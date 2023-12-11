LSA100: Navigator Jeryl Lee is a bona fide main character on and off the stage

Jeryl Lee made international headlines when she won China’s ‘The Next 2023’, making Malaysia proud once again since her finale debut at Sing! China in 2016. She reflects on a year of magical moments, one where her hard work has paid off — speaking about her musical journey, expectations for the future, and her love for Joker Xue.

Navigating the waters of life can be difficult enough. But for 23-year-old Jeryl Lee, it’s really all about trying. And she sure gave it her all. In a show that also stars the likes of Jackson Wang, Ella Chen, Huang Qi Shan, Jay Park and Charlie Zhou among others, the Penang-born star still stands out as the main character she is. Already a certified star in Malaysia with a sublime reputation to boot, Jeryl is on the right track to international stardom. After all, she stands tall in knowing what she brings to the table remains true to who she is as a person — whether on stage or in life.

This year, Jeryl was announced as the champion of ‘The Next 2023’ — and with that comes a slew of media interests from across the region. During the Chinese singing competition, she had to compete against a bunch of talented contestants (26 in total) but emerged on top. At only 23, the musician has already cemented a lasting legacy for herself as she continues to showcase her unbelievable talents anywhere she sets her sights on.

The artist walks into the studio one bright morning as the sun takes its place in the skies. Wearing a simple tee and trousers combo, Jeryl lets comfort and confidence take centre stage. An introvert just like myself, we exchange greetings the best way we know how — a smile and an awkward nod. I don’t know if that’s the universal connection between the super-shy ones but what we just did sure worked. Even as she’s sitting on the couch, relaxed and comfortable, we acknowledge each other’s presence. Subtle. Short. Yet so beautiful.

Jeryl, also a The Z List alumnus, might be a fresh face to some but she has been in this industry from a very young age. Beginning with appearances in music competitions such as ‘Water Cube Cup China’ in 2014 and ‘Sing! China’ in 2016, the starlet is no stranger to being in the limelight. And it shows, from her calm demeanour to her eloquence. At the rhythmic rate she’s going, I really don’t see anything stopping her.

“I told myself to go with the flow and explore more — challenge myself to do different things”, she exclaims.

It’s the Navigator spirit in her, the urge to uncover the stirring facets of life. Last year, she set out on a path to win a singing competition and within a year, she accomplished her mission. And if our mutual introversion doesn’t already connect us, her determined character does; inspiring me to ignite the explorer within.

For someone who has achieved so much and garnered so much experience, you would think that she’s ready to take things down a notch. But of course, that isn’t true. Far from it in fact. Earlier in 2023, she has also released original songs: ‘很受伤 (So Hurt)’ and ‘潦草 (Lao Cao)’.

Her ultimate goal at this very moment is a collaboration with the very iconic Joker Xue — an artist she has looked up to for the past seven years. “It’s like he’s part of my journey”, Jeryl expresses, adding that the Chinese singer inspired her to get into songwriting as well.

As we continue our chat, it’s easy to identify a lot of Joker’s song titles in her; from how she always rises to the occasion like a ‘Skyscraper’ to being ‘The Best’ in what she does. And while she quips about being a ‘Beginner’ and not constantly being at her most confident self, the young starlet should know she’s doing ‘Just Right’. We are all proud of how far she’s come.

What’s next for the incomparable Jeryl Lee? While there’s so much to look forward to in the future, we are also elated and happy that she’s here right now — on set with us for LSA100 Class of 2023.

How has 2023 been for you so far?

This year has been filled with surprises, full of surprises and magical moments! The best moment would be when I won ‘The Next 2023’. I was singing with so many impressive artists and that was amazing. This time, it wasn’t as stressful although I did feel pressure at the beginning of the competition. That was when I met everyone for the first time. I saw everyone perform and lost a little confidence because everyone is so talented. But, every round, the teachers would praise and say I did well. They gave me advice too on what to improve on. Slowly, I regained my confidence back. From the second and third rounds, I was more relaxed. It wasn’t easy but I didn’t want to force myself. I appreciated every moment. Everyone was really friendly and I didn’t feel like it was a competition at all — it was like a bootcamp.

What did you learn this year that has changed you?

The biggest lesson is learning to say no to something. My previous journey in music and everything else, I won’t reject anything. I always say “I can try” or “I can do it”. But after taking part in the competition, I learned to be able to express my thoughts and to say what I want to say. Just say no if you don’t want to do something. A friend of mine reminded me to fight for myself. Don’t be afraid of anything. That was the first time someone said anything like that to my face.

This year, I also got out of my comfort zone a little more. In the final, I sang ‘Believer’ by Imagine Dragons and I had to stand super high up. I’m really afraid of heights and told myself to do it anyway. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing and I told myself there’s nothing to be scared of.

My final performance at ‘The Next 2023’, when I sang an Aska Yang song, would be my most memorable performance to date. It was my first time crying (on stage) and it was so magical because I have never been so into a song that I bawled so much.

What are your expectations for the future?

Honestly, I don’t expect a lot for now. Before the pandemic, I had so many expectations — too much in fact. I want to be on massive stages and have big concerts. But obviously when Covid-19 hit, that was not going to happen. I told myself to go with the flow and explore more — challenge myself to do different things. You only live once.

Who are your musical inspirations? How did they influence your singing or songwriting?

When I was younger, I listened to anything that was playing. But now, there’s someone I look up to and I’ve been a fan of his for seven years. He’s Joker Xue. He inspired me to start songwriting. While I’m not super good at it, I do try. I’m still trying. Whenever I’m at my lowest, I will always listen to his songs. I’ll cry and feel better. It’s like he’s part of my journey.

What have been the biggest challenges for you in the industry, especially as a Gen Z?

One of the biggest challenges is to continue doing it and not giving up on things — things that you may not have even considered for the future. For me, not giving up is difficult. You need to keep going — and have faith in what you do. The process can be hard but it can also be fun. If it affects your mental health, you can take a break.

What is one thing you haven’t achieved that you’re aiming for?

Of course, having my concerts is still in the plans but something I really want is to collaborate with Joker Xue. (fingers crossed) It’s been seven years and that is still a goal of mine. I’ve been working really hard and pushing myself to do better. I’ll be releasing my own music pretty soon. It’s in the planning stages.

What surprises you the most about your experience in China?

I think my fans in China are a lot more straightforward. Like, if I did well, they would tell me right away. Apart from that, it’s mostly the same here in Malaysia too. I really appreciate my fans.

How important is personal branding to you and what do you do to create your own image?

Definitely! It’s really important. This is a question that’s always on my mind throughout my journey as a singer. I’m very curious about my character and my image. From the perspectives of the public especially. Personally, I’m an introvert but some might think otherwise.

How do you want to be remembered and what legacy do you want to leave behind?

I want people to come across my name and acknowledge that I have good vocals — and I’m a kind person. Being kind to everyone might not always be easy. Everyone has their quirks so I understand that very well. Remeber to always do good, and good things will come your way.

LSA100: 100 Malaysians, 100 Milestones

Lifestyle Asia KL presents LSA100, an annual list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential names and celebrates their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. As the bellwethers of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports, and more, these 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way for sharing their know-hows with the world through the power of digital media. LSA100 comprises five categories namely The Rising Aces, The Trailblazers, The Disruptors, The Navigators and The Tastemakers. Find out more about LSA100 Class of 2023 HERE.

editor-in-chief & creative direction MARTIN TEO | words RONN TAN | assisted by PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA & MALLIE MARAN | photography EDMUND LEE / ONE3FOUR STUDIO | videography SIMON TAN & JACKIE MAH | makeup KF BONG using YSL BEAUTY | hair MEI CHOI | stylist AZZA ARIF | wardrobe FERRAGAMO & VERSACE