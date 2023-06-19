Channel your inner ‘tai tai’ on an afternoon with the Nespresso Limited Edition Congo Organic

Coffee is for the classy. From now till the end of June, Nespresso has teamed up with M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur to curate a line-up of its Congo Organic-themed menus. We had the pleasure of having the first taste of the coffee-infused dishes.

“Our beloved coffee could all be gone someday,” we were told, just as the afternoon opened. We were seated at the Hive Lounge in M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur, where our tables were garnished with the new Congo Organic — a Nespresso Professional exclusive that promises a luxurious taste, packed with fruity notes and a subtle hint of sweet cereals and nuts. The flavour was first introduced in the brand’s spirit of revival and ultimate goal to bring back the lost coffee production and communities in the regions, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which have been nearly lost to life.

Thus the Nespresso Reviving Origins programme was born, coming to the farmers’ aid and giving them the chance to revive the story of an exceptional coffee. Its beans were grown in rainfed volcanic soils that border the Kivu River area of Congo in the east. So for a limited time only, Nespresso has teamed up with M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur to curate a special line-up of Congo Organic-themed menus that encapsulate this spirit of revival.

A sumptuous Congo Organic-infused midday treat

What’s a better way to celebrate the luxurious taste of Nespresso Congo Organic than manifesting a fancy tai tai afternoon tea? The tai tai life simply demands richness and joy, both of which you can certainly find in the Congo Organic-infused Tai Tai Afternoon Tea Set. Offered at RM138 nett, the tea set is almost completely coffee-infused. From scones with coffee-infused chantilly cream to steamed man tao covered in coffee-infused duck confit, the afternoon tea set marries the sweet with the savoury — so all of your taste buds will be tickled! Of course, the pastries are also well-paired with two cups of Nespresso Limited Edition Congo Organic coffee.

A trio of Congo Organic-infused dishes

Got an appetite for a full-bodied meal? Besides an afternoon tea set, Nespresso’s collaboration with M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur brings you three special Congo Organic-infused dishes to enjoy at lunch. The Quackling Delight, a crispy duck breast marinated and made tender with the full-bodied Nespresso Limited Edition Congo Organic, comes with pickled cucumber, filo crisp, pumpkin puree and basil oil and topped off with coffee-infused sauce for a unique gastronomic experience. And all this for RM45 nett!

In the spirit of meats, the Te-rib-fic dish gives a spotlight on the tenderness of the short rib. Each bite of the Te-rib-fic reveals the fruity and flowery aromatic notes of the Nespresso Limited Edition Congo Organic. For RM110 nett, the dish is accompanied by creamy and tangy gorgonzola polenta, crispy kale, braised vegetables and coffee-infused sauce.

The third dish offering, Wooly Wonder, plays with the flavours of coffee macadamia coconut and lamb rack. The subtle toasted cereal and biscuity note of the Nespresso Limited Edition Congo Organic adds a distinctive flavour to the rack of lamb, and it comes with braised baby carrots, mashed garlic and a special coffee-infused sauce. You can enjoy the Wooly Wonder at just RM120 nett.

Excited to channel your inner tai tai? The three dishes (Quackling Delight, Te-rib-fic and Wooly Wonder) are available from now till 30 June 2023, while the Coffee-infused Tai Tai Afternoon Tea Set is available until 15 July 2023.

Coffee lovers can indulge in these coffee-infused themed menus at Hive Bar & Lounge and Fairway Coffee House, located in M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur. If you’d like to book a spot now, make your reservations at Fairway Coffee House (+603 7773 7690) and Hive Bar & Lounge (+603 7773 1665).