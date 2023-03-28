103 coffee x Otaku Girl: a blend artistry, coffee and empowerment

103 coffee finds a surprising partner in, tattooist cum DJ, Ashley Lau with their latest collaboration — The Otaku Blend.

Malaysian specialty coffee pioneers, 103 coffee, brings passion with every cup of coffee. The brand has amassed multiple accolades throughout the years racking up 2 awards at the national championships and an international championship just 2 years later. In its ninth year, 103 coffee expands their horizons drawing inspiration outside of the food realm. Enter, Ashley Lau.

[inline_related_articlearticle_id=”1840143,1875964″]

An unconventional pairing

Ashley is the epitome of the modern businesswomen — unconventional and inspiring. In the day, she explores her artistry physically as she needles in beautiful works of art onto her clients. At night? She explores it sonically by turning up the party. How she juggles both? We don’t know and honestly, we’re in awe.

Well, we aren’t the only one that’s in awe by her grit and determination — 103 coffee is too! Inspired by her unwavering determination and unconventional approach, 103 coffee wanted to make a blend that encapsulates Ashley’s unwavering determination.

Where coffee and artistry meet

How does that blend look, feel, smell and taste like?

The Otaku Blend is a multi-sensory experience elevating coffee artistry. The packaging is reminiscent of the skin’s phases after getting tattooed. The embossed printing is reminiscent of the swelling skin after being inked while the spot UV details signify the smooth, reflective finish of a healed tattoo.

Inside, the Otaku Blend comes with a collection of tattoo art and self curated playlist by the Otaku Girl herself. The piece de resistance, the Otaku Blend, is a mix of the Peach Perfect & Colombia beans, the blend complements each other in fruit levels, body and aftertaste. While, the scent of peach plays on the sense of smell.

Available at 103 coffee Sri Petaling and 103 coffee Chow Kit.