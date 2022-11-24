LSA100: Joy Sparker Yaya Zahir recounts her blessings, one win at a time

As a fashion entrepreneur and a talented TV host, Yaya Zahir continues to walk the talk when it comes to her message of happiness she finds in humility.

The central figure of this cover story is no stranger to the most glamorous events in town — and abroad. Dolled up and always slaying any outfit she puts together, Yaya Zahir is the very epitome of a style icon. However, on shoot day for the LSA100 Joy Sparkers cover, I was unequivocally surprised. Why, you asked?

It was my first time seeing a dressed down Yaya, still effortlessly chic and alluring. Well, rightly so: she’s here for a photoshoot after all and about to be decked in clothes from the Tory Burch Fall 2022 collection. Even when she arrives on set in a casual and comfortable ensemble, her star quality and presence can be felt… all the way to hair and makeup section at the back of the studio.

It’s a clear sign of the 31-year-old personality’s pronounced presence and being comfortable in her own skin. Even when she’s down with a cold, she makes sure she radiates positivity to everyone she meets. A slew of waves and hellos follow swiftly — and the joy giver never cease to put me at ease.

Born Zuhairah Zahir, the television host, content creator, model, and fashion entrepreneur with Asly, got her now-iconic name Yaya from the character of the same name in the animated franchise BoBoiBoy. In addition to hosting HLive!, her mark has spanned across television dramas (Hikayat Cinta Si Pematah Hati and Syurga Nur) as well as fashion shoots (locally and overseas). The list is only increasing.

She knows her way around a set, evident as she showcases her prowess; navigating the photographer through her best angles. It’s not her first rodeo, a fact that doesn’t elude anyone.

On set, Yaya shares with us all about the joy in humility, insights into her streetwear brand Asly, and the legacy she wants to leave behind. All that while munching on a packet of cookies, as she exclaims: “I really cannot control when I’m hungry!”.

Oversized but never underdressed

Everyone knows or have heard the phrase: “Do what you love and you never have to work a day in your life”. Though we’ve all come to know the limitations to that sentence of optimism, it’s true that passion leads to dedication and commitment. It’s that exact desire that keeps the fire burning in spite of the obstacles.

In 2018, that’s exactly what Yaya Zahir and her now-husband did — turning their love for fashion into a clothing brand. Asly was born, not just out of fondness for the best-looking pieces, but also because of the couple’s enthusiasm to start on a project together. It’s a beautiful story of how two threads unite and intertwine into an entity, connecting each other’s past, present, and future. Not as one, but as a whole.

The bond between Yaya and her other half was and still is the heart-shaped fuel that keeps the acceleration going. Despite not having prior experience of running a fashion enterprise, the skilled and ingenious TV host-slash-content creator has always known that she could always lean on Arriz Azim, whom she tied the knot with in 2019 — a year after Asly’s inception.

“It’s one thing to start and sustain a brand but when there’s love and passion, the project will come out more sincerely. That applies to everything you do and not just in business,” she says, staying as positive as can be while down with the shivers.

Known for her fervour and good-natured flair, Yaya offers a reassurance that she is okay despite feeling slightly under the weather. She makes herself comfortable in the studio — be it in one corner by herself chilling or being part of the TikTok stunts with fellow Joy Sparkers Ally Mukhriz, Daiyan Trisha and Azira Shafinaz.

Like the chill, moistened air that evening, gratitude is what ends up pouring when the talented creative nods and gives the green light to talk about her brand. “I’m okay lah! Let’s go, jom!”

Name one person that’s blind to Yaya’s enthusiasm when it comes to Asly. #Error404. Her eyes light up, almost blinding. It’s her baby, after all. Described as a brand that focuses on urban-inspired oversized streetwear, Asly has fast become one of the more prominent local clothing brands in Malaysia. Derived from the Malay word asli, the brand’s message is crystal clear. Be you, be authentic, and never waver. Well, message received. If you’re wondering why it’s spelled with ‘y” instead, scratch your head no more. Connect the dots and you will quickly realise why. Shh… the hint is in the focus of this very story.

Selling both in brick-and-mortar in Taman Tun Dr Ismail as well as online, Asly is as…ly-git as it gets. The brand most recently released Mekar Volume 2 — a sequel to its very successful sold-out introduction of the previous collection. The latest ensemble comprises short- and long-sleeved oversized tops in various colours, such as Black, Coral Orange, Mustard, Sage, and Red.

Yaya reckons: “This new collection is all about blooming. After obstacles and struggles, it’s time for you to bloom again. You’ve changed and you learned new things. It’s all about joy and taking in all the happiness. A beautiful blooming flower is what we want to portray in the collection”.

It’s easy to see how Asly is a fascinating reflection of Yaya Zahir. Just like the pieces she offers in her brand, she’s always comfortable in her own skin. That, we definitely stan.

What’s next on the sketch board?

What do you get when gratefulness meets motivation? No extra points if you guessed… Yaya Zahir (duh!). The Joy Sparker is evidently busy, packed, and always on the move. When she’s not hosting, she’s creating content for social media, reading scripts, and of course, working on Asly. That is precisely why it’s not remotely surprising to hear that her biggest objective at the moment is prioritising something dear to her.

“Without a doubt, it’s to live a healthier lifestyle. I really want to be more disciplined in terms of eating better and try to get adequate sleep. At this stage in my life, it’s about time I seek more balance in my life. Don’t get me wrong, though. In terms of my career, I’m definitely extremely thankful for everything — but in end, it all goes back to health,” she says, staring into the distance with my little recording device under her grip.

Truth is, her work isn’t done, especially when it comes to hosting. Like she said, it’s all about navigating the line between the extremes. Throughout her seven years as a TV host, Yaya has interviewed and met tonnes of personalities from across the globe, be it celebrities or founders of brands. Well, there’s one megastar on her list she has yet to come across in person, though. Three pointers: South Korean, actor, Itaewon Class. You’ve probably guessed it right.

“It’s Park Seo Joon. Once that happens, I’ll quit my job. That’s the ultimate dream,” fantasises Yaya. Can’t blame her; I’d love to meet the one and only Park Sae-royi too. Let’s just manifest and put this out there into the universe. Going through her Instagram, one can easily spot other Korean stars that she’s met, including Park Hae Soo, Kim Jihun, Lee Hyun Woo, Oh Yeon Seo, and Seo In Guk, This is also where we can see why Yaya is a Joy Sparker. Despite feeling under the weather throughout the day, the cover star lets her infectious joy take centre stage instead. She loves making people around her laugh, spreading positive energy and happiness one step at a time. Her laughter’s always contagious — have you not noticed? It’s an important trait she applies to her professional and personal life, amplifying her prowess as a reputable figure on and off the field. Nonetheless, Yaya acknowledges the notion that not every frown can turn upside down right off the bat. It’s perfectly alright to have bad moments too. Sunshine and rainbows are never constant in life. “Obviously, there’s negativity in life too and you can’t run away from it. It’s best that we find friends and a support group that can be there for each other and lift one another up,” she expresses. At the end of the day, it’s truly about what brings you the ultimate happiness. For her, that includes seeing her peers thrive and succeed too. Grinning from ear to ear, she continues: “It’s amazing to see all of us, some whom I’ve known way before like Daiyan and Azira getting to where we are today and working so hard. I’m proud of our achievements! Seeing my friends’ successes is part of my euphoria”. Gratitude, motivation, humility, and her forever legacy How does one even begin to craft a forever legacy for themselves? Is it something we set out to achieve right from the start, or do we let the results forge their own stories along the way? Truthfully, there’s never one straight answer for a question of such magnitude. We all have thoughts, wants, desires, needs, and ambitions. Some are naturally instilled in us, and some we learn as we live. Before pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, Yaya’s path saw her take up a degree in architecture before a brief stint as an interior designer. The trajectory quickly shifted and a new dawn in her life took off from there. After undergoing a quick training, she started a whole new chapter as a host. Many in Malaysia (and abroad) came to know Yaya as a style superstar and an enigmatic entrepreneur — but her illustrious story is an amalgamation of shapely twist and turns. While it has never really occurred to her then about how she wants to be remembered in life, she now has a pretty good idea as she approached her thirties. “I want to be known as someone who brings happiness. I want people to always think about the joy, laughter, and silly jokes that I bring with me everywhere,” she reveals. Yes, of course her legacy comprises her extensive portfolio as a television host, an actress, content creator, and founder of Asly. There’s so much more to come but for Yaya, the little things matter just as much. Her humility and gratitude sparkle brighter than ever here as she acknowledges the importance of spreading joy to those close to you; those who have always had your back through thick and thin. “Something I’ve always spoken about on social media is the need to be yourself and not be afraid to share your own individuality. Once you are sincere and share what you really love, you will be very happy and nothing can shake you,” declares Yaya. Defiant, original, authentic, and always humble, it’s unambiguous as to why Yaya Zahir is where she is today. Looking at her as she speaks, I’m now inspired to keep her message of hope, joy and humility going — one small win at a time.

LSA100: 100 Malaysians, 100 Milestones

Lifestyle Asia KL introduces LSA 100, an annual list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential names and celebrates their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. As the bellwether of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports, and more, these 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way for sharing their know-hows with the world through the power of digital media. LSA100 comprises five categories namely The Rule Breakers, The Joy Sparkers, The Dreamcatchers, The Rocketeers and The Explorers. Find out more about LSA100 Class of 2022, HERE.

editor & creative direction MARTIN TEO | interview RONN TAN | assisted by PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA | production ERIC CHOW / BLINK STUDIO | makeup KF BONG | hair BIBIAN LEONG | stylist LYNDIA LEE | wardrobe TORY BURCH | shoes ZANOTTI