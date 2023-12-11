LSA100: Navigator Wilson Lee manoeuvres the front seat as a leader, a creator and a family man

How many people can say they’re the Chief Executive Officer of a beauty and wellness conglomerate at the age of 28? CEO of Emax Beauty, Wilson Lee can. He’s also quite the social media star as well.

At only 28, Navigator Wilson Lee’s career is a success story and an inspiring entrepreneur’s dream come true. The brain behind EMAX Beauty, Wilson navigates both the professional and personal realms of his life with unparalleled finesse that defies his age. Well, age is just a number… so they say.

His journey is not just about ascending the corporate ladder; it’s a narrative of breakthroughs, self-discovery, and a commitment to carving a unique path in the competitive industry landscape. And he does it in the most unconventional, non-textbook way.

Wilson is anything but your typical CEO. He has successfully captivated a significant following on social media, and his commitment to content creation is garnering the attention of netizens of late. This impeccably dressed leader produces daily vlogs, motivational videos, and business advice content, introducing an additional layer to his already multifaceted career. While steering EMAX Beauty toward success, he goes beyond the boardroom, actively engaging and inspiring a diverse audience through his various social media platforms.

As I sit down with Wilson, we speak about his ventures in the beauty industry, strategies for brand success, and what’s next for the debonair CEO.

How has 2023 been for you and what were your highlights?

2023 was full of challenges. It’s been a year of personal breakthroughs, notably launching my own social platform – not for PR, but solely for personal branding on social media. Although I’ve always preferred the backend, I pushed myself to engage. I don’t get any monetary reward from it, but I value building a community aspiring to leadership. I share business insights and exchange ideas on Instagram DMs; it’s been fun and rewarding.

You’ve crafted quite a brand for yourself through social media. In your opinion, how important is it for an entrepreneur to brand themselves?

Personally, I don’t find it very important. You can still run your business without it. I delved into social media to step out of my comfort zone, aiming to inspire consistency and give one’s all daily. I believe you can still lead a business without personal branding. But of course, if you have social media, you have a competitive advantage. It’s a double-edged sword. Social media demands immense effort, cutting into backend time – everyone has only 24 hours a day. As much as you want to jump on these platforms, entrepreneurs must also have a clear purpose for their endeavours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Lee (@wilsonlys_)

As the CEO of EMAX Beauty, overseeing multiple brands like Beautè Library, Venusde, B+ Clinic, and Curvena, what inspired you to venture into the beauty industry in the first place, and how do you maintain a unique identity for each brand?

I entered this field because I saw a gap in the market – nobody was taking a more lifestyle-based approach in terms of marketing. Plus, I love to see my clients gaining more confidence after every treatment. It’s not just about beauty; it’s about feeling good in your own skin. That’s something I really enjoy about my job.

Before we get to how do we set ourselves apart from other people, we have to set ourselves apart internally. We don’t offer the same services at all our brands. Beaute Library and Curvena, for example, offer completely different treatments and cater to different audiences. What truly sets us apart is our people and the deep connections we build with our clients. We make sure that our clients bond with our beauticians. Just like people don’t just change their hairstylists or their beauticians.

EMAX Beauty has a diverse portfolio ranging from skincare to clinics. How do you ensure a cohesive vision and strategy across the different sectors of your business?

Success lies in your team; building a great one is essential for maintaining a cohesive vision and strategy. We put a lot of thought into what we do and we all have a similar vision as to where we see the brand is headed. Extensive research, from Google to Meta statistics, guides us in understanding customer needs and addressing gaps in the market, allowing us to adapt or pivot.

EMAX Beauty has a significant presence in Malaysia. Are there plans for international expansion, and if so, what markets are you eyeing?

Currently, our focus is on strengthening our domestic business in Malaysia. The world moves at a lightning pace and that requires the team to be more mature in terms of experience and size. So, international expansion won’t be anytime soon.

With the rise of digital marketing, how does EMAX Beauty leverage online platforms to reach and engage with its audience, especially in the competitive beauty industry?

We approach digital marketing in a different way than traditional beauty clinics. Usually, you’ll see many before and after photos when it comes to marketing but, we focus on brand voice and authenticity. We’re very selective when it comes to trends.

You’re very active on social media despite running a business, how do you juggle it all?

I do have my own ways to ensure I don’t experience burnout. Previously, I used to just push through the burnout till I physically couldn’t anymore. You have to listen to your body. I know it’s easy to say but, it required a lot of training and self-awareness. Mediation is a great way to compartmentalise and overcome mental blocks. After meditation, I always feel I know where my priorities lie especially when you’re in a situation where everything feels like a priority.

As someone leading four brands, what is the best piece of advice you can give to young entrepreneurs out there?

Don’t feel the burnout. Nowadays, people give up because they’re afraid of uncertainty. We need to learn to embrace the uncertainty and live with uncertainty – with uncertainty comes new opportunities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Lee (@wilsonlys_)

What’s next for you?

Professionally, I want to be a better leader. I want to be more courageous when it comes to believing in my own vision and leading the team. Sometimes you have that voice in your head asking, “Am I good enough?”. So, that is something I’m working on. For EMAX, we’ll be focusing more on B+ Clinic. We want to educate people on aesthetic procedures.

On a personal note, I want to be a better father and lover, striving to be more sensitive to their feelings and dedicating more time to loved ones.

LSA100: 100 Malaysians, 100 Milestones

Lifestyle Asia KL presents LSA100, an annual list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential names and celebrates their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. As the bellwethers of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports, and more, these 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way for sharing their know-hows with the world through the power of digital media. LSA100 comprises five categories namely The Rising Aces, The Trailblazers, The Disruptors, The Navigators and The Tastemakers. Find out more about LSA100 Class of 2023 HERE.

editor-in-chief & creative direction MARTIN TEO | words MALLIE MARAN | assisted by PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA & MALLIE MARAN | photography EDMUND LEE / ONE3FOUR STUDIO | videography SIMON TAN & JACKIE MAH | makeup KF BONG using YSL BEAUTY | hair CODY CHUA | stylist AZZA ARIF | wardrobe FERRAGAMO & VERSACE