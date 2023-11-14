LSA100: Rising Ace Joe Shiang is determined to make a mark 

Social media darling, Joe Shiang, will not stop until he’s made his mark on the world.

7.7 million views, and over 540 thousand followers (and counting) on both TikTok and Instagram – Joe Shiang is the epitome of a Rising Ace. Hailing from Kulim, Kedah, Joe shot to social media stardom on TikTok in 2018 posting videos in his childhood bedroom. “When I uploaded my very first video on TikTok, I didn’t think much about it,” Joe confides in me with a glimmer of disbelief in his eyes even after all these years. “I gained 10,000 followers in just a few days. I couldn’t believe it!”

Still chewing reality and at times pinching himself, his rising popularity has been everything but a fluke. Fast forward five years later, he has evolved from being a small-town boy uploading trending transition videos on TikTok to a fashion and beauty social media powerhouse, working with brands such as YSL Beauty, Coach, Versace and Onitsuka Tiger, to name a few.

As Joe steps onto the set, displaying a hint of nervousness, and warmly greets me, I can’t help but think how the young, fresh-faced influencer I first met three years ago has changed – both physically and mentally. During our conversation, he mentions that he has another photo shoot scheduled for the evening. Content creation never stops for the 23-year-old. I vividly recall him showing me his meticulously planned schedule over a cup of coffee a few months ago, deftly managing to fit in content creation alongside it; he’s booked and busy.

When you glimpse at his daily agenda, it becomes evident that he rigorously schedules every aspect of his day, from filming and editing to attending events and working out. One wonders how he juggles it all. “Discipline,” he tells me, is the key. It’s a testament to the level of dedication to this evolution and self-discovery journey.

As we’re huddled in a separate room away from the chaos, I sit down with the Rising Ace to find out how he’s approaching life; handling insecurity; chasing his dreams; and determined to be his best self.

How would you describe the past year and what was the best moment for you?

In one word: Amazing. The year 2023 has been a whirlwind of growth, from expanding my followers on various social media platforms to branching out creatively beyond the realm of fashion.

My most significant moment is deeply connected to content creation and my ability to inspire others through social media. I launched ‘Skinny Do & Don’t’ to empower and inspire individuals with a slender build, like myself, in fashion and styling. It has accumulated a total of 7.7 million views. While this number might not be high to many, it means a lot to me.

Your rise started in 2018 on TikTok, what made you choose TikTok?

I started in 2018, when I uploaded my very first video on TikTok, I didn’t think much about it. I gained 10,000 followers in just a few days. I couldn’t believe it. From there, I started to do more videos and tried my hand at different types of content during the pandemic. In TikTok’s early days, transition-style videos were all the rage, so I decided to give it a try.

Coming from a small town, how did things change for you after the following boost?

As you may have known, I come from the small town of Kulim, Kedah. After the pandemic, I decided to move to Kuala Lumpur and I have become a much more disciplined person. Being a content creator has changed me a lot and I embrace every new chance with positivity. Now I see the world differently and approach everything with a different perspective.

What made you want to move and how did it feel to be independent at such a young age?

It was very daunting because I was alone here. Initially, my parents were hesitant about me moving but I promised them that my content creation journey would pay off. Back in Kedah, there weren’t many opportunities for content creation since everything was centered in KL. All the brands and clients were located here, so, while living in Kedah, I had to travel back and forth for events. So, the move made perfect sense.

How has life changed since the move?

I can confidently say that I have grown a lot. I’ve developed confidence as a content creator and as an individual. I’ve become more comfortable with sharing aspects of myself with larger audiences and expressing my authentic self. That’s a big thing for me since I’m an introvert. I’m still working on it but having more fun with the adventure of it all.

You started off as a beauty-centric content creator. There’s a taboo in society about males and beauty. Did this affect you and how do you handle it?

Society often dictates that beauty and makeup are not meant for men, which can make men hesitant to explore anything that others might perceive as improper or unmanly. However, I firmly believe that skincare and makeup aren’t exclusive to women. Everyone should take care of their skin, regardless of gender, as we all have skin imperfections and personal insecurities. The best way to conceal these imperfections and present the best version of oneself is through the power of skincare and makeup. As for the negativity I’ve encountered regarding my beauty content, it has actually motivated me to create even more beauty-centric content. My ultimate goal is to shift people’s attitudes towards males in the beauty sphere and encourage more men to embrace skincare and makeup.

Now, you’re branching more into fashion, what sparked that pivot?

I’ve always been into fashion but I find that a lot of clothes don’t fit me well since I’m very skinny. It’s been a personal insecurity of mine. So, I learned through a lot of trial and error, in terms of styling, what works on a small frame — which led to the creation of ‘Skinny Do & Don’t’.

What was the biggest challenge while trying to break into fashion?

It definitely took time for people to notice me in fashion. But, I was determined to break into that industry. When I decided to venture into fashion, I started to learn more about styling from TikTok, XiaoHongShu, and by following more fashion content creators to gain insights into fashion and how to adapt it to my personal style. So, I continued to create fashion content on my platforms, and here I am.

We’ve known each other for quite a while now and you’ve had quite a transformation and you’re incredibly disciplined about your fitness journey. How do you balance it all and will we be seeing more fitness content from you moving forward?

It’s definitely hard to stay disciplined. You need to eat clean and have enough rest. You eat the same thing every day like eggs and oats. After a while, you get sick of the same food. But, what keeps me going is the results. When I notice the change in my body, it definitely keeps me motivated to stick to it. Of course, that’s not the only struggle. There’s also the aspect of needing to balance work on top of that, you just have to believe in the process and push through.

As for fitness content, I love creating creative content. While I may be focusing on fashion right now, I look forward to expanding my creativity beyond fashion such as photography and fitness. I’m constantly seeking new opportunities for learning and growth, and I’m open to fresh challenges. On fitness content, fitness will always be something that I’ll be sharing often because I exercise regularly. I intend to produce more engaging content in this sphere and hope it’s something you’ll look forward to in the coming months. For now, I won’t reveal everything – stay tuned!

What are your plans for 2024?

My plans for the next year revolve around further honing my creative skills and gaining more industry experience. I aim to deliver even more engaging content on social media while reaching and inspiring new audiences through platforms like XiaoHongShu, TikTok, and Instagram. In my personal life, I’m focusing on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and dedicating time to travel. I’ve made a commitment to lead a healthy life, and I’m sticking to it. Besides that, I’m eager to explore more of the world through travel.

LSA100: 100 Malaysians, 100 Milestones

Lifestyle Asia KL presents LSA100, an annual list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential names and celebrates their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. As the bellwethers of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports, and more, these 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way for sharing their know-hows with the world through the power of digital media. LSA100 comprises five categories namely The Rising Aces, The Trailblazers, The Disruptors, The Navigators and The Tastemakers. Find out more about LSA100 Class of 2023 HERE.

editor-in-chief & creative direction MARTIN TEO | words MALLIE MARAN | assisted by PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA & RONN TAN | photography ERIC CHOW / BLINK STUDIO | videography POR JIA JUN | makeup SHIYO JOO using YSL BEAUTY | hair CODY CHUA | stylist AZZA ARIF | wardrobe SUPERDRY