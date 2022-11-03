LSA100: Dreamcatcher Jabir Meftah on finding his voice through activism and the fire to lead

More than just a pretty face, Jabir Meftah is also among Malaysia’s leading youths in the field of activism and volunteerism.

Scroll through Jabir Meftah’s Instagram profile and you will get a pretty good glimpse of who is. He’s an actor, a model, and an avid activist. The truth is — Jabir is more than just what he portrays on social media. To really get to know him and understand how the wheels spin in his head, one has to sit down and have a proper conversation.

When the 22-year-old Chemical Engineering undergraduate arrives on set for the LSA100 cover shoot, the atmosphere quickly shifts. Like a ray of sunshine, Jabir brings along his fun-titude wherever he goes. A towering figure, the personality enters the studio — decked in a black body-hugging tank top and cargo trousers — directly after a three-hour drive from Perak. From the get go, his discipline and effort to always give it his all is crystal clear.

The founder and President of Youthcare Malaysia isn’t one to shy away from the crowd. Instead, he blends in and talks to everyone; whether familiar or new.

“Hello! How’s everyone doing?” greets Jabir as he steps into the hair and makeup space. “Oh, hi Spock!”, he says to me, referencing the my hairstyle being similar to the Star Trek character. Of course, it is witty mentions like these that brings everyone together in laughter.

Jabir, born to a Tunisian father and Malaysian mother, might not have had a tremendous amount of experience in the industry yet but has definitely garnered quite a reputation for himself. When he’s not humming to ‘My Way’ by Frank Sinatra, he is always willing to share about everything from his non-governmental organisation (NGO) to his hopes and dreams for Malaysia.

Speaking of his foray into activism, he opens: “I didn’t choose to do this, I feel like I have to.”

On Youthcare Malaysia and activism in Malaysia

Since establishing Youthcare Malaysia on 12 December 2019, Jabir has been as busy as busy can be. Founded to be an impactful youth-led NGO, Youthcare Malaysia has been crucial throughout the past years — especially when it comes to flood relief.

“Youthcare Malaysia unites young people and we empower them with soft skills, with power, and with experience. We strengthen their profile then we mobilise them,” shares Jabir. He continues that the organisation is all about giving youths the opportunity to test their skills, make mistakes, and grow along the way.

During the disastrous flood last year, Jabir and his team of volunteers worked tirelessly to help with cleaning efforts in worst-hit areas. He gathered and deployed his charges, motivating each and every one of them with his charismatic roars — while having both feet and hands dunked in mud. He has a true volunteer spirit, not afraid to get his hands dirty (and bloody) to help others.

His eyes shimmer with burning passion and enthusiasm as he explains about a project he has put tremendous time and effort in. Jabir elaborates that Youthcare Malaysia mobilises the volunteers in three scoops. They include volunteerism, development, and activism.

“Volunteerism is where we do tree planting and clean-ups. We gather volunteers and then we channel them to our development programmes where we develop them into quality volunteers and youth leaders. With the growing numbers, we then become a pressure group in environmental activism,” he states.

You see, Jabir is a jack of many trades and he lets the results do all the necessary talking on his behalf. It’s his desire for a better Malaysia that continues to drive him towards continuous activism. For himself and the NGO, there’s a five-year strategy plan that they aim to adhere by.

“We aim to achieve many things in the next five years. The biggest would be to impact or influence one policy change. One is already very difficult to do so if we can manage to do that by 2025, that would be a huge achievement,” he quips with a concerned smile on his face.

The youth influencer says that environmental policies can start small, such as making it compulsory for every student in Malaysia to do a quick 10-minute cleanup before leaving school. It’s the ripple or domino effect that they are targeting.

On being an activist in Malaysia and advice for the interested

With every goal and ambition comes the obstacle and push back. Whether it’s from naysayers, financial constraints, or personal limitations, it’s never too easy on the winding road to triumph. In Jabir’s case, it’s all about the drive and determination to make it happen.

The ardent advocate of the environment acknowledges that challenges are parts and parcels of the scene.

“I’d say one of the biggest challenges has been myself actually. Being amongst the youngest in Youthcare Malaysia can be a little daunting at first,” he adds. However, it’s exactly his tenacity to lead that keeps him going — a trait visible from the way he arranges the chairs on set so everyone feels comfortable to the poses he suggests during the cover shoot.

Activism meets another test in the form of time, or rather… unpaid time. “No one is getting paid and it is purely pro bono, whether you’re an engineer, a graphic designer, or a lawyer. Everyone has to find some time after work or between their hobbies to contribute what they can to the organisation,” he utters.

His worrying and thoughtful gaze juxtaposes with the upbeat playlist playing in the space — while his fingers tap rapidly on the table. The thing is, Jabir knows nothing comes as easy as ABC. He likens activism to a hobby of sorts; an activity you can opt for when you extra time off from your commitments.

“For anyone who wants to start, it really depends on what you’re passionate about. The thing about the youths is that they are afraid. Most of us are afraid, not of our own weaknesses, but of our greatness,” he opines.

He encourages everyone, young and old, to take the first step no matter how big or small. “By doing that, we indirectly give people around us the permission to do the same thing,” affirms Jabir.

On hopes and dreams for youths in Malaysia

“I believe that children are our future. Teach them well and let them lead the way”. The lyrics from the great Whitney Houston’s track, ‘Greatest Love of All’ are some of the most memorable around. For obvious reasons. They are timeless, evergreen, and still ring true until today.

Yes, there are new sets of mountains to climb now as compared to when the song was released in 1986 — but the grit and soul behind the idea remain. For Jabir, it all boils down to shifting the culture here in Malaysia. “We have a lot of great minds. Moving on in the next few years, I do hope that mindsets can be changed so that the young in Malaysia can foster a culture that prioritises volunteerism,” he states.

Breaking out in a hopeful smile, he adds: “Basically, we have to make volunteerism and doing the right things cool”. It is about creating a place where youths feel right at home and infusing value in the things that they do. And it is through Jabir’s vision that Youthcare is able to realise such an experience to draw more youths into this actively noble cause.

But behind that affable persona of his, Jabir veils a sliver of vulnerability. He breaks down.

“I’ve given up a lot. My life, my studies, my time,” he stutters. “I feel like I have a huge responsibility and I’ve invested so much for a greater cause in environmental activism.” As he musters some courage to compose himself, he continues by saying that his efforts don’t matter if he is in it alone. While he attempts to gather more people into protecting the environment for the next generation, he needs to know that his actions will be worth it in the end of the day.

“I do not have much time. Perhaps, in the next ten years I can see some changes and that to me are small wins that I want to celebrate. At least when I pass on one day, I am content that I’ve made a difference for a better world for my kids, their kids and the future generation,” he humbly expresses.

The multitalented figure — who got his start from the 10th ‘Hero Remaja’ (placing fourth) — alludes to the fact that communities everywhere have responsibilities to identify problems as a collective. “It’s a rippling effect after all,” he replies. “Volunteerism is not a one man show.”

Off-work mode Jabir can most often be seen either binging Trevor Noah content or watching anime such ‘Naruto’ and ‘One Piece’. In fact, these are entities he gets inspirations from — relating himself to Luffy’s lightheartedness and Naruto’s resilience. These two combined, with a whole lot of energy from a very hyper Jabir. (Note to self: never offer him sweet coffee)

On his biggest achievements and future plans

Regardless of race, creed, religion, or social status, we are want to remembered for something — and it doesn’t even matter if it’s for something minor either.

In his case, he wants to be known as someone who inspired the younger generations to make a difference. “My main target group would be the kids. I want to inspire the younger generations to get out of their comfort zones and try something crazy. I want to be known as someone who is crazy, a legacy I don’t mind having,” he mentions as he nods with gleaming eyes.

Whether he succeeds or fails, Jabir wants to be remembered as a person that took risks. He continues: “Many will shut me down but it doesn’t matter, as long as there’s one that trusts you or believes in you. I dream with my eyes opened not with them closed”.

He also believes that creativity, especially in the entertainment industry, is really important. Driving humanity forward, he refers to the fact that, in spite of possible criticism, it’s a safe place to try something different and new. It’s a viewpoint that proceeds to stimulate his activism today.

2022 has been a great and promising year, not just for Youthcare Malaysia but also personally. From leading hundreds of youths in Malaysia and beyond, to organising and helming a six-day leadership camp, Jabir’s story has only just begun.

Resting his chiseled face on his hands, he muses: “I believe that this is just the first step of many accomplishments to come. This is our first official voyage to chase our dreams.”

