LSA100: Rule Breaker Kittie Yiyi explores the whimsy in life through fashion and beauty

An instantly identifiable name to her eponymous brand, Kittie Yiyi is stepping out from her role as just a fashion designer — now an entrepreneur with a beauty empire in the making as a modern day creative who isn’t afraid to venture out of her comfort zone to achieve what she wants in life.

If you have been following the Malaysian fashion scene, you will immediately recognise our LSA100 cover star. Comfortably placed among the upper echelon of designers in the country is an achievement you can’t ignore. Unconventional, bold, and unassuming, one might even be fooled by her resting bee face.

Meet Kittie Yiyi — which, on the contrary, is the epitome of quirky, whimsical and fun. The fashion designer and fashion influencer, who is also the founder of Kittie Yiyi Collection and Kittie Yiyi Beauty, never backs down from having a good time. You see it in her designs and in the way she carries herself.

Let us take a little detour down memory lane. Did you know the 32-year-old Taurean first made her Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week debut all the way back in 2014? Eight long (yet short) years might have passed but one thing remains — Kittie is still one of the nation’s most distinguished creatives.

To say that meeting the designer is a dream come true is a complete and utter understatement. I was way younger and immensely curious back when Kittie made her Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week debut in 2014. Peering down from Level 3 of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, I watched on with an inquisitive mind as models decked in bright, animatic, and dramatic ensembles sashayed down the runway. Who knew that this fateful day would come into fruition? Certainly wasn’t me but here we are!

On a bright, chirpy, and sunny afternoon, the cover star walks onto set stealthily yet her presence is one that just can’t miss. “Hello, hello,” she greets the room, waving and lighting up the atmosphere.

Kittie enters the race

The fashion industry in Malaysia has been steadily growing and advancing in the last few years — thanks to a myriad of notable names that continuously pushes a common agenda — there are talents in the country worth following. Every story has a beginning and for Kittie, her journey to becoming who she is now has started at the young age of six.

“When I was six, I knew I wanted to make clothes in one way or another. It all began when I watched a runway show on TV once. I can’t remember which but after seeing so many pretty girls on screen, I dreamed to dress up like them,” she reminisces.

Her rebellious trait can be traced back to when she would cut the curtains and other fabrics in her own home. She quips: “I used to cut curtains and bedsheets at home and turned them into mini dresses to be placed on my Barbie dolls. That’s when I knew I’ll be a fashion designer.”

Dare we say, what a rule breaker.

She has, of course, come a long way since then. Having introduced around 10 collections through her eponymous brand so far, the designer has definitely learned quite a bit from her experiences. The past eight years, filled with ups and downs, has shaped her into the person we all know and adore today.

“I’ll be honest. Throughout the entire journey of exploring my own inspiration and identity in my collections, I didn’t initially know who I was. I’ve been told I’m quirky, bubbly, and colourful but these are all descriptions that came from others,” she stares with her big round eyes, as if throwing the question back to me — who is Kittie Yiyi?

However, it wasn’t until she took time to reflect and dive into her own work and content that she properly realised. Her eyes brimming with joy and pride as she speaks, “I’d say my collection is a reflection of my own whimsical personality. My main objective, which I knew from the start, is to bring happiness to everyone — whether you’re wearing a piece or just by looking”.

From one colourful cloud to another

Being an entrepreneur in any industry has its obstacles — a notion Kittie herself can attest to.

A deep sigh beckons as she asserts: “It has been eight years since launching my own brand but the struggle between balancing commercial and creative has been really difficult”. It’s a problem many in the creative business can identify with. However, as expected, Kittie continues to radiate positivity and tenacity in spite of the challenges that come her way. Instead of drowning in her worries, the Queen Bee took time off to restructure her entire label and has recently introduced an all-new direction for Kittie Yiyi Collection.

In November 2021, she unveiled her very own beauty brand, Kittie Yiyi Beauty; which she describes as a reflection of what she stands for as a person. The branding is on fleek, absolutely colourful and expressive like the designer herself. And she starts with a beauty product that she lives by — a eyeliner that is so on point to her personal style.

“I’ve always envisioned myself dressing up people nicely, not only through clothes but also by creating something for the face. That’s why a cosmetic brand has always been in the works and it matches with the colourful clothes I make too,” she conveys.

Her debut product for the line is called the ‘Cross The Line’ Liquid Eyeliner. Along with its launch campaign, the brand alludes to the fact that perfection is unattainable. Instead, one should opt to be different and one-of-a-kind. From the colourful set of eyeliners to a boisterous repertoire in her collections, Kittie perfectly chronicles her life story through her unique whimsy.

Even with her most recent project — Rent with Kittie — it is set in a place that has so much meaning to her. She quirkily calls it ‘Kittie Yiyi’s Brain’ where ‘every corner holds a special story close to her heart’.

“Each collection or product I release shows a different stage in my life. It’s my story,” states a laidback Kittie.

Here’s a little taste of authenticity

Even in the zeitgeist of rampant social media usage, there’s still tremendous value in being real and authentic both on and offline. For Kittie, it really boils down to self-expression. The ability to be true to yourself while displaying your very own colours is one that’s important — but not always easily doable.

“Whenever I have things or thoughts to talk about, I will either express through my collections or speak to close ones. It keeps my mind free and light,” she reveals, legs crossed and her breathing in sonic symphony with the techno music playing in the background. Dressed in the the latest pieces from Coach Autumn/Winter 2022 collection — a dark blue ‘Scooby Doo Where Are You’ sweater and a red tartan skirt — Kittie shows the fun side with several twirls and wacky poses on set, with a one-eye wink and her tongue sticking out no less.

Known for always standing out from the crowd anywhere through her impeccable sense of style, Kittie also places a heavy emphasis on the courage to be real.

“You have to be comfortable in your skin and confidence is crucial,” she affirms. While the possibility of judgement from naysayers has not eluded her, she adds that kindness is contagious and that we should always “treat someone the way you want to be treated”.

To a whimsical infinity and beyond

When she’s not slaying iconic looks and running her companies, the fashion designer spends her down time reading, cooking, and playing with her cats. In line with her philosophy of “work hard, play hard”, she prioritises finding the right balance between too much work and too much funsies.

It’s exactly that very viewpoint that proceeds to motivate her personally and professionally. In addition to relaunching a rejuvenated fashion label that focuses on the modern women (in her words: “I believe every woman has two sides to themselves”), Kittie also plans to host a show featuring her work. Meanwhile, together with her team, they will be putting time and effort into digital presentation for now.

She jokes that she may even launch a hair product one day but let’s be honest… the sky’s the limit. Kittie is never monochromatic — she is an absolutely colourful unicorn to say the least. The future with Kittie and her aesthetics in it sure seems bright, like a beacon in the darkest of days. Her fearless and intrepid attitude has, and will continue to help her be the incomparable rule breaker she embodies through and through.

“I love to do things opposite the norm. I’m rebellious! People often tell me not to do something because they think I won’t make it, but I always aim to prove them wrong,” she proclaims, a nod to the “unruly” desire flaring in her soul. You go girl!

LSA100: 100 Malaysians, 100 Milestones

Lifestyle Asia KL introduces LSA 100, an annual list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential names and celebrates their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. As the bellwether of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports, and more, these 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way for sharing their know-hows with the world through the power of digital media. LSA100 comprises five categories namely The Rule Breakers, The Joy Sparkers, The Dreamcatchers, The Rocketeers and The Explorers. Find out more about LSA100 Class of 2022, HERE.

editor & creative direction MARTIN TEO | interview by RONN TAN | assisted by PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA | production ERIC CHOW / BLINK STUDIO | makeup KF BONG | hair JUNO KO | stylist AZZA ARIF | wardrobe COACH