LSA100: Rule Breaker Shalma Ainaa on the limitations of rule-bound fashion and breaking the mould

Now celebrating the brand’s tenth anniversary, SHALS founder and fashion connoisseur Shalma Ainaa is ready for bigger challenges and even bigger goals ahead.

Far too many leaders preach teamwork nowadays and almost never see it through, but for Shalma Ainaa, founder of local fashion brand SHALS, it’s something she absolutely prioritises. Defined by its modern, minimalist yet infinitely wearable pieces as well as its tagline, ‘confidence through comfort’, SHALS celebrates its tenth anniversary this year — which also means that it has been ten years that Ainaa has helmed the brand.

“Having done this for so long now, my biggest takeaway is definitely human management,” Ainaa expresses. “Everyone who joins in the SHALS community comes from a different background — armed with different knowledge of the world and different personalities. I can’t treat them all in the same way. As a leader, it’s my job to make them feel confident and comfortable so that they can unleash the skills they have, and to also make them feel that they belong in the brand.”

This strong sense of teamwork can only be fully understood by those who have experienced it themselves — for Ainaa, it stems from her active childhood. Growing up, she dabbled in a bit of everything: athletics, netball, basketball, football. But her one true love is futsal, which she played competitively even long after her school life. It’s through the sport that she learned not only the meaning of working in a team, but also armed herself with survival skills needed to persevere in both her career today and in life.

Looking at Ainaa now as she is getting her makeup done — eyelids flecked with a soft matte rose gold, bright blue under-eye liner and hair pulled up into space buns — she gives off a more graceful, fairy-like figure than a rowdy former athlete. But the fervency in her voice is unmissable.

“At work, I would always ask my team, What’s your goal in life?” Ainaa adds. “I want to be able to align my goals with theirs, and we can achieve things together. Even though it’s my brand, I never want to make them feel like they’re working for me. ‘Cause let’s be real, I’d never get to where I am if it weren’t for the people that I’ve worked with.”

On the many facets of fashion and ‘expressive’ luxury

As a young woman fresh out of college with a diploma in fashion marketing, Ainaa was ready to take on the fashion world with style, flair, and confidence — but was a little disappointed to learn about the rules that come with it.

“Before I did fashion, I did a bit of modelling and television commercials,” Ainaa remembers. “There were always these rules, you know. They would tell me, ‘Don’t cut your hair, don’t wear this, don’t do that.’ They tried to turn me into something I’m not. I was okay with it when it came to things like photo shoots, but besides that — I was like, ‘What do you mean I can’t I cut my hair?’”

After securing her diploma, Ainaa made her way to Middlesex University in London, where she pursued fashion styling. And like the bubbly chorus of a pop song, Ainaa fell in love with the city. “The moment I arrived in London, I cut my hair short — like, super short, very boyish,” she says, and under the vanity light, she’s practically glowing. “And I felt free, like I could do just about anything. London was the place where I really, truly discovered myself. It was like my personality could finally come out and shine, and I could be more myself.”

In the city, Ainaa picked up on fashion beyond just the confines of her classroom. “London is basically the centre of fashion, right? So, I did a lot of people-watching.” She says it with a quiet smile, like she’s telling me a secret. “I enjoyed observing and just seeing what people wore on the streets — you know, understand what their vibe was. And all of that made me fall in love with fashion even more. It’s always really cool when you see that there’s no one way of doing things. There’s no right or wrong in fashion, and that’s what I love about it. It’s limitless, and I just love that.”

Because of her sporty nature, Ainaa has always been drawn to the ‘tomboyish’ fashion style since she was a child — think masculine clothing, baggy cuts, comfort and practicality over all else. “When oversized clothing became the trend, I was like, ‘Whoa, I love this.’” It’s also this that really pushed the brand direction of SHALS, highlighting versatile clothing that are marked by its oversized cuts. “Because even though they’re loose and shapeless, I could still feel sexy in them. I still felt good, like, I knew I could rock it.”

That’s not to say that Ainaa is anti girly girl — she has had her fair share of wearing more skintight, body-hugging dresses over the years. If anything, it made her much more aware of her preferences. “I just kind of realised that you don’t have to look ‘sexy’ to be stylish. You don’t have to wear sexy clothes just to be in fashion. I can take what I like and make it my own brand of sexy, you know?”

On keeping herself grounded to keep going

Running a business is no joke. You hear it from entrepreneurs everywhere, and almost every single one of them would tell you the same thing — that it’s never easy, and there’s no single point in time where everything will fall into place like magic. It’s constant hard work, and it’s keeping consistent.

“Some people actually say that after three years of starting a business, it would be more stable,” Ainaa opens, shrugging. “But even until today, I’m still learning. It’s a constant learning process for me. And one thing I’ve learned is that you need to really, really be passionate in what you’re selling or what you’re doing. You need to believe in it first before you can get others to do the same. Otherwise, it’s gonna be very tough for you to be doing the same thing, day in, day out. Next is perseverance — you’ve got to be strong, because there are challenges every day, from everywhere. It’s endless. And there’s always this pressure to keep the mind going.”

Ainaa reflects on her journey over the course of ten years running SHALS, ruminating on the nature of the brand and what it stands for. “Sometimes I ask myself, how long am I gonna be doing this? If you ask me, at least once a year I do feel like giving up. I’d ask myself, ‘Am I doing the right thing?’ There are so many brands doing more or less the same thing, so how can I be different? These are the questions that keep me up at night.” She gives a small laugh, easing the gravity of the topic. “But I also realise my answer right away: of course I’m going to be doing this for the rest of my life. Because it’s something I love. And isn’t it a privilege, to be able to do something you really love?”

She credits her husband and partner, Wan Imar Izzat, as her rock throughout her career; her close friends and especially her mother for the constant support in her life. “I learn so much from her. And seeing her just be very positive, even at her age of sixty-something, is refreshing. She’s just a positive and energetic presence, and she always tells me that if there is a problem, there will always be a solution for it.”

On striving to break the mould, instead of fit in it

In the world of TikTok and social media, fashion trends tend to come and go at lightning speed. And when the trends come, it takes the world by storm. Once a fashion trend goes viral, it’s all everyone will be seeing for a while. Expressive luxury is the kind of encompassing theme that these trends seem to fall under when it comes to fashion — there’s a major shift from brand expression to self-expression, from exclusivity to inclusivity.

It’s all about aesthetics — if you’re of a certain ‘vibe’ or category, then these are the trends you should express yourself through.

“I think the generation nowadays puts less emphasis on being trendsetters, and instead as trend followers,” Ainaa offers. “Of course, there are pros and cons to it. For example, you see someone wearing a particular look and then it becomes a trend overnight. And then, it shifts just as quickly. The ‘loyalty’ to a certain kind of trend is as strong compared to, say, my generation back then. During my time, we had maybe one or two brands that would be the go-to, but now there are so many popping up every day, that it’s hard to stay true to just one. It’s such an interesting change to see happen.”

With fast-changing trends, sometimes it gets difficult to keep up — and more difficult, still, to really understand and appreciate the beauty and art that come with fashion. While new trends get built, older trends are dismissed — things and meanings can get lost in the way.

“A lot of younger people are spending a lot of money on different luxury brands, and that’s great, you know, for fashion to keep growing,” Ainaa shares. “But I also see it like this — when trends get ‘hyped’, I do hope the followers understand where the styles are coming from. Remember when streetwear was hyped? And Off-White was hyped, and then everyone went for it — but do people understand what Virgil Abloh was trying to say, and the message behind his craft? That’s my hope for the future of fashion — that the story and craft behind the pieces get their spotlight as well as the physical thing itself.”

Like the message in Coach’s latest #CourageToBeReal campaign, as well as in each and every creation in the SHALS collection, Ainaa believes that it is the narrative that matters most.

LSA100: 100 Malaysians, 100 Milestones

Lifestyle Asia KL introduces LSA 100, an annual list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential names and celebrates their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. As the bellwether of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports, and more, these 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way for sharing their know-hows with the world through the power of digital media. LSA100 comprises five categories namely The Rule Breakers, The Joy Sparkers, The Dreamcatchers, The Rocketeers and The Explorers. Find out more about LSA100 Class of 2022, HERE.

editor & creative direction MARTIN TEO | interview by PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA | assisted by RONN TAN | production ERIC CHOW / BLINK STUDIO | makeup KF BONG | hair JUNO KO | stylist AZZA ARIF | wardrobe COACH