as engaging with it — and usually, the streets surrounding are very busy. Though, seeing as it’s not yet 8 a.m. and it’s a public holiday, KL’s Chinatown this morning feels ours for the taking.

At 29, Timur’s career in entertainment has been colourful. She hosted the variety show The 8TV Quickie on the local TV network back in 2015, before jetting off to Munich to dip her toes in marketing and social media work all while slowly — and steadily! — establishing herself as an actress. She’s done various acting work across Europe and has since been signed to Asian Cinema Entertainment, an illustrious Hollywood agency. And over the pandemic, she has also found a 130,000–strong following that shot her to Instagram and TikTok stardom.

If you’re not yet acquainted with Timur’s online personality — first of all, where have you been?! Timur’s brand of humour can be described as a delightfully tongue-in-cheek observation of Malaysians and their many, many quirks. Through short videos and comedy skits, Timur — who looks racially ambiguous enough to play a host of Asian characters — pokes fun at local stereotypes, from the strict Asian mum who will never be satisfied to the ‘Melayu celup’ girl who’s just out here to have some fun.

While Timur’s turf these days is sunny Berlin, she is home for the last few weeks of July — and we’re able to catch her for a stroll around KL. She is dressed in a bright yellow Khoon Hooi number and, against the cityscape, looks exactly like something you might find in an episode of Sex and the City. It helps that her face card is so strikingly millennial. What I mean is that Timur could seamlessly fit into any late ‘90s or early ‘00s sitcom. It’s fitting, too, that her style of comedy and overall worldview are shaped around her experience growing up a millennial.

“There’s a part of me that’s very Malaysian, but there’s the other part that’s quite Westernised,” she muses. “If you ask, ‘Where did it come from?’ I can’t answer that, you know? But I do also feel like it could be my childhood of Lizzie McGuire and Kim Possible and That’s So Raven. It could be that.”

At the root of it all

Timur is perhaps the opposite of a third-culture kid — she grew up completely immersed in both her parents’ cultures. She’s lived a good majority of her life in KL and knows the city like the back of her hand even though she’s spent years away. (During the cover shoot, she acts as our honorary guide, second only to our photographer Joy.) Ethnically, Timur explains, she is of Malay, Chinese, Portuguese and Sri Lankan descent. “I’m Malaysian born and bred,” she laughs. “A lot of people are confused about where I’m actually from. I am Malaysian.”

She is the daughter of Malay singer Datuk Zainal Abidin and Chinese model Natasha Yvonne Gabriel, the latter of whom Timur lived with after her parents’ divorce. Growing up in such a household meant twice the festivities — both Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Chinese New Year were celebrated, and because her mother was previously Catholic, Christmas was a thing, too.

“When I look at my parents — because they also physically look that way — like with my dad, I just think ‘Malay’, and when I look at my mum I think ‘Chinese’,” Timur elaborates. “It was easy for me to think that way because they clearly look like ‘one thing’, just a bit mixed and that’s it. But when my friends or even strangers look at me, they get very confused. So I’m like, ‘Oh, I view culture in a very clear lens, but I guess it’s not the same for everybody.’ And sometimes that actually made me look at my mum and feel like — for a while, at least — disassociated. Because she looks so Chinese, and I look so not Chinese!”

According to Timur, a person’s culture boils down to two things: nature versus nurture. Nature, as she’s described through her parents and the culmination of her childhood, is what you’re born with. ‘Nurture’ on the hand is what you ultimately grow into. “I don’t mean someone else is nurturing you,” Timur adds. “It could be social media, anything. If you see on my Instagram, I pick up on accents and things around me very quickly. I don’t have to be fluent in a language to be able to imitate it. So, I used to sound super American, and then at one point super British, and now — it’s somewhere in between. And it’s not because I’m fake or anything, it’s really not that. It’s just that whatever I hear, it just termasuk into my vocabulary.”

In other words, Timur is very adaptable. Her perception of culture, and being ‘multicultural’ is essentially what she makes of it, through her upbringing and her exposure to the world. “Multiculturalism that comes from being multiethnic, but also the multimedia that affects my personal culture too,” she affirms, “so it’s a combination of things, and I think it’s quite fascinating. ‘Cause it allows you to kind of adapt wherever you go. Nothing is too new, you know?”

Being multiethnic herself, Timur also borrows seamlessly from various different cultures and adapts them to her own. “Cultures are both a personal and a group experience,” she goes on. “So, people always assume culture is what it is because of who you are around, and that’s very true. But we also always assume that means family. What if you’re taken out of your family? Where’s that culture coming from then?”

Food and language are the two mediums through which Timur understands culture — “Just trying what people put in their damn mouths; it’s the saying and the eating, what goes out and what goes in!” — the thing she believes truly ties people together.

Embracing that multicultural mindset online

And thus, this circles back to Timur’s online persona. We’re breaking for a quick brunch at a nearby kopitiam, and as we go around the table to order, I can’t resist asking Timur if she’s going to get herself a ‘nasi le-mack’. She completely stands out, wearing an elaborate piece by Zuusaha with bright blue fluff extending down each sleeve — but for the love of good food, she’ll make do.

Timur’s foray into acting and content creating began purely by chance. Beyond her stint on The 8TV Quickie, she hadn’t had much success in the acting industry in Malaysia — where being skinny and having fair skin were held as the beauty standard — and she never thought she would have a chance. But then Crazy Rich Asians came out in 2018, and suddenly there was a huge boom of Asian actors globally. “I realised the Western view or perspective of ‘Asian beauty’ [there] is not the same as what we have in Malaysia, or Thailand, or Korea… it’s very different,” Timur shares. “And so, I thought I had a chance. I gathered a few of my actor friends — they were already actors — and I asked them to help me out.

“I wrote a monologue called ‘Modern Malay’,” Timur continues. (I remember the first time I watched ‘Modern Malay’. It was one of the few times I’ve felt so seen; never had I watched a more authentic declaration of the perils of being a woman today.) “And it’s not really about me per se, but it’s about people like me, where you are Malay — or Malay-mixed race — and you don’t really conform to the traditional way of living as a Malay woman. It’s maybe two minutes long. I filmed that, posted it on YouTube, and I sent it to every actor’s agent in the world.”

Timur was ready to fully embark on her acting journey — and she was going to do it. She was signed to Buchwald, the agency that also fittingly managed the Sex and the City ladies. She’d had her doubts at first, because she hadn’t really professionally acted beyond the one monologue she filmed. “They’re pretty big and I was really shocked because I was like, ‘Oh, can I really even act?’” Timur opens up. “But they had me trained for a couple of months. I sent the tapes to my agents and they decided, ‘You can act.’ And I started getting a lot of auditions ever since. I was told by my agents that the regular person gets about four to five auditions a year. I had four to five a month. So that was when I realised, ‘Okay, so there is a market for someone who looks like me, and sounds like me.’”

And then the pandemic hit hard. Auditions began dwindling, and on top of that, Timur wasn’t getting any younger — “You know, as a woman in the film industry, the older you are, the less appeal there is, unfortunately” — but instead of wallowing in self-pity, she turned to Instagram. Having worked behind the scenes in marketing and social media, Timur combined her passion for acting with comedy.

“I don’t know if you remember this, but there was a video that went around online of a foreign girl commenting that Malaysia has weirdly flavoured crisps,” she explains. “And I was quite irritated — I mean, I had no issues with her personally, but I was like, ‘Oh, this is a good way to react to it.’ I knew it would piss some people off, but I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s give it a go.’ And then it got, like, millions of views. It was my first ever reel, too.”

From then on, Timur recognised it as a newfound skill. Instead of merely reacting to other videos, she decided to write her own skits and comedic scenarios, just to see if they would take off. Her next one happened to be most popular one she’s had so far — the famed ‘nasi le-mack’ one, where she portrays both the peevish hawker and the pedantic customer, who ends up having a ‘pinggan kosong’ (empty plate) for lunch as she is unable to eat any part of the nasi lemak.

“When I’m creating content and posting it, my objective is one thing: shared laughter,” Timur says. “I want to make you happy; to bring you joy. I’m not the kind of person who’s malicious. I don’t want to hurt anyone — but at the same time, it’s comedy. Everyone’s a target.” She recalls one particular instance, with her video meant to take place in Batu Caves. She portrayed both the Malay-Muslim tour guide and the ‘Melayu celup’ girl who is a little ignorant when it comes to historical icons. “I very carefully moved the statue out of the frame, to not include anything too religious,” she elucidates. “Because the Caves aren’t just a religious place. But there were still people of Hindu belief who were offended. At that moment, I was like — well, I explained, I wasn’t trying to offend anyone, but still they got offended anyway. So for me, that is when the lines get a bit blurred.”

Bridging the gap between identity and culture

One of my favourite skits of Timur’s, I tell her, is the one where the mother-daughter duo goes to therapy — where ‘Timur the therapist’ attempts (and fails) to help ‘Timur the Asian mum’ tell her daughter that she is proud of her. She embodies the stereotypical Asian tiger mom, with sky-high expectations for the daughter, and any Asian who grew up with such a mum can certainly relate.

“All I really want to do is to create content that is relatable,” Timur affirms. “I get it, you get it. And if it’s not just the two of us, then we can include other Asians who get it. If it’s not just other Asians, then often other people of colour (POC) also grew up surrounded by a similar culture in terms of how they are with their parents for instance, or academic excellence, right? So I try to find a lot of relatability because that’s what I want you to feel. I’m making a joke with you. What I want is for you to feel like we’re in the same room, and we’re having a nice time together, even if it’s just for 30 seconds. That’s ultimately my ‘goal’ when I’m trying to bond with my followers.”

Admittedly, on the way to Chinatown I’d had to imagine what she might sound like in real life. She’s so good with accents that I half-pictured a strong American twang, or a posh British inflection. As Timur effortlessly switches accents mid-conversation, it goes without saying that Timur’s online tongue-in-cheek humour is not only directed at the rest of the world — but also a reflection of her own multilingualism.

“People don’t realise that a lot of my content is me making fun of myself,” Timur says, laughing. “To me, that’s the best thing. If I can make fun of me, you’re allowed to make fun of me too. And even when I make fun of my Chinese mum — I’m making fun of a stereotype. I’m not actually… my mum is not all the way like that, you know?”

Timur carries herself with so much confidence and an air of self-assurance that even after having spent the day in hot and humid Chinatown with her — and strolling along the busy Petaling Street Market, where she stood out in a bright orange Onitsuka Tiger ensemble — I still can’t help regarding her with awe. We’re now back at the lounge in Else, and as she’s packing up, she leaves me a couple wise parting words about just where her confidence stems from.

“There was a time when I was very arrogant — it wasn’t a good sort of ‘confident’,” Timur divulges, like the last piece of a secret. Her self-awareness is sharp, almost startling. She grew up shy and insecure, viewing confidence as a weapon to wield instead of a gateway to greatness. “I felt very victimised by everything, because my parents were getting divorced and all that, like the world was against me. So my confidence was the ‘not good’ type. But as I grew older, I was like, ‘Oh my God, Timur, you’re seriously misusing something that could be very good.’ Confidence can be such a good thing if you’re using it for the right reasons. For me, I try to be as confident as possible by being as good of a person I can be.”

interview PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA | editor-in-chief MARTIN TEO | creative direction RONN TAN & MALLIE MARAN | styling ARDI IDEWANI ZAINI | photography JOY TAN | photography assistant HERRY CHIA EE | videography POR JIA JUN | makeup SHIYO JOO | hair styling CODY CHUA | wardrobe KHOON HOOI, ONITSUKA TIGER, ZUUSAHA | special thanks ELSE KUALA LUMPUR

