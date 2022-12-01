LSA100: Rocketeer Alia Bastamam gathers strength and power through her silhouettes

Alia Bastamam aims high in creating a Malaysian brand for women by a woman who wants to inspire female strength and confidence.

Alia Bastamam emerges from the bottom of the staircase, slowly making her way up to the studio. Her steps now louder as her raspy voice echoes in the enclosed space. “Hey babe!” addresses Alia slightly panting from the climb. She composes herself, adjusting her stance and greets with a big smile — one thing’s for sure, she surely gives good hugs.

I remember my first encounter with Alia almost a decade ago. Her silhouettes, vibrant in every gemstone shade you can find, draped in a certain ease and lightness. I recall the shoot for famed actress Deanna Yusoff — a bold cobalt blue kurung with sparkly details from Alia Bastamam’s Eid 2012 collection. I couldn’t help but notice the intricacies that underlay the simplicity each dress carries; every piece considered and expressed with such grace and elegance, reflective of its wearer.

And that’s what Alia and her team do best — making women feel sexy, confident and empowered.

“I’m always inspired by all the women before me who have paved the way for me and others in fashion,” she opens on her stand on women empowerment. As a brand heavily focused on female strength and confidence, she acknowledges the need to express individualism through style.

She started cultivating her love for fashion at a very young age. But beyond sewing machines and making Batu Seremban, she has also taught herself to be strong. “As a young girl, I was always in awe of my mother’s strength and the importance of what she does. From a very male-dominated faculty, she managed to become the Deputy Dean of the medical faculty at University Malaya, regardless of the inequality she faced. It’s where my character and strong principles come from, and it’s where the base of my brand message is derived,” shares Alia, unsmiling.

Her cool demeanour is a facade that Alia puts on wherever she goes but when you come to know her better, she is a free-spirited closet hippie who knows how to have fun — like really have fun! But when it comes to business, she means every word she utters.

She is a no-nonsense girl when it comes to narrating her ethos. Her direction is clear and her focus for now continues to be on womenswear. What about menswear? — I jest, surely. “For now, we are doing what we do best — which is dressing women. Menswear… maybe? Soon?” teases Alia with a gentle shrug, chuckling away as she walks over for hair and makeup.

Weathering through the pandemic

The past year has been smooth sailing for both Alia and her eponymous brands — Alia Bastamam and ALIA B. She and her team have directed all their attention to creating Raya and Resort collections as the lynchpin to growing the business.

“Before, it was always about trying new things and experimenting. ‘How would I create a fall/winter collection?’ ‘What would an Alia Bastamam pre-fall collection look like?’ ‘Let’s try a full-on trend-driven ALIA B collection!’ But post-pandemic, we’ve concretised that our design DNA has been truly and essentially ‘resort’,” she paces herself.

Picture yourself at the beach, feet kicking the sand as you walk along the shoreline, creating small splashes while leaving footprints along the way. The breeze caresses your hair and touches the skin, making its way into the crepe silk dress. The dress begins to dance with the wind — eloquently moving like poetry in motion.

These words may not even do justice to the designs of Alia Bastamam who is — dare we say — the eminent mastermind of resort wear in Malaysia.

“It always starts with a mishmash of ideas, sometimes on opposite sides of the creative spectrum. I enjoy when the whole team is on the same page and when everything comes together in the end — it’s such a joy,” she exclaims.

She is also someone who ensures she gets sufficient me-time, and encourages work-life balance within her ‘work-family’. In between a collection release and a slew of island escapes, Alia reassures that she and her team at Alia Bastamam definitely know how to find time off for themselves.

“Because when it’s crunch time, we are totally frontline, ground zero!” she snaps. #periodt

Alia finds inspiration in all matters and forms — from images that she sees to how she feels, to a specific woman she has in mind. She culminates all of these on one basis: the idea of powerful women.

“There was a moment we were so immersed in what we thought was right for the conservative mass market, only to realise what they really wanted was our true aesthetic— the lightness and flow with a hint of sensuality,” she confides.

Her directorial role induces a sense of curiosity on set as she comes over to check out the outcome of the rest of her comrades in the LSA100 The Rocketeers group cover. Perhaps it is in her nature to be creatively involved in the process. Two nods of approval and one word later, it feels like I’m doing something right with my ‘try-out’ — we set the mise-en-scène with just an aluminium sheet and a red LED light.

Oh, the word? — Cantik!

Expanding her reach

Alia believes in continuously learning and figuring out where the brand stands in the international market. It is inevitably the only way to reach a wider audience. “We’ve learned to connect more personally with our customers and to always create a complete experience. It is not just about putting on a show and shooting a campaign anymore — it is now more immersive, and making each collection relatable, experiential and absolutely appealing,” she reiterates.

When she founded Alia Bastamam over a decade ago, Alia recalls how rare it was to see new designers take the stage because the scene was only about established designers doing custom avant-garde designs. Since then, the fashion industry in Malaysia has seen a paradigm shift with a rise in fresh designers, street labels and independent homegrown brands year after year. It was also the same time when fellow cover star Ronald Chew started NERDUNIT in 2013.

“From there, we’ve seen a rise in local ready-to-wear offerings with more demand for Malaysian designers. It’s a gentle reminder of just how much we, too, have to offer,” she remarks.

Alia recollects some of her biggest milestones this year, including the ‘Brand of the Year’ award at the KL Fashion Awards. She has also presented a collection off-schedule at Milan Fashion Week and most recently launched the Oasis collection at The Datai Langkawi together with some of the brand’s dearest and closest supporters including the likes of Scha Alyahya and Awal Ashaari, film’s favourite couple Anna Jobling and Meerqeen, models Alicia Amin and Nia Atasha, as well as besties Daiyan Trisha and Nazreem Musa.

“But it’s hard to always top something when you think it’s the biggest, because there’s always something next,” she muses. Her next plans include bringing her brands international, especially when the borders are now open again.

Empowering women one armscye at a time

“We’ve always pictured both brands to stand for something; to educate by way of fashion, dressing for yourself and expressing individualism through style,” she stresses. The 38-year-old fashion designer uses the word ‘sensuality’ as the somewhat secret ingredient to spruce inner confidence and body confidence.

“The Alia Bastamam woman is always presented as a warrior-type who’s unafraid and unapologetic. I want women to know their importance and strength, their value and worth,” highlights Alia. Just looking at her on set, she embodies the very tenets of a strong influential woman. She stands majestic and tall in seven-inch heels, body grows more confident as the camera clicks away but always searching for clues on how to switch it up. Deep inside, she knows — not being full of herself — but always a glass half full.

Her humble side shines through. She accredits her success to her amazing team, for being by her side throughout her decade-long journey.

“My secret weapon isn’t much of a secret. My brand has made a place where it is today because of my team,” she recognises. “I didn’t start alone — I started with my friends, each with their own strengths in finance, business management, mass communications and marketing. It’s also imperative to maintain relevance and to always connect with the next generations; their ‘world’ constantly inspires me.”

For upcoming and aspiring fashion designers, Alia offers a piece of advice: “You must have some understanding of the business of fashion. It doesn’t work solely on making clothes and having good taste. It’s also important to find and refine your brand identity and design aesthetic. Then, go with it wholeheartedly because this is what sets you apart from the rest — what makes your customers stay loyal to your brand.”

LSA100: 100 Malaysians, 100 Milestones

Lifestyle Asia KL introduces LSA 100, an annual list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential names and celebrates their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. As the bellwether of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports, and more, these 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way for sharing their know-hows with the world through the power of digital media. LSA100 comprises five categories namely The Rule Breakers, The Joy Sparkers, The Dreamcatchers, The Rocketeers and The Explorers. Find out more about LSA100 Class of 2022, HERE.

editor & creative direction MARTIN TEO | assisted by PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA & RONN TAN | production MICKY WONG / NEW STORYBOARDS PHOTOGRAPHY | makeup KF BONG | hair ERANTHE LOO | stylist RONN TAN | accessories VERSACE | wardrobe ALIA’S OWN