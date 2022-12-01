LSA100: Rocketeer Deborah Henry believes education is the bedrock of a thriving society

Beauty queen-turned-humanitarian Deborah Henry dedicates her career full-time to championing the lives of refugees in Malaysia, and this year she is proud (as she should be!) of her journey in her quest so far.

“A lot of people think, ‘Oh, she’s a beauty queen, of course she’s into world peace,” Deborah Henry tells me, and the blasé expression on her face almost makes me laugh. “It’s become something of a cliché at this point. If I have to read another front-page headline that says ‘not just a pretty face’, I’m like, someone shoot me.”

At five-feet-ten, Deborah cuts quite the intimidating figure. It is nine in the morning and she struts into the studio with a perfect messy bun, accompanied by her natural beauty and winning smile that earned her the Miss World Malaysia title in 2007 (and later, Miss Universe Malaysia in 2011). Now perched on the sofa with her cup of coffee, her smile is warm and inviting; her tone friendly and sharp-witted. I shake away my nerves and a vague after-school memory of Deborah all dolled up, ‘MALAYSIA’ sash strewn across her shoulder and the classic pageant wave to the camera.

Following her pageant life, Deborah bid goodbye to the glitz and the glamour, choosing to dedicate herself to championing the lives of refugees in Malaysia. She went on to co-found Fugee School in 2009, a non-profit organisation that provides them with basic education. Fast-forward thirteen years later, Fugee would go on to educate over 600 refugee children, offering kindergarten, primary- and secondary-level education with pathways to international qualifications including IGCSE, GED and university scholarships.

“My humanitarian interests came long before fashion; before I even finished school,” Deborah clarifies. She had spent three years pursuing a degree in Political Science and Economics in Australia, between her modelling career and her foray into pageant life.

“Growing up, I would sit with my grandfather and ask him, ‘Why did World War II happen? How come nobody saved all those people?’ Then I’d bring up the war in Iraq, and so on.” She laughs. “He didn’t have answers for me back then. It was a time before technology, so you wouldn’t know what was going on unless you read about it in the papers. I think I’ve always been not only curious, but also affected by the world, in that way.”

On why Deborah does what she does

While Fugee didn’t start on a whim, what triggered its inception was when Deborah volunteered during university, and she met with a family that struggled to provide basic education for their children.

“It felt like my calling,” Deborah shares. “I was like, ‘Wow, okay, I think this is it. This is the focus.’ Very often we wonder, ‘Where do I fit in? Where can I be of most value?’ And I believe in education. I think it’s the biggest gift you can give someone. There’s the quote: If you teach someone to fish, you feed them for a lifetime. But beyond that, we’re also giving them the fishing rod and the supplies. We’re not just going, ‘Hey, this is how you fish. Good luck buying a rod.’ We want to give them the tools they need to be able to live their lives in their environment.”

Hearing Deborah talk about her work in humanitarianism is, in one word, inspiring. It’s easy to see that she is simply made for the job — so many pledge to do one thing and then fail to see it through. Deborah gets her hands dirty as she works alongside her team at Fugee and watches the kids grow and learn, and succeed in their own ways.

“Fundraising is a challenge,” Deborah opens, when I ask about some of the challenges running a non-profit. “Are we doing the best with the money we’re getting? Am I making the most impact? In Malaysia, it’s especially hard because we operate in a grey area. Refugees are still not really considered legal, so we’re constantly going against the grain. We do get support, but not from every corporate sector. For example, if you work with Orang Asli or with women, or abandoned children, you generally have a consensus. But refugees are a very marginalised group. They’re stateless, and it gets difficult. I do have days where I’m like, ‘What the hell am I trying to do?’ Every time we take three steps forward, we’re rolling right back — we’re just swimming to not die here. We’re trying to stay afloat, but we’re not getting anywhere. It can get really quite depressing.”

But seeing even one child make it in this big, scary world gives Deborah some sort of peace and motivation, and it keeps her going. Seeing the children grow in front of you, seeing them blossom from some so shy and timid to someone amazing — the fact that this person’s life can be transformed, that excites Deborah. She smiles as she tells me this, laughing like she can’t help it — and the answer is clear in her eyes right then, just why she continues down this uncertain path.

“To be able to dream, to think beyond today, and to believe in a future,” she says. “These are intangible things that we take for granted. We grow up with confidence and the hope to dream, but a lot of people in this world don’t even get that much. They’ve learned to not have big goals in life. And when you don’t have the assurance of that, you often don’t achieve it.

“I just can’t think of anything worse than meeting someone and thinking, ‘Wow, this kid is so smart.’ They could have been a doctor, or a physician, or an engineer, or a teacher — but they won’t, because they don’t have the tools or the opportunities,” she continues. “So they don’t have that audacity to dream big because everything in their life tells them, ‘Nah, you’re not gonna make it, sorry. No one’s going to give you anything.’ So why would you dream beyond that? That’s really why we have Fugee. We want these kids to think about what it is they want to do. We want to tell them, ‘Guys, guess what? There is an opportunity. So, are you thinking? Are you going to go for your dream?’”

On amplifying the voices that often go unheard

Often in humanitarian work, the sentiment that arises is this idea of ‘giving a voice to the voiceless’, of speaking up on behalf of the underrepresented, the disadvantaged — but that in itself can be a prickly concept.

“Everyone has a voice, if you listen,” Deborah says, in response to this. “I don’t think anyone is ‘voiceless’. I can sit with the most illiterate or the most uneducated person, in the middle of nowhere — someone who can’t read or write — and at the end of the day, I can still hear what they have to say.”

In this big, worldly-wise project Deborah is undertaking, sometimes ambitious, sometimes treacherous, she is diving head first into the unknown — but what she is sure of is that a deep human connection and understanding is the first step to solving it. Everyone has a story to share, and it’s up to those willing to listen to make the change. Even now, Deborah exemplifies, as we’re sitting on the sofa during the cover shoot and my phone is recording our interview, she is sharing her story — and I am listening. It’s the same thing with the individuals who happen to be refugees in this country. Sharing their stories creates opportunities for them to be heard and to be understood.

“I always say that Malaysia is a very blessed country,” Deborah continues. “I mean, of course, pre-independence my grandfather had gone through the Japanese occupation, and I’m not saying our country’s timeline is perfect. No country is perfect, but generally, we have not had to struggle so much. We don’t have natural disasters or catastrophic wars. So, compassion and empathy is very much needed when it comes to recognising that the refugees are people who are not trying to steal our jobs, our wealth or our opportunities. They just want to be protected and live their lives. I feel that with the way the world is going, we need more communication and engagement.”

Communication is tough in a place where censorship reigns supreme, and so many things are either kept hushed or taboo. “We’ve been taught since we were in school — don’t talk about this or that, it’s sensitive,” Deborah confides. “And because of that, we haven’t been able to develop the skills to talk about things that are sensitive and the things that matter. We’re not able to handle these kinds of topics. Even starting a conversation about things is difficult. Why can’t we talk about race in a positive way? Why can’t we talk about religion, or identity, or gender? And why can’t we talk about economic migrants and refugees? Why can’t we talk about what it means to be in Malaysia in ways that are not superficial — but with respect and understanding?”

As the younger generation becomes more adept with technology and, in turn, more open about the hard-hitting questions, Deborah rallies for an understanding to be built between Malaysians and the people that we very often regard as ‘outsiders’.

“We need to live a life where we think about other people, too,” she urges. “We’re all in the same country, we all thrive together. I think the world is now moving towards a collaborative, shared prosperity. The conversation should also go beyond just refugees, it should be about the connection. A lot of people are like, ‘I’ve never met a refugee in my life, and if people are doing something about it already, then I don’t need to.’ They just don’t connect with it. And I want people to connect.”

Deborah quotes a poem by post-war poet Niemöller, ‘First they came…’: “First they came for socialists, and I did not speak out / Because I was not a socialist. But at the end of the poem, he goes ‘Then they came for me / And there was no one left / To speak out for me’. So, it’s this idea that, ‘Oh, that’s not my problem, so I won’t bother.’ You know? That’s why for me, it’s important that Malaysians really learn to stand with each other in solidarity, as a matter of principle.”

On making sure her words and actions align

Despite being a self-proclaimed ‘reluctant’ beauty queen, Deborah recognises just how far her experiences in the pageant world have gotten her. Her victory in Miss World Malaysia kick-started her relationship with World Vision, the child-focused international humanitarian relief organisation.

“Did I have to be a beauty queen? No.” Deborah grins as she ponders it. After returning home from Australia, a friend of Deborah’s — who was an organiser for Miss World Malaysia 2007 — had urged her to join, much to her hesitation. “Has it given me a platform? Yes. And I completely devoted myself to the platform. I leveraged it, I had a plan. And I knew exactly how I was going to use it. It’s like, you don’t just become a beauty queen and then it’s done, I’ve achieved that. What I do with it is what matters, right? Of course, it’s a double-edged sword because as much as I want to ‘put it behind me’, it will follow me for the rest of my life. The title comes with preconception, but it has gotten me this far and in that sense, I’m glad for it.”

Sometime before the pandemic, Deborah launched Fugeelah — a women-led conscious jewellery brand that contributes to Fugee in empowering refugee youths. When I ask why she decided to embark on a jewellery business, she laughs. “Yeah, I know,” Deborah says, “I ask myself that sometimes, too. I suppose it’s because I come from a fashion background. And people like buying jewellery. It’s another pair of earrings, or another bracelet, or a gift for a loved one. I wanted to create a brand that thinks a little differently, and that people want to own because it makes them feel good when they wear it — but also impacts somebody’s life. That’s why the tagline we use sometimes is ‘little pleasures, big impact’.”

After our lengthy conversation, Deborah finally takes a sip of her coffee — it must be cold by now, but still her winning smile doesn’t waver. “Having a higher purpose,” she says, when I ask how she would like to be remembered. “On the question of the legacy I’d like to leave, it’s that I was able to live life with a higher purpose. If you keep to that, then I think when it’s your time to go, whatever that’s left behind would be something positive.”

LSA100: 100 Malaysians, 100 Milestones

Lifestyle Asia KL introduces LSA 100, an annual list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential names and celebrates their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. As the bellwether of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports, and more, these 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way for sharing their know-hows with the world through the power of digital media. LSA100 comprises five categories namely The Rule Breakers, The Joy Sparkers, The Dreamcatchers, The Rocketeers and The Explorers. Find out more about LSA100 Class of 2022, HERE.

editor & creative direction MARTIN TEO | interview PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA | stylist RONN TAN | production MICKY WONG / NEW STORYBOARDS PHOTOGRAPHY | makeup KF BONG | hair ERANTHE LOO | wardrobe DIOR