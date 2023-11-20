LSA100: Trailblazer Ummi Nazeera finds joy balancing between two careers, her family and life

Ummi Nazeera is a natural giver but is kept reminded that the act of giving also revolves around giving back to her own self — body, mind and soul.

Ummi Nazeera gives out a sort of quiet confidence when she enters the studio. A woman of little words, she expresses through small gestures — a smile, a giggle and a laugh (in that order). She offers her introverted side through a faint smile-slash-smirk, but a powerful no-nonsense personality exposes itself when she becomes her own critic on set.

The camera loves her, a natural enigmatic beauty that radiates kindness. Her eyes are filled with bonhomie and warmth — synonymous to her affable personality when you already know her. But with little to criticise of her almost-perfect shots, Ummi has her gaze pierced into the photos — almost in a trance!

“This is perfect!” I break the silence, asking if she’s okay with the photo. She replies with a little smile: “I’m okay, but do you want to try a few more?”

She reminds me of her brother Nazreem Musa, both absolutely photogenic. Nazreem’s demeanour on set is also the same — always thinking of ways to offer the best in front of the camera. In my mind, it is Ummi analysing and breaking down ways to improve herself — just like her acting. With her last five shots, she has just made it five times harder to pick that one photo.

As cliche, as it sounds, she believes in the line ‘practice makes perfect’. “You know in acting, when you first started… you can be macam kayu… everyone does! Everybody started not being good at something but if you keep learning, eventually you’ll become good.” She adds that while honing the craft is important, it goes in tandem with great manners and attitude. “If you tak ada adab, then you don’t go far in this industry,” she continues.

That’s what I love about Ummi Nazeera as a person — an actor who has been in the entertainment industry for almost half her life but never once breathes out the air of a demanding diva. She keeps it real.

We sit down with the 33-year-old actor and talk about her balancing act on and off screen, the act of giving, and her passion for acting.

What got you into the entertainment industry in the first place?

I started as a dancer… dancing in school. I was doing a lot of performances and one day, Erma Fatima called me and wanted me to perform for Anugerah Bintang Popular. Since then, she offered me a role as the protagonist and that’s how it all started. I tried acting, and fell in love with that.

What do you love about being an actor?

What I love about being an actor is how I can express myself. I can channel my feelings and energy into that character and let it out. I think that’s the most important part when you’re acting — whenever you’re carrying a character, that character becomes part of you and parts of how you feel. When I put myself in her shoes, it also helps me a lot with my own mental health; I compartmentalise my thoughts and emotions. It’s where I can ‘vent’… you know? When I’m not acting, I rasa macam something is off somewhere because there’s no place to release that energy.

I grew up as an introverted person. So when I’m acting, I can just pretend to be someone else and I know people would not judge me because it’s part of the brief. It’s fun playing different characters sometimes — it allows me to reach different sides of myself that I usually wouldn’t have thought of.

You also work as a director in your family business — how do you balance both roles?

I’m lucky because my boss is not that strict with me. I spend half a year focusing on my acting, and the other half on my other profession as an Executive Director for my family business. That’s how I juggle between these two roles. For me as someone in the artistic field, it is very important to take a break so that you can find inspiration from various sources. During my six-month break from acting, I am able to explore and learn new experiences — and I believe that’s how I am able to become a better actress. Life experiences are very important for actors to be able to express themselves better.

Personally, what brings you joy in life?

I love to give naturally — so when people are happy because of what I gave, it is my ultimate joy. When I give, I feel happy. And the more I give, the happier I become. At the same time, it is also important to always love myself because sometimes when you’re out of love… when your cup is empty… you need to remember to focus back on yourself.

For instance, I’ll be taking a break after this and focus on my family and myself. Always remind yourself to love your mind, body and soul; go for spas, travel or whatever that makes you happy. That’s how I balance myself in life — so my ultimate joy as a natural giver is not just to others but also to give back to myself.

Recently, you captured the Best Actress Award for ‘Tonton Anugerah Drama Sangat 2023’. What does winning mean to you?

I didn’t really care much about this before but after all these years, it feels good to win. I felt acknowledged, I felt like I wanted to be better and that’s when I realised winning actually helped me further improve my craft as an actor. You know what… it burns the fire in me to want to be better at acting.

You played a very emotional role in Risik Pada Hati. It must have been tough to channel raw emotions on that show. Can you share the biggest challenge for you carrying this role?

The biggest challenge for me is embodying the character fully as a hijabi. It does limit the acting to a certain extent. For instance, if you want to show that he’s your ‘husband’, you have to hug him or hold hands but because I am wearing the hijab, I try not to do that. So I have to make sure I express everything on the face — what I’m feeling, the message I’m conveying, and the person I’m characterising. It is definitely challenging having to translate the emotions without physical contact.

For me, there’s a certain way to create chemistry. I will sit down with my co-star and build that trust between us. I need to make sure that he trusts me and I have to trust him because when there’s trust, there will be a sense of easiness. And that comfort translates to chemistry.

Who is your biggest support system?

Family!

How is it different before you had a family of your own and now that you’re a mother of two?

I am a family person, and I love being a mom so much. Back then, I can do whatever I want. I had my fair share of fun. But now with kids, I have to be the good exemplary figure even to the younger generation. I believe we all play a part in being not just a public figure but a role model to many out there who are rooting for you.

I have two girls. So it is important for me to feel that responsibility to channel the person I want them to be. And to women and girls who look up to me, I want to be an inspiration through the way I carry myself authentically. I feel with time, when you enter different phases in life — you become better versions of yourself.

But it’s not just about being strong-willed all the time. I want to teach my girls that it’s okay to look weak but it’s important to remember the true intent and what you’re instilling unto others. The message is very important.

So, for those who don’t know Ummi Nazeera as a person, how would you describe yourself and what do people not know about you?

Many people look at me like I’m not approachable — I appear snobbish sometimes. But actually, I’m just an introvert. When you know me better, you’ll find that I actually talk a lot. And when I love, I love unconditionally. I am also a sensitive person.

As one of the most respected actors in Malaysia, what legacy would you like to leave and how would you like to be remembered?

I’d love to be remembered as a respectable person. I try my best to do anything that would not tarnish my image, such as being stuck in a controversy; simply refrain from those situations. Live life with dignity and self-worth, and always respect others as well.

And what would be the best advice for young and upcoming actors?

Find balance in your craft and your personal life. This is what I’ve learned so far. If someone starts a rumour about you or something, make sure it can be explained so it doesn’t go out of control. Be certain, and don’t allow others to make any assumptions about you.

(Laughing) And it’s okay if you’re ‘kayu’ (stiff) in acting — everyone does. Everybody started not being good at something but if you keep learning, eventually you will become good. Between acting and personality, personality is number one. If you tak ada adab, then you don’t go far in this industry.

Always be humble. Ramai yang tak lama in this industry because of that. Look at all the primadonna and all the veterans — they are all very famous but always stay humble. That’s how you stay relevant and have longevity in this industry.

LSA100: 100 Malaysians, 100 Milestones

Lifestyle Asia KL introduces LSA 100, an annual list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential names and celebrates their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. As the bellwether of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports, and more, these 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way for sharing their know-hows with the world through the power of digital media. LSA100 comprises five categories namely The Rising Aces, The Trailblazers, The Disruptors, The Tastemakers and The Navigators. Find out more about LSA100 Class of 2023, HERE.

editor-in-chief & creative direction MARTIN TEO | interview IZZATI SAIDIN | assisted by PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA, RONN TAN & MALLIE MARAN | photography ERIC CHOW | videography SIMON TAN | video editor JACKIE MAH | makeup SHIYO JOO using YSL BEAUTY | stylist AZZA ARIF | hijab styling MIRNA LISA | wardrobe MARCIANO by GUESS