LSA100: Disruptor Zamaera is building an empire and her Queendom

In the vast landscape of the music industry, where conformity is often the golden rule, Zamaera emerges as the disruptor-in-chief. She isn’t just making music; she’s crafting a Queendom.

Singer-rapper, Zamaera, is a name synonymous with Malaysian rap going head to head with industry heavyweights, Joe Flizzow and SonaOne. Zamaera isn’t a Malaysian female rapper, she is Malaysian female rap. My introduction to Zamaera unfolded through the release of her 2017 single, “Wanita”. In the R&B-infused rap single, the electrifying rapper flexes her mastery of flow, wordplay and delivery effortlessly in both English and Malay. To say the least, Zamaera is a master of the pen, wielding her words like a lyrical sorceress.

Even after leaving an indelible mark on the music scene, Zamaera stays humble and approachable. On set, she greets each person, introducing herself despite requiring no introduction. Some people are just destined for stardom, and Zamaera is one of them. While she speaks, her storytelling prowess and it-factor shine. You can’t help but be drawn in as she paints vivid scenarios with her words and hands – a clear reflection of her primary school competitive storytelling background. Shout out to Puan Sharifah!

Zamaera’s journey is a symphony of defiance, a melody that begins where many artists falter. Breaking free from the constraints of conventional genres, Zamaera’s music becomes a canvas where authenticity paints its boldest strokes. Each lyric is a declaration, a testament to her refusal to be confined by the boundaries of expectation.

But Zamaera’s impact transcends the studio and stage. Beyond the mic, she is architecting a Queendom, solidifying her as a disruptor in the industry. The inception of Queendom Fest, a groundbreaking all-female headlined music festival curated by Zamaera herself, showcases her commitment to dismantling industry norms. In a world often dominated by the male gaze, she stands as a disruptor, a testament to the power of unapologetic femininity. This event isn’t merely a festival; it’s a movement, a sonic revolution led by a visionary disruptor.

Seated with the 28-year-old rapper, we delve deep inside her foray into entrepreneurship, her perspective on female representation, and her insights on the music industry.

How was 2023 for you and what are your highlights?

2023 for me has been amazing. I feel blessed and grateful to be able to continue pursuing what I love. Every year you think it’s the best year that you’ve ever had. And for me, this year has topped it all off.

One of the best things that’s happened to me or is about to happen is me actually making this all-female music festival come true. I’ve been planning since last year and it was just a conversation, an idea that sparked into a conversation that sparked into going out and trying to make it happen and it’s actually happening on the 16th of December so I’m really, really proud, and excited to see how it goes.

Congratulations on Queendom Fest. Before we get into that, share with us your thoughts on the music industry in Malaysia.

The industry in Malaysia is so full of talent, both young and old, and now with easier accessibility to enter into the music industry because of social media. You don’t need to depend on radio. If you really want something, you can just record a video of yourself, post it up and if you do it consistently – all the people that we follow online prove that if you do something consistently, you are going to have a fan base because the work will speak for itself.

The one thing I would like to see different is to set the bar higher for the Malaysian music industry. I do believe in relation to hip-hop which is the genre that I most align myself with. The bar could be higher and the way that we perform, the way that we rehearse. I want it to show on the set and the live performances that you’re actually putting in the effort to perform. So that’s one thing that I wish was different.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZAMAERA (@zamaeraaa)

Now that you’re an independent artist, what is the biggest lesson you’ve learned along the way and how do you think you’ve grown?

The biggest lesson I’ve learned as an independent artist is learning how to trust your team. After working with labels for so long, transitioning to independence meant taking on multiple roles. Now, with a team in place, I’ve had to learn to trust their vision and delegate tasks. Success comes through collaboration and trusting your team. You have to start letting go and delegating tasks and overseeing things but, trust people because that’s the best way to success is through collaboration and trust.

Your upcoming Queendom Fest sounds like a groundbreaking event. Can you tell us more about the inspiration behind it?

I’ve been in the industry since 2012, and as time went by, I realised a lot of the opportunities given to artists to perform on big stages, like Good Vibes, Hausboom, or Bising Live, are given to male performers. And I have nothing against that.

We have so many talented female artists, and currently, it’s not reflected in the number of women who are performing. If you look back at the history of Malaysian festivals or music showcases, it will show that 80-85% are guys. But, look at the number one streaming artist in Malaysia, it’s Datuk Siti Nurhaliza. Look at what people are listening to and the amount of effort women put in. Despite the effort women put in, festivals predominantly feature male performers. Look at DOLLA, who will be one of the artists performing for Queendom Fest, they put in so much time and effort for the stage, and I want to showcase that.

Last year, I organised pop-up shows all around Malaysia with all female-owned vendors, collected data from that, and pitched for the Dana Kandungan Digital grant that’s open every single year. I am thankful and grateful for Kementrian Komunikasi Digital for providing us with this opportunity.

What can we expect from Queendom Fest?

It’s going to be a historical moment because it’s Malaysia’s first all-female music festival with all-female local vendors. I really believe in entrepreneurship and see it as a pathway to create your own success story. I’m so intrigued by people who are vendors and own their own businesses.

One example is Artsy Natsy, whom I met while opening up my own booth at Rex, an amazing artist who draws and has two kids with autism. She creates cute stickers resembling paus and other kuihs. These stories make me feel more connected. When you start in music, it can feel self-absorbed, but eventually, my passions have led me to a different purpose which is to uplift women, and build a strong-knit community through arts and culture, all while promoting entrepreneurship.

In the entertainment industry, there’s a growing awareness of the need for more platforms for female creatives. How do you see the festival contributing to this change, and what impact do you hope it will have on the industry?

Because Queendom Fest is a big platform, there are so many ways to push female creatives. It goes beyond artists performing. We’re involving various roles like stage managers, ticketing crews, vendors and staff. I’m partnering with Lim Kok Wing University, who is supplying us with students who are pursuing event degrees so they can get on-ground experience. This isn’t just for artists; it’s for those who love the creative industry.

I do believe – I don’t want to say hope because I am manifesting and working towards it – that Queen Fest will be an annual event and snowballs into more international connections that will bring in artists from other countries. I’m looking to work together with the education and tourism sector because I’m trying to bring it all back to the economy. My goal is to contribute to the economy and amplify the voices of those around me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZAMAERA (@zamaeraaa)

Being an independent artist, what advice can you give to new up-and-coming musicians?

Be yourself, ignore the noise, and value input from your roots – the unseen people who support you. If you love what you’re doing, whether it’s writing a song or posting on Instagram, don’t let negativity sway you. Embrace mistakes; the most perfect thing in life is the journey and the journey is never perfect. Do you.

As someone who’s been in the music industry for nearly two decades, what advice would you give to emerging female artists who are trying to establish themselves in a male-dominated field?

I would advise girls to be self-aware, considering their surroundings, personal boundaries, and the broader context. It’s so easy for us to put ourselves in a situation where we can be taken advantage of. I’m not just saying this in terms of physical aspects, which also occur in the industry.

It’s crucial to recognise situations where you might be taken advantage of, something I feel I’ve experienced. When a label wants to sign you, they may pressure you, and you don’t understand anything because you’re just this excited young woman who wants to be signed. Later on, you may realise it’s a bad deal, and you can’t get out of it.

Take your time and truly understand what you want as an artist. How will a particular collaboration bring value to you? If it’s not valuable, you can go without it.

You mentioned that you’ll be venturing overseas to further your music career. Could you share your plans and goals for this international expansion?

I’ll be crossing the pond next year because I want to work and learn from the best. I aim to be in New York, Los Angeles, or Toronto because I believe the environment you’re in plays a significant role in self-improvement. I’m also planning an Asian tour next year, performing more around the region, not just in the Southeast but across Asia, including India, Japan, and Hong Kong — that’s the next step. And that’s where I’ll be next year – around the world in 80 days.

What’s next for you in 2024, personally?

Personally, I want to be closer to my partner who lives overseas, and since I’ll be flying a lot for work next year, I’ll be integrating that into my schedule. As much as I am an independent girl, I have such mommy energy. I can’t wait to build a home and share the love I have to give. That’s one of the most significant personal things happening with me. Other than that, I’d like to drop my body fat percentage to 17%, if we’re really being honest!

LSA100: 100 Malaysians, 100 Milestones

Lifestyle Asia KL introduces LSA 100, an annual list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential names and celebrates their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. As the bellwether of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports, and more, these 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way for sharing their know-hows with the world through the power of digital media. LSA100 comprises five categories namely The Rising Aces, The Trailblazers, The Disruptors, The Tastemakers and The Navigators. Find out more about LSA100 Class of 2023, HERE.

editor-in-chief & creative direction MARTIN TEO | words MALLIE MARAN | assisted by PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA & RONN TAN| photography HERRY CHIA | videography SIMON TAN | video editing JACKIE MAH | makeup SHIYO JOO using YSL BEAUTY | hair CODY CHUA | stylist AZZA ARIF | wardrobe LA SENZA