LSA100: Joy Sparker Daiyan Trisha is in a good place right now

It’s been nothing less of a fantastic year for Daiyan Trisha — annus mirabilis!

Daiyan Trisha is truly something else — even penning this article down takes more than just a conversation. It takes a slice of gusto, a pinch of bravado and a cup of iced matcha latte, just the way she likes it.

The enigmatic name ‘Daiyan Trisha’ carries many weights. There are numerous articles, cover stories and write-ups about this magnanimous person — always with so much to give. To her fans, she offers the gift of voice and an affable persona that is highly adored by her followers across the globe. And to those in the industry, she offers a genuine spirit that is imbued with kindness, gratitude and joyfulness. A natural giver to say the least.

In what would potentially be Daiyan Trisha’s very last cover story for the year (well, it better be), it is almost impossible to sum up 2022. From filming a movie and performing umrah, to making her presence felt at New York Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week, as well as appearing on the cover of Lifestyle Asia KL with fellow bestie Nazreem Musa, it seems like Daiyan has does it all.

“This year has been so crazy,” she recollects more milestones which include winning Anugerah Stail EH! 2022, moving into her new house and being the local face of Lancôme Idôle Le Parfum. Almost out of words, she calms down with three deep breath and a mishmash of hand gestures to bring down the anxiety of having to deal with too much.

She bursts out laughing: “But the year has been good to me. I think I’ve stretched myself to every possible angle to maximise my potential. And I think I did. I feel that I’ve achieved so much this year. But of course, the downside is the fatigue that comes with it. Penat lah.”

Trying to keep up with the list of highlights she has had in the past year is exhausting enough for me. I sometimes wonder how is it like for Daiyan. She brushes all following qualms with a confident response, saying: “All there is now is to celebrate how far I’ve come this year. A lot of people can see the results and I feel that I have done a lot. But being the overachiever that I am, I wish I could have done more.”

At this point of time, I wonder where does this little girl store her battery packs — do you ever stop Daiyan?

“There’s more surprises to come!” she adds to an already bourgeoning lists of achievements that I could not even put into words.

“I believe Projek High Council will be out by the time this cover story comes out, and there’ll be a lot of travelling towards year end,” continues Daiyan during our interview at the end of October. Since then, Daiyan has flown to Korea for filming, then Sydney for Gucci Garden and then back to Malaysia for the recent GE15.

And she keeps going.

On making relationships meaningful

As I try to find the words to narrate the attitude on set, I find myself stumbling upon a somewhat distant memory when I first met Daiyan. You see, Daiyan is a natural giver and she’d offer the warmest smiles to whomever she meets. But it never comes across as a put-on, IYKWIM. She’s be super on point one moment for the camera, then extra goofy the next minute — and that’s typical Daiyan at work, on set and in real life.

Of course, Daiyan knows her angles and she takes instructions very well. She makes it look easy as she demonstrates a masterclass on ‘modelling 101’. “I’m thankful to have build a career where I’m working with friends. It’s so much fun and easy!” she offers positivity to the crew members on set.

“You see, I love giving. I’m giving but I’m not tired giving,” she continues. “I love what I’m doing so much, it doesn’t really get in the way of my everyday life. It comes from a place that’s genuine and real — the energy is there and it’s flowing. I guess that’s what you’d call true passion!”

The biggest takeaway for the 29-year-old this year is the relationships with the people she has built through her work. She describes them — members of the media, people from the brands, stylists, hair and makeup artists, designers — as genuine friends.

“Tak tipu eh! I’ve always cherished people, being around people and making relationships in the working environment I’m in,” she confides. This year, the relationships with a lot of people I’ve worked with has become so much more meaningful. I feel so much more closer to a lot of people I’ve worked with for so many years and its great!”

Feeling on top of her game this year, Daiyan smiles from ear to ear. “I feel like I’ve found my place in the industry, and I feel that I can continue to be here for a long, long time.”

On finding balance in the pursuit of happiness

“This year has been crazy both personally and work wise. Being busy, it definitely has an impact to my personal life. You have to always give and take, but it’s inevitably unfortunate… sedihnye,” she laments.

Like the concept of yin and yang, Daiyan is not only enjoying the successes but she, too, has to deal with the many challenges. While it has been tough for her emotionally and physically, she has her incredible support system to thank for.

“The unconditional love of friends and family is the remedy to all the pains. At the end of the day, it doesn’t feel that bad after all,” she adds, pointing to her personal assistant who’s been very attentive throughout our interview. “They were there through thick and thin and my team especially, they have made it so much easier for me at work. It feels like I’ve never stopped but I do,” explains Daiyan.

On the topic of being successful, she finds time to recollect her emotions. “At some point, I have to give myself credit for what I’ve achieved,” reassures Daiyan.

She reveals that she has not accomplished what she has set to achieve yet — the overachiever in her comes forth. “But I cannot be that hard on myself for nine years!” she projects her voice loud and clear.

Coming from a humble background, Daiyan has worked very hard to get where she is today. She admits that it hasn’t been easy for her to be at the right place and the right moment all the time. She scores the little wins in her career through sheer passion and perseverance. Admittedly, only Daiyan knows how much she has sacrificed and invested in throughout the years.

A fashion chameleon, Daiyan carries the asymmetrical number from Tory Burch Fall 2022 collection like a rockstar. Simply browse through her multi-dimensional looks at New York Fashion Week — she ate!

“I feel there’s so much more I can do… so much more I can give at the same time,” says the tireless sweetheart.

As I was saying, Daiyan never stops. She continues adding more feathers to her already elaborate hat from working exclusively with brands like Samsung and Kérastase, to becoming the local face of Idôle by Lancôme.

She counts her blessings: “I feel it’s the trust that I carry with the brands and the trust that they put in me — it’s a huge responsibility to be chosen. It gives me a sense of reassurance as well, knowing that you have something that they want.”

Daiyan extends her palm, this time making a fist as if clenching on something — almost intangible. My eyes concentrated at the tension in her grasp. She continues: “That ‘trust’, it keeps me believing in myself and continues to motivate me to get better.”

On being self-sufficient and loving selflessly

Again, Daiyan continues to thank her friends for reminding her of how far she has come. Coming to terms that she is literally not giving herself enough pats on the back, she finds reassurances through her posse — her pillar of strength.

“I am enough! I am okay! I am fine! You need to tell yourself that you’re great,” she chants with hand movements of a rapper. #periodt

Following more travelling plans by the end of the year, Daiyan harbours big hopes to release her second album next year. Since the release of ‘Penat’, she has been writing a lot for the album but things have been moving so much faster post-lockdown following the reopening of international borders.

“I am finding that time now while being on the go to get the most creative inspiration to sort the album up. You can’t do that when you’re constantly on the move,” she expounds. Daiyan reiterates that everything that is emotionally investing in her artistic side have to have the artist present in the moment.

“I need to be personally invested in the things that water my soul,” she offers the perfect answer, emphasising on the need to give back to her own self and internalising the emotions that nourishes the mind and body. “Find the right balance.”

As a ‘joy sparker’ — literally — Daiyan speaks from a place of comfort and love. She feels that she’s someone who’s there to make things easier for others — dare we say, an enabler of joy and happiness!

“I am a person of love. As an artist, love is something that is so important. It is the catalyst that makes me so happy, so giving and yet at the same time so vulnerable,” she says with a twinkle in her eyes. “You know, in my art… I give.”

She believes being a person of love, in a way, is parallel to being someone who provides joy. There are many things that can make you happy, and love happens to be one of them.

We find simple joys in just laughing at silly jokes and the most trivial things as time passes by. As we continue to catch up with her experiences overseas and her future plans, Daiyan emotes a calm expression — she is content.

“I am at a really good place right now. And I can’t wait to move into my new house too!”

LSA100: 100 Malaysians, 100 Milestones

Lifestyle Asia KL introduces LSA 100, an annual list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential names and celebrates their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. As the bellwether of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports, and more, these 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way for sharing their know-hows with the world through the power of digital media. LSA100 comprises five categories namely The Rule Breakers, The Joy Sparkers, The Dreamcatchers, The Rocketeers and The Explorers. Find out more about LSA100 Class of 2022, HERE.

editor & creative direction MARTIN TEO | assisted by PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA & RONN TAN | production ERIC CHOW / BLINK STUDIO | makeup KF BONG | hair BIBIAN LEONG | stylist LYNDIA LEE | wardrobe TORY BURCH