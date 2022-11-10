LSA100: Rule Breaker Nalisa Alia Amin wields ‘anger’ like a weapon in the body acceptance movement

Armed with attitude and fuelled by spite, Nalisa Alia Amin wants to live life by her own rules. Since garnering attention in 2018 as the first ever plus-size model to open KL Fashion Week, Nalisa has taken to being a voice in the body acceptance community.

The iconic saying from cult classic romcom 13 Going on 30 is ‘thirty, flirty and thriving’ — but in 2019 Nalisa Alia Amin is thirty, tired and furious. Just a year after her big breakthrough in the modelling scene then, she had high hopes for the industry to change. That was an interesting time when brands across the globe were jumping on the diversity bandwagon, promising things like ‘body inclusivity’ through a mishmash of campaigns.

“We have a really long way to go,” Nalisa says with a sigh. “I’m gonna be really honest right now — with how things are going, it’s quite disappointing.”

She is talking about the body acceptance movement — specifically within the modelling industry. The feminine beauty ideal never dies, but nowadays it seems to differ according to where you are. In Malaysia, where being skinny and having fair skin and straight hair is held as the beauty standard, it’s unsurprising that Nalisa often finds herself feeling out of place.

As we talk, she is getting her nails done for the cover shoot — a timeless shade of black — and while Nalisa is all smiles and sunshine, it’s easy to catch the frustration in her words. Her natural wild, curly hair is swept up in a well-kept ‘do, and she’s got a ‘tude to match. “It comes from a place of just being jaded, I think,” Nalisa confides. “I’ve reached the point of, like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna embrace myself. I’m gonna put myself out there, and whether you like it or not is really not my problem.’”

In 2018, Nalisa became the first plus-size model to open Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week. It had been a huge moment, because Nalisa was confident that it would eventually pave the way for the future of plus-size modelling in the country — or at least, she had hoped it would.

“When it comes to facial features, yes, I think we are slowly embracing a lot of our natural Asian features and I applaud that,” Nalisa observes. “But the thing is, when it comes to body types… oh boy, we’ve got a long way to go.”

On anger as a driving force for the movement

Never underestimate spite as a powerful motivator. To thrive in an industry where you’re always told that you should look a certain way and thus perpetuate age-old beauty standards — it can get frustrating, and fast.

“Basically, I got tired of all of it,” Nalisa explains, taking me back to the moment she had decided to join in the body acceptance movement. “I got really sick of the unrealistic standards thrown at Asian women. And with me looking the way that I do — I’m just done chasing the beauty ideals. I’ve been chasing it my whole life since I was a kid, and I’m done.”

The anger is much clearer in Nalisa’s voice now, as she recalls her breaking point: “My weight fluctuated a lot because of it. I had an eating disorder, and I even had whitening creams. I felt out of place with my curly hair. So, I think one day, in my mid- or late-twenties, I just was like, ‘Screw it, I’m tired.’ I was so tired of being insecure and worrying about how I looked. Because, objectively, I know that I’m not, like, bad-looking. I was just fed up with it all, and so, so angry. But instead of putting that anger on myself, I’m now angry at societal pressure. I turn that anger into a kind of outlook where I live my life by my own rules. I’ve gone through over twenty years feeling sorry for myself, and now I just want to enjoy life.”

We’re still on the topic of unrealistic beauty standards, and I bring up one example I’ve always found absurd: the early 2010s obsession with thigh gaps. Nalisa scoffs and lifts her fingers, with the fresh coat of black nail polish, to her temple. “Oh my God, yes,” she groans, already sounding exasperated. The thigh gap became, in itself, a ‘thinspiration’ trend in 2012, and women succumbed to harmful methods for it — only to later learn that it is a natural occurrence of the body, and not something that can be achieved through dieting or exercise.

“A lot of people are actually ignorant about these things,” Nalisa says. “And people — women, especially — want flat tummies. Like, they don’t know that the extra ‘fat’ we have in our stomach is to help protect our organs. So, they see it in a very superficial way. They’re like, ‘Oh, the model can do fifty push ups and get a flat tummy — that means we can do it, too.’ But our bodies are built differently, and it’s for all kinds of biological reasons.”

Feminine beauty standards as trends is a very strange concept that somehow still persists today. Now with almost half a decade in modelling, Nalisa believes that there is some progress heading toward societal change — albeit a very slow one.

“With more trends, we have more unrealistic beauty ideals; it’s like a vicious cycle,” she laments. “A few years ago, BBLs (Brazilian butt lifts) were all the rage, along with Kim Kardashian’s body, the hourglass body shape. Now, it’s back to being skinny as the standard. But I think what I’ve seen, especially among the Gen Z, is that they are slowly embracing more natural-looking, ‘real’ bodies.”

At the start of our chat, Nalisa affirms that she fights for body acceptance, which goes beyond the body-positive ‘always love yourself’ movement. Body acceptance simply means that you don’t have to be thrilled with your body or love it every single minute — instead, you can learn how to accept it as it is.

“Of course, there’s nothing wrong if people want to make changes to their body if it makes them happy,” she adds. “It’s kind of a double-edged sword. People are becoming more accepting of all body types, but at the same time, they still want to look a certain way. I guess as long as people are aware of what it can do to your mental health, it’s fine, and I do see that. People are aware that they have that option — some might want to be different, and some might be like, ‘You know what? I’m good the way I am.’”

On standing out in the crowd versus blending into the background

Emerging into the scene as the first plus-size model to walk the runway at what is the biggest fashion event in Kuala Lumpur in 2018, Nalisa feels a responsibility that she continues to carry on her shoulders. “I’m just a small person among, like, thousands of influencers out there — it’s a very saturated market, and I feel like somewhere within it, I have a voice,” Nalisa shares.

She goes on, taking the wheel of our conversation from here. “Everybody has a voice. But I want to use mine for something good. To be someone that I wish my ‘child’ self had when she was younger. I want to show people that I’m accepting myself as I am, and that I’m enjoying myself along the way. I think people can feel that energy, and I want that to influence younger girls — especially when they see a lot of celebrities or influencers who are very skinny or embody the ‘ideal’ shape. I just wanna show them that I’m one of those people who are like, ‘Hey, you don’t have to have this type of body size to just do you.’”

The response, Nalisa adds, has been largely positive. “Of course, there is some negativity — that’s kind of inevitable. But the thing is, I don’t let them get to me because I’ve done this for, like, years already — to the point that it’s just noise. So, the feedback has been very good and I’m really grateful for that. I get messages, especially from girls, who say that whenever they see my photos, they feel some sort of confidence, even though I didn’t do anything. It’s like, ‘Okay, at least my presence — and just me being out there makes someone feel this way.’ And I think that’s amazing.”

Before she got to this point of her journey, where the negativity turned into white noise, Nalisa has had to endure a great deal of strangers speaking about her body. She has had a lot of practice in setting boundaries, in trusting her own instincts against these comments — especially when it became too jarring to ignore.

“It’s like, I take photos of myself and I feel good,” Nalisa shares. “I look good — at least, I think I look good. I mean, whenever we post on social media, we want validation. Let’s not lie, everybody wants validation. And even though I would get a lot of compliments, the negative feedback really stands out because people don’t know that we are still recovering from all this. They don’t know what we’ve been through with our bodies. It was quite bad, to the point that I got cyber-bullied on Twitter. I wanted to deactivate my account because I was really depressed.”

Here, Nalisa talks of her anger again. It’s always interesting to hear people talking about using anger as a force, when turned into positive energy — because so often anger is seen as a negative emotion when in fact, being really mad itself is a kind of positive energy and a powerful motivating force. It’s been shown time and time again that anger can make us push on towards our goals in the face of problems. Think of every political protest that has ever been done.

“I was just like, ‘You know what? Enough. I am so tired of hiding my body,’” Nalisa goes on. “Before this, when I took photos of myself, it was always mostly headshots or from the shoulders up. And I would wear baggy clothes just to hide my body. But I think I’ve just reached that point where I am tired of people-pleasing. I’m tired of just blending into the background. If they tell me that I’ve gained or lost weight or just comment on my body, I’m just like, ‘Yeah! Sure, I’m fat. Obviously, duh.”

She laughs, shrugging her shoulders. “I think people say stuff about other people’s bodies because they want a reaction out of them. And I just don’t want to give them that reaction.” #periodt

On channelling her true and authentic self

With the ‘tude comes an edge in her style — Nalisa describes her sense of fashion as ‘tomboyish’ or ‘street style’, preferring crop tops and cropped shirts with jeans to girly dresses. “The ‘girly girl’ look is nice to look at, but it’s not very me.”

But while the girly frills might not be for Nalisa, perhaps the end of that spectrum, the alluring ‘femme fatale’ look is what catches her eye. We talk about some of the rule breaking things that people have done throughout history, and segue into whether Nalisa has engaged in any of her own — and she giggles, saying, “Maybe just my existence in general?”

Recollecting herself, Nalisa adds, “Jokes aside, I think the most ‘rule breaking’ or, like, rebellious thing I’ve done so far is that time I wore a mesh gown at a very prestigious ball last year. Everybody dressed up all stylish and conservative-like, but there I was — a** out, t*ts out.” She starts giggling again.

“It’s definitely not something people would expect to see, especially from a curvy girl. I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll do something crazy.’ I collaborated with Kel Wen from Behati to do my gown. And when I saw it, I lost my mind. I was like, ‘Yes! Here’s where my I-don’t-give-a-damn-about-people vibe will show.’ I just show them the courage to be real and that I’m not afraid to show off my body. Where people tend to be very conservative, especially with models posing in risqué shoots, I’m over here like, ‘You need me to be half-naked? Let’s go!’ Just me doing what a lot of people think fat people shouldn’t be doing.”

Nalisa recently broke through the international market, having just completed her first overseas campaign in Singapore for Love, Bonito. Looking forward, Nalisa expresses her desire to be behind the scenes. Now at thirty three, she is becoming starkly conscious of the temporariness of the job, and of life itself — and she still wants to be able to do so much more with it.

“Modelling isn’t going to be forever for me,” she says, “so, I want to take part in something creative for a change. My dream is to highlight more plus-size models and average-body models out there. I want to be behind the scenes and do the creative side of things — you know, things like styling, managing the shoot and all that, basically planning out the whole thing.”

The saying ‘fake it till you make it’ is so prevalent, especially when it comes to movements such as these. Confidence is not something everyone is born with or have had the privilege to develop early, so more often than not it is crafted through one’s experiences — as with Nalisa.

“Get an alter ego,” she offers, by way of advice to young plus-size models who dream to break through in the industry just as she has. “Practise your poses in front of the mirror as much as you can, and do as many test shoots as you can. And just don’t give up. When you show that you have confidence, people can really see. They can tell when you actually embrace your body, and they really appreciate that. A lot of plus-size models quit halfway because they lose hope, but I would say just go for it. Buck up your style and shine, girl!”

LSA100: 100 Malaysians, 100 Milestones

Lifestyle Asia KL introduces LSA 100, an annual list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential names and celebrates their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. As the bellwether of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports, and more, these 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way for sharing their know-hows with the world through the power of digital media. LSA100 comprises five categories namely The Rule Breakers, The Joy Sparkers, The Dreamcatchers, The Rocketeers and The Explorers. Find out more about LSA100 Class of 2022, HERE.

