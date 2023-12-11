LSA100: Navigator Ceddy Ang has come to learn that he, like the food he delights in, is an acquired taste

Ceddy Ang needs no formal introduction. You’ll have seen him everywhere by now; on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and maybe soon, your TV! Either way, Ceddy — along with his great love of food — is here to entertain in his perky, light-hearted and at times devil-may-care humour.

Ceddy or not… here he comes! With a booming voice and an open face, Ceddy Ang bursts onto the set of our shoot in a manner not unlike what you might have seen in his ever-popular videos. He knows he is a man of presence — though today, he dials down his charisma just a smidge, for the camera. But every now and then, his loud, zestful spirit comes out to play.

While Ceddy has kept us entertained primarily with his food vlogs since 2021, he’s been in the social media business for years now. He’s studied the inner workings of the social world, dealt with all kinds of Netizens — of all generations — and even earned a range of reputations as he engaged with them. Yet despite the comings and goings of it all, Ceddy’s personal branding persists. And it’s all owed to his unsparing honesty in his content, especially when it comes to food reviews and recommendations — something that has come to hold more value now than ever.

Although Ceddy has since ventured into other fields of interest, he affirms that he is first and foremost a foodie. And because he’s had so much to eat in the span of the last few years, his taste has changed so much — it’s impossible for him to name a favourite cuisine, and even more so when we’re in Malaysia, a haven for Asian food.

So, I tweak the topic a little. As someone who loves discovering new eateries myself, I can’t resist asking Ceddy the ultimate foodie question: what’s his most favourite dining place of all then?

“Oh, I’m gonna gatekeep,” he replies — an arrow straight to my heart. “I will gatekeep. I’ll tell you this though: a lot of people think that as a foodie, I must always go to those fancy restaurants. But let me tell you, it’s always the gerai or the kopitiam… that’s where the food really stands out.”

“Yeah, I can tell!” I say. “I think from your videos that I’ve seen, when you’re at the smaller, lesser-known shops you’re always so much more into the food.”

“Oh, really!” Ceddy exclaims. “You notice that?!”

It’s hard not to notice, I tell him — and his fans and followers would agree. Ceddy is just naturally expressive even beyond his words. And he channels every bit of that energy into our shoot for the day. By the time we’re seated outside the studio, taking a bit of fresh air, I can tell right away that he’s pleased with how the shots have turned out. It is, once again, written all over his face.

“This feels so different from what I’m normally used to,” Ceddy remarks. (He’s talking about his hair, styled to fall very smoothly down his face. His makeup is also still intact even after the shoot is wrapped — so far removed from the Ceddy we see online.) “But you know what, I like it!”

Below, Ceddy catches up with Lifestyle Asia about some of his biggest breakthroughs of the last year — which include hosting the first-ever TikTok Awards in Malaysia, his foray into business with his own company Owlet Beauty, and his future plans for content creation.

How would you describe the past year for you? Any standout moments that meant a lot to you personally?

I think what stood out the most was when the public finally got to see that I’m more than just a content creator. I was invited to be the red-carpet host for the first-ever TikTok Awards in Malaysia. I think that’s the biggest breakthrough for me. Because it’s time for people to stop ‘boxing’ me [as just a content creator]. Yeah, unbox me like how you all would do with your content! ‘Unbox’ Ceddy! And you’ll get to see more of me. I can do more than just make content.

How was that experience for you, hosting the TikTok Awards?

So, I was invited to be the red carpet host, because it was for live TV. A lot of people need to know that being on TV versus being on your phone [screen] is two whole different things. You are essentially taking instructions from many people. So you have to be on time, you’ve got to rehearse — it’s definitely something out of my comfort zone. But I’m also definitely very grateful because they believed that I could do it. And I think I did it very well, with my co-host. We gave our best.

And that was your first experience hosting on a red carpet?

For that particular kind of hosting, yes. I mean, I’ve been invited to host events and all, but we’re talking about a real red carpet. You have a producer saying to you, “Eh, you overrun already, overrun already!” Or things like, “Under-run! Okay, keep dragging the questions!” You know, it’s very hectic. And it’s very on the spot. You cannot afford to make mistakes. So, the difference is, on TikTok you can always edit. You can pause, you can do different things. Here, it’s one take throughout.

Seeing as this is your first feature with us, let’s go back to the start. How did you get into doing content creation? What inspired you to start creating content?

I think it’s because when I was younger, I already knew that I was going to be a performer and entertainer. But I wasn’t that brave because unfortunately I was bullied a lot — because of my features, my voice, mannerisms. And that kind of made me not want to pursue anything. But I was surrounded by really good people who told me, “Just give it a try.” So, I gave it a try, and boom, here we are!

And how would you describe your growth as a content creator from when you started, to where you are now?

It’s quite rapid actually. It’s unexpected. I didn’t do it to become ‘famous’. And this is something I always tell content creators — don’t make content just because you want to become famous. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, then it’s a passion project. So, I didn’t expect that to happen, and I honestly feel blessed. Because there are a lot of opportunities, and as somebody who is already in his thirties — mid-thirties now — I have to seize every opportunity that comes my way.

So, did you always want to do food content especially, like, with cafés and restaurants?

No! [Laughs] In my life, I’ve always wanted to be like an actor, singer, or comedian. And I guess the food content started because people started asking me to try. My followers would be like, “Why don’t you try doing food content for us? Because we like your narration, because you’re quite crazy, you’re quite fun.” And I’m like, “Oh, yeah, sure!”

Have you ever given stand-up comedy a try then?

I tried stand-up comedy when I was 18 years old. It was a flop. That’s all. Let’s not discuss that. It was 17 years ago, leave me alone! [Laughs] But if I were given a chance again, I would — now that I’m more mature, I’ve seen more things in my life. I have more things to share.

And would you say you’re a lot more confident now than you were at the time?

Yes, of course. More confident, braver. Back then, I used to make jokes on stage about a bird. We’re not gonna talk about that. You see? You’re laughing now. We’re not revisiting that, yeah! [Laughs]

What’s your process for creating content? How do you handle revisions and so on, because you’re quite a ‘spontaneous’ type of person when it comes to talking, right? Because from what I’ve seen, some content creators will do rehearsals and all that behind the scenes.

Oh, yeah. But for me, all the ‘rehearsals’, all of it is already in my head. So, the scriptwriting — I kind of already know what I wanna do, what I wanna say. So when I go somewhere, I will just do it. I don’t like revisions because I wanna make sure that everybody won’t waste time. But I’m also thankful, because I have a manager who has really good ideation as well. He will help me with ideas, and I have a good editor who makes magic happen with my videos. I can’t do it all by myself. If you ask me, I can’t.

In your growth as a content creator, you’ve worked with a lot of different brands. As someone who’s fully established as you are, how do you decide which are the most suitable brands to work with? What goes into that process?

So, the brands that I generally like are food-related because that would resonate well with my audience, right? But there are other brands that approach me, too. Because as of right now, I’ve worked with all sorts of brands like Astro, Maybank and all. I feel like as long as they’ve never been controversial, and their products are something that I would personally use and vouch for, then I would do it. Or else, I just don’t have the heart to lie to my viewers.

That’s a good principle to have — to be genuine to your audience. Sometimes because of this though, there are content creators who might ‘limit’ themselves or ‘filter’ certain things that they talk about or associate themselves with. What are your thoughts on that, on how much you show yourself online?

Again — I’m very blessed and grateful, because the brands who engage with me already know who I am. And the way I talk. [Laughs] So, they don’t necessarily tell me that I shouldn’t say this, or shouldn’t do that. Because they know that when they get Ceddy, it’s best to not restrict me. Because I would say to you, “Why don’t you do it yourself then? Why would you get me, and then want to turn me into somebody else?” So, yeah, I’m grateful. I have very understanding clients who keep engaging with me.

What has been your most successful content, and why do you think it was successful?

Oh, wow! Okay, so it was for this humble little char kuey teow stall, selling Malay char kuey teow. And I call it a successful video because — well, because of my video, they went viral, there was a lot of support and they were able to open a second branch. I mean, I’m not saying that I was the reason — but they had gotten enough support to help them create a second branch and they have been packed since. So, to me, that’s success.

How do you personally deal with criticism? Especially as someone who is very outspoken and honest as you are.

I think over the years, I’ve gone very mild. If it were me last year, or two years ago, I was always fighting someone. If you look at my social media, it was just fighting, fighting, fighting — responding to people. And then I remember people telling me, “You may be right, but from an outsider’s point of view, you look very aggressive and defensive. And you are always fighting somebody.” So, I’ve learned from that. If it’s something where I feel that the person is out of line, then I will address it. If it’s just like a random troll — yeah, maybe it hurt me. But I’ve got a really good therapist to help me process my feelings and all. So, I will just go to my therapist and just whine lah. I’d be like, “You know this person… blah blah!” Yeah, so, to my therapist — you deal with it. You deal with my BS. [Laughs]

The way content is being consumed now has changed so much from when you first started. How do you navigate that shift, especially with the rise of Gen Zs in the audience and the market? How do you keep up with trends in the content creation and marketing world, especially with that shift?

Even in the foodie scene, there are so many foodies. But you see, the thing about me is that I would never allow people to pigeonhole me into one particular career. I don’t want people to just look at me and say, “He’s just a foodie.” That’s why I’m doing so many things out there. I put myself out there. It is a risk, because some people may not really like who I am, or they have some perception of me. That’s fine. But those who get me — they are rooting for me to try something else. That’s why if I can, I want to get into acting. I want to get into singing. Who’s stopping me? Myself. Right?

Tell us about your business, Owlet. How did it come about, and what was your inspiration to start the business?

So, a lot of people have this misconception that foodies have to look a certain way. I think you understand what I’m trying to say. For me, I’m always trying to break this perception — a foodie is somebody who takes care of hygiene. Smells good, fashionable, looks good and whatever. And I’ve always loved smelling good. I think if somebody walks up to you and says, “You smell good,” it is a compliment. And I remember feeling very upset with myself because I would spend hundreds, like RM500 on perfume. I feel bad using it, because it feels like a waste. Why are we going through this?! If I’m able to create my own scent that I like and is not going to break the bank, I think a lot of people would resonate with me. So, that is the core reason why Owlet came about.. to provide affordable yet premium quality fragrances — that’s the objective.

How has that been for you so far, entering the world of business and entrepreneurship?

So, it’s been a year. We’ve just turned one year old, Owlet Beauty. It has been a lot of learning, a lot of experiences. You know, being an entrepreneur is not just a title. When you are an entrepreneur who has a team of people, you’ve become like a parent. You have to take care of their livelihood lah. To me, it’s not so much about, ‘Oh, how much am I making today?’ It’s about, ‘How much do I have for my team?’ I have to make sure that they are all getting their due. Because, I mean, let’s be real here — there are some business owners who are doing everything for themselves. But I feel like if I have a team, we are doing it together. Again — I can’t do it by myself, you know?

What are your hopes and expectations for Owlet, in the next year — or the years to come?

Oh, I hope for the business to continue to grow and have more variety. Because we started with perfumes, and we’re going to have essential oils. So, we are slowly expanding. And with the support that we have right now, which we are very thankful for, I think we’ll be able to add more things. I like skincare products, and I’m the kind of person that I’ll only sell things that I will use. But that will take a bit of time because I don’t want to cincai (to do without thought). It needs a lot of research, of course. If anything happens to the person’s face, then gone!

Would you consider home fragrances as well, from maybe a lifestyle perspective?

Yes, yes! Anything that smells good, I want to own it. I want people to have it. [Laughs]

What’s next for you? Are there any upcoming projects or plans you’d like to tell us about?

Well, stay tuned! You might see me more on TV, hopefully. We’re still in the talking stage for now. Maybe it will be a ‘situationship’. I might get ghosted, I don’t know! [Laughs] But let’s hope.

Lifestyle Asia KL presents LSA100, an annual list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential names and celebrates their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. As the bellwethers of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports, and more, these 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way for sharing their know-hows with the world through the power of digital media. LSA100 comprises five categories namely The Rising Aces, The Trailblazers, The Disruptors, The Navigators and The Tastemakers. Find out more about LSA100 Class of 2023 HERE.

