4 coffee recipes to drink through the Hari Raya festivities

Hot or cold, here are four exciting Nespresso coffee recipes to make with your friends and family during Hari Raya.

With Hari Raya just around the corner, these recipes are perfect to get you in the mood throughout the festivities. Mixing coffee with classic Malaysian ingredients, these recipes give the flavours of your favourite Nespresso coffee a creative Malaysian twist.

Scroll along and get brewing.

Four Raya recipes by Nespresso

Pandan Perantauan

First up is a pandan-flavoured coffee (as you can guess from its name). Start by adding 15ml of pandan syrup and 60ml of milk into the Nespresso barista device and select “Latte Macchiato” mode. Pour the mixture into the VIEW Lungo cup, creating a beautiful base layer for the drink. Next, brew a capsule of 40 ml Barista Creations Nocciola into the cup. To finish it off, sprinkle some chocolate powder on top. Garnish with a pandan leaf knot, if you’re feeling fancy.

Kueh Pagi Raya

A refreshing coffee for a hot day? This recipe incorporates Malaysia’s very own version of a sweetener — the gula melaka. Gula melaka is often used in Malay kueh, and has a unique earthiness to it. First, add a mixture of gula melaka syrup (15ml), santan or coconut milk (30ml) and milk (15ml) into the barista device and select “Ice Frappe” mode. Pour it into the Reveal Lungo Glass. Proceed to the coffee part by adding ice into the 40ml brewed capsule of Barista Creations Cioccolatino and add it into the cup. For a sweet finish, grate or sprinkle some gula melaka as the garnish for this coffee. Enjoy your cup of sweet and fragrant iced coffee with your kuih raya.

Beraya dengan Bandung

Bandung is a must-have drink for Raya open houses and often seen at our Malay friends’ parties especially on special occasions. It is truly a taste that reminds Malaysians of harmony and a creative idea to add this into your coffee. Inviting loved ones and friends over for Raya? Impress them with this special drink. For this drink, the ingredients are layered instead of mixed. For the base layer, pour in 15ml of rose syrup and some ice into the Reveal Lungo Glass, followed by a layer of milk (60ml). Brew a capsule of Barista Creations Vaniglia (40ml). Then, pour it in the barista device with an ice cube and select “Ice Nitro” mode. Pour the third layer in and voila, a beautifully three-layered drink is complete!

Seharum Kasturi

A fruity and fizzy coffee, doesn’t it sound interesting? This recipe uses real fruits, creating a citrusy coffee that opens up your palate. Squeeze in half a lime (limau kasturi) and half of a passion fruit into the VIEW Recipe Glass. Add ice and 60ml of sparkling water into the cup. This can already be a drink on its own but to make it better, extract 40 ml of Barista Creations Caramello; add ice and shake it all up to make sure it’s icy cold. Pour the coffee into the cup and add in a smashed lemongrass stick for an extra kick of herbaceousness and also for aesthetics.

Click HERE to see more from Nespresso.

(All images credit: Nespresso)