LSA100: Dreamcatcher Uriah See on chasing the right pitch in career and life

Uriah See is in the house and he shares about his career as a musician, his dreams, as well as thoughts on the Malaysian music industry.

With sunlight piercing through the windows and as birds joyfully chirp, a towering and familiar figure steps into the studio. Dressed stylishly casual in an oversized green hoodie and a pair of jeans, Uriah See has entered the building.

“Hi, everyone. Good morning!” he greets, with an oh-so-charming smile he has now come to be known for.

You see, the 27-year-old Johor-born superstar is here at the studio to participate in a cover shoot for Lifestyle Asia’s inaugural LSA100. Being in the Dreamcatchers category amidst other influential names, Uriah is clearly no stranger to the entertainment scene here in Malaysia.

Having been in the industry for eight years now, the artist who is fondly known as Uriah 徐凯 may still be in his prime but he has garnered quite a few career highs. He first rose to fame as the winner of 2014’s Astro Star Quest Chinese Singing Competition, the world’s first introduction to his sultry and inviting vocal abilities. For many, his beautiful and haunting rendition of John Legend’s ‘All Of Me’ is the icing on the cake on his ever-growing story.

Since then, Uriah was the only non-Chinese national to compete in China with ‘Super Vocal Season 2‘ in 2019. Most recently, he released his first ever album ‘Prelude’ in February 2022 and won an award for Best Local Chinese Song at Anugerah Industri Muzik 2022 for ‘Wu Ren Qian Shou De Xin Fu’. However, all this might not have happened, despite his interests in music from a young age.

“It’s funny because I never thought of becoming a singer. I’ve always had the mindset that I will be furthering my studies and getting a nine-to-five job,” he shares. Good news is… he did it anyway, prioritising determination, discipline, and strong will. “Along the way, it feels like I’m in the dark and searching my way step by step — but I’ve been very inspired,” says Uriah with pride. #AsHeShould.

He alludes his change of heart and mindset to being inspired by different artists and different music. Since taking songwriting and music production more seriously, the musician feels like he’s moving in the right direction when it comes to his music journey.

On his recent achievements and future goals

Uriah might have come a long way since his debut but his future in the industry remains brighter than ever. Of course, longevity and staying relevant are important factors to think about but for him, it’s just as crucial to stick to doing what you love most.

Without a doubt, the year has been full of milestones for the Malaysian creative, such as his debut album, Raya collaboration single with our fellow The Z List 2022 alumnus Layla Sania, and of course, the award. Speaking to him, it’s clear — with his captivating grin — that he’s proud of his accomplishments and successes. He has worked tremendously hard for them after all. Be that as it may, he credits something else as his greatest triumph this past year.

“I would say self improvement is my biggest achievement this past year. My line of work is not the most structured to say the least, and there’s never a fixed schedule. Being somewhat a not-so organised person, I’m rather chill and would take it easy when there isn’t a proper plan,” he elaborates.

Uriah understands how essential it is to step up his game as well as having objectives in life. He continues: “I now have a goal and motivation for something I want to achieve. I’m putting that in my mind and am actually putting effort to accomplish them”.

When he’s not working his magic on set, Uriah can be heard singing Christmas songs — a nod to his favourite festive season of the year. But festivities aside, Uriah is goal-driven. His humble and down-to-earth demeanour shines through as he professes his hopes and dreams for the 2023, which includes releasing a whole new album and hosting his first ever concert. The singer also aims to release a song that transcends borders; one that everyone around the world can sing along to.

Of course, for Uriah, the self-improvement continues.

On his musical influences and songwriting inspiration

For every mastermind, there is a muse. As a singer and songwriter, Uriah’s muse comes in all shapes and forms. “One source of inspiration is my own stories — things that I see and hear,” he mentions. He also takes inspiration from nature and the stories of others.

“It’s like acting. You get to live other people’s lives,” Uriah quips. His passion for music shows with fervour as he elaborates on his sonic affair.

The artist pays homage to his mother, who was a piano teacher, as a musical influence as well as his first light and guidance to music. Uriah and his brother both started learning to play the piano at a really young age — and the rest is history. Here’s a true reflection of a star being born.

In addition, he also names popular musicians like Bruno Mars, Adele, Taylor Swift, Michael Buble, and Justin Bieber as people who have inspired or moulded his style in one way or another. More recently, he has been listening to Keshi and local artist TY:DEL (a fellow nominee at 2022’s Anugerah Industri Muzik).

The multi-hyphenated talent also isn’t one to shy away from a challenge. While he has to keep mum about upcoming projects, the avid violinist says he might be making a return to acting and it’s something fans have been anticipating for some time — especially after his popular performance as Hennessy Goh in ‘Fried Rice Paradise’.

Well, if there’s one thing that’s certain, we sure are looking forward to anything Uriah presents in the future.

On the Malaysian music industry and challenges

Eight years for any artist, wherever you are, is a long time. Ultimately, it’s almost a decade of experiencing the highs and lows as well as the plusses and minuses. Hence, Uriah knows a thing about two about the state of the music industry in Malaysia at the moment — especially from his own knowledge and understanding. From the way he poses so swiftly and knowingly during the shoot to the way he carries himself, his experience in the industry is a message in its own unique way.

With a brief yet knowing sigh, he says: “I can only speak for the Chinese industry because that’s where I’m in right now. I think everything’s like a chicken-and-egg situation. The population is very small for Chinese listeners in Malaysia.”

In any industry or field, it’s true that it’s not always sunshine and rainbows. There will be challenges and for Uriah, among the many that he faces, is not being able to always do the things he likes. “We have our own things we want to do but we have to do things to suit the market or a certain direction,” he confides.

He acknowledges that there are challenges but they should not stop anyone from trying and alludes to the fact that it’s a cycle between three pivotal elements — market, investment, and music.

“It’s difficult to come up with investment to make music and it’s not easy to make music here. When you don’t have the market, there’s no investor. When there’s no investor, you cannot make music. When you cannot have the investment to make good music, then you won’t have the market,” asserts Uriah.

However, one shouldn’t give up just because of that. He notes that Malaysians have so many local talents to check out — from singers to actors. With social media, it’s also a lot easier to discover up-and-coming stars.

Exuding confidence through his big smile, he conveys: “Quality of the music is really important. The product will speak for itself.”

On future aspiring singers and the legacy he wants to leave

We all want to be remembered for something, whether big or little. In life, we can choose to be magnanimous with our ambitions or aim small and take things one step at a time.

“If you are starting off, don’t take it too hard on yourself. Don’t look at the engagement first. Stay true to your music and what you like to do,” he advices. For himself, demographic isn’t something he looks at when releasing songs. Instead, he does music that he himself would enjoy.

The ‘Room Lights’ and ‘Lipstick’ singer also says that listeners gravitate towards anyone with their own style. The public can always identify those who are truly passionate about their craft.

He continues: “The sky is the limit. So, if you believe in something, manifest, and work hard for it, you will get it. You have the potential to go as far as you allow yourself to go.” Young and ambitious, Uriah’s maturity and wisdom gleam as bright as the flashes that go off with every shot in the studio.

When asked about how he will like to be remembered, he lists these essential components to fulfil.

“I want to be remembered as a good friend to my peers and for my family, as someone who is always there for them. To my fans, somebody who at one point in their lives might have inspired or helped them through their stuff or accompanied them through their journeys,” expresses Uriah with eyes brimming with hope of an eventful future and career.

LSA100: 100 Malaysians, 100 Milestones

Lifestyle Asia KL introduces LSA 100, an annual list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential names and celebrates their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. As the bellwether of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports, and more, these 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way for sharing their know-hows with the world through the power of digital media. LSA100 comprises five categories namely The Rule Breakers, The Joy Sparkers, The Dreamcatchers, The Rocketeers and The Explorers. Find out more about LSA100 Class of 2022, HERE.

editor & creative direction MARTIN TEO | interview by RONN TAN | assisted by PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA | production ERIC CHOW / BLINK STUDIO | makeup KF BONG | hair VV | stylist AZZA ARIF | wardrobe GUCCI