LSA100: Rule Breaker Alicia Amin encourages empowerment by standing up and speaking out

Lean and loose-limbed, Alicia Amin has a laissez-faire outlook on life — but when it comes to the things that matter, the model won’t hesitate to speak up as seen during her one-woman protest at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week.

“Guys, silence on set!” Alicia Amin bellows on my behalf, and everybody actually listens — a hush plunges into the room. In hindsight, speaking with her in the small studio space, right next to hair and makeup, might not be the best idea. But where she’s perched on the sofa, Alicia looks so at ease that I simply couldn’t suggest moving elsewhere. She laughs at all the accusing heads that turn to look at us, adding, “Ha ha. Just kidding.”

From the moment she saunters into the studio, you could sense that Alicia is a woman of presence. Everything about her feels like a statement piece: the crop top and cropped hair, the eye-catching tattoo along her left arm, the big voice that just commands attention in a room. Alicia cuts an intimidating figure — it’s difficult not to be overawed in her presence.

She’s baffled when I tell her this. “What? No way, I’m super chill!” Alicia insists. “Both in person and at work. Like, if you need me to lie on the floor for a shoot or whatever, I’ll do it. It’s like, anything goes for me, you know? I always try to make it easy for me, as the artist, to separate the business aspect of what I do with the things I love — so I get a good balance and have fun on the job.”

Alicia’s direct attitude is refreshing — speaking with her is no-nonsense and no-filter all at once. A quintessential wild child, Alicia has graced the local media over the years for being radical. If it isn’t due to a risqué photo shoot, then an unfiltered Twitter comment might be what gets her flak. “Dude, I’m a tattooed Malay woman in the industry,” Alicia says, gesturing to herself, when I ask her about the things she’s done that she considers ‘rule breaking’. “Just Google and you’ll find out.”

On being an empowering voice in the industry

With over a decade in the modelling industry, Alicia has not only experienced it all but also witnessed many things undergo change over time — as well as the things that have not. As we jump into the topic of her career, the subject of her recent protest at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week is starting to feel like the elephant in the room. Eventually, I broach it with a disclaimer that our conversation might lean towards the controversial.

“Oh, don’t worry.” Alicia waves off my concern with a sure smile. “It’s not controversial because I already did it.”

For Alicia — and many across social media platforms — the root of her one-woman protest comes down to common sense. “I think that this whole idea of you having done your work, yet still needing to ‘chase’ the authorities for payment — I feel like this shouldn’t even be in question for anyone. I mean, it’s just simple logic, isn’t it? If there’s an expectation for you to do your job, then in return you have an expectation for them to pay you for your time and effort. That’s why you do a job. And yet that’s strangely missing, from this industry in particular. Like, this really happens; it’s not that weird to hear about it. Everybody has experienced it. It shouldn’t be a norm, but it is.”

Fervently, she adds: “When I went out and did that protest, everybody was saying, ‘Oh my God, how could you do that?’ I’m just like, ‘What are you talking about?’ The fact that people are more surprised about me speaking up on the matter than it actually happening kind of proves that this is a real problem.”

Everything boils down to power play, Alicia gathers, and so is the protest she staged. Her point isn’t to draw awareness to the matter — especially since those within the industry are already aware — but to prove a point that she’s not just one to speak up, but she will also walk the talk. “The idea behind it was that I would do the protest, and then walk for the show under the designers anyway. It was more like, ‘Okay, I’ll do this protest, and you can’t stop me.’ Hopefully people get the idea I’m trying to disprove — that because they choose to stand up for something, they can be brought down. It’s not always the case.”

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Alicia’s bold move is that there is indeed power in speaking up against unfair practices — and the model urges everyone to do so. “I’ve always been known for being controversial, for doing whatever I want. And I think that’s why it worked!” she says proudly, her words throwing caution to the wind.

Here, Alicia laughs — her energy radiates, contagious, and the room laughs along. “It feels great when people tell me, ‘Alicia, I’m not surprised that you did it, but man, you freakin’ did it.’ So, now it’s up to everyone else to uphold it. ‘Cause there’s no point if I do it all by myself. Of course, there will be risks to take in the process. But I think that the question of fair pay should not even be a risk. The fear of losing your position in the industry, all because you’re asking for correct pay, should not be a ‘risk’.”

On the courage to be, unapologetically, Alicia Amin

Alicia grew up an extrovert, which explains her spunky nature. As we touch on confidence, she draws on a particular memory from her childhood. “Even as a kid, I would talk to adults and random strangers — my mum would get so angry. But I was always just that kind of kid. In primary school, I gathered a bunch of my friends to do this crazy musical performance after graduation. Dude, I was a 12-year-old kid choreographing Bohemian Rhapsody by myself and turning it into a live-action play, with costumes and everything.”

As a little girl, Alicia never shied away from voicing her thoughts — in fact, it was something her own parents often encouraged. She was taught to be curious and to always ask questions, no matter how tough or taboo they might be, and she would be answered truthfully (sometimes at the cost of information overload). “I could ask my dad, ‘Why is the grass green instead of blue?’ And he would actually give me a long-winded answer. And I would regret asking him. But looking back, it was important because it made me feel brave. That simple action of having your questions answered and then as you get older, realising that you were not lied to. And for me, that left a really big impression.” Like many imaginative, curious children bound to the rules of public school, Alicia made herself an easy target for the overly strict system. “I would get in trouble just for asking questions, especially in agama (religious studies) class. But my parents defended me. And I felt safe. I didn’t feel invalidated by the things I thought.”

It was this reassurance from not only her parents but also many other adults around her that gave her the confidence she wears so well today — and what eventually gave her the courage to look into herself and seek therapy as she got older. A true advocate of mental health, Alicia believes in the power of talking about one’s issues with a professional and how it can give one the confidence they need.

“It’s just like with any industry,” she says, motioning Bong, our makeup artist for the cover shoot. “Even the simplest things, like makeup — how Bong does my makeup and how I do my makeup is so different, you know I mean? I guess what I’m trying to say is that it’s important to hand it over to the professionals when it comes to these things.”

Alicia navigates the serious and the trivial — the highs and lows of her life — with such fluidity and worldly wisdom that it’s easy to forget we are the same age. Leaning back against the sofa, she contemplates the subject further. Besides being influenced by one’s childhood, Alicia believes that confidence more often than not comes from within.

“When you want to build your confidence, you learn skills,” she says. “Whatever — it could be a language, or even hands-on skills, or writing. Pick up a skill, and then get good at it. Because at least, if there is nothing else, you know that you are good at something because you’ve put in the hours; you’ve put in the work. Even if you end up doing the most basic thing, like working out — you will automatically become a lot more confident, all because they know now. It’s like, ‘I couldn’t carry that weight before, and now I can.’”

On the fine line between acting and authenticity

After Alicia’s appearance on the fifth cycle of Asia’s Next Top Model back in 2017, she caught the attention of the show biz. She landed her first role on the TV drama Meh Sandar Lagi, and then the following year, a bigger part in Alamatnya Cinta.

“Oh, I went through so much in the beginning, and I had to learn a lot,” Alicia says. “The modelling does not translate anything to the acting. When I went for that first shoot, everybody was like, ‘Alicia, this is not a fashion shoot. Stop looking pretty!’” She laughs, and tucks her hair behind her ear for an exaggerated effect. “When you’re acting, you are supposed to be somebody else. So, I kind of had to unlearn some things — things like camera awareness. I think maybe I had too much of that.”

She muses on the entertainment industry for a bit, and how it puts emphasis on perhaps things that should not matter as much as talent. “Malaysia is the kind of place where maybe they care about who you are online,” she adds, speaking rather deliberately. “But the thing about me is that I will work my a** off. I will learn my lines. I’ll go and take acting classes if I have to. So, I’d say that’s how acting is going for me right now. It’s at a good pace, I think. There’s definitely more to come that I’m very excited and nervous about. I still feel like I don’t know what I’m doing sometimes.”

Often in acting, the best in the craft would find it easy to lose a part of themselves to a role the deeper they dive into it — but for someone as in touch with her own psyche as Alicia, the idea seems impossible. Real is a word that’s fitting for her, whose admirable self-awareness makes it easier to consider the implications of her craft.

“I’m hyper-aware of myself,” Alicia reassures. “I know what is ‘me’ and what’s not ‘me’. In a way, it’s a bit easier for me to know that what my character does is not something Alicia Amin would do in real life. At the same time, I also try to not think too much about it, and to translate this ‘realness’ of myself. It’s developing a switch that I can turn on and off. And I think with every project, I see it as my own responsibility to make the best of what I’ve got.”

She goes on. “Being ‘real’ also doesn’t mean that you’re perpetually bound to who you are right now. Humans change. And they change for all kinds of reasons. Kahwin (marriage) can make them change; a breakup; the death of a pet. Humans are so fragile, and it’s fine. Just don’t think too hard about it, you know?”

By this time, we’re told to actually be silent on set — a voice-over recording is taking place. We spend the rest of our conversation in a whisper. Perhaps Alicia is still mulling over where we left off, on the subject of life and loss, or the lull in the noise carried with it some kind of gravity, but she blurts out, “If we could write stuff on our tombstones, I would have absolutely no problem if my tombstone just had, like, ‘She does whatever she wants.’”

The casual way she drops this almost makes me laugh.

“I would like it to be known that throughout my whole life, I just did whatever I wanted, at all times,” she says, grinning. “It might be kind of crazy ‘cause I’m Malay, and I have a husband. But that’s fine — I’ll have my tombstone, ‘She did whatever she wanted. Unhinged.’”

Looking forward, Alicia has her sights set on acting awards. When I ask about her potential modelling achievements, she just laughs and says that her ship has sailed. “I’m too short for Europe,” the 5-foot-7 model laments. “They have exceptions if you’re, like, Bella Hadid beautiful. But I’m not and that’s fine, whatever. Five-eight is acceptable for the runway — but even then, it’s the bare minimum. And when you’re at the bare minimum, it’s like, what else can you offer? I’m no Kate Moss, you know what I’m saying?”

There is something admirable, too, in the way Alicia talks of her own limitations — not as traits that tie her down, but instead as means to push herself further in her own creative ways and keep breaking boundaries. “Things are ever-changing,” she says. “That’s why I think it’s so important to keep exploring, grow your own opinions, and keep challenging the status quo. If other people get to reap the benefits from that — you’ve done a good thing. Like, I think I’m the only Malay girl with tattoos on magazine covers and stuff. I’d like to believe that I can pave the way for more of me in the future.”

