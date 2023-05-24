An experience at Singapore Cocktail Festival 2023 is truly one like no other

We travelled to Singapore to experience the Singapore Cocktail Festival as well as the exciting activities that our neighbour has to offer.

There’s really nothing bar-ter than being at the centre of all the action. It’s a season filled with shaking, stirring, pouring, mixing and of course, the jolly camaraderie that the bar industry is known for. Returning for its ninth year is Singapore Cocktail Festival (or SGCF), an annual event organised by Food News and The Events Artery. Among Singapore‘s (as well as Asia’s) most highly anticipated programmes every year, SGCF — called Singapore Cocktail Week when it started — took flight with its biggest edition yet in 2023.

Running from 5 May to 21 May 2023, Singapore Cocktail Festival saw the most prominent names in the scene come together for a thrilling 17-day adventure. They included some of the best mixologists and bars from the region (such as Singapore, Malaysia, India, The Philippines, Thailand and Australia) as well as a plethora of participating brands. Excited already? We were there to experience it all for ourselves and we’re still feeling the thrill.

Singapore Cocktail Festival 2023 began with the first full line-up Festival Village since 2019. Held at the Bayfront Event Space from 5 May to 7 May, this year’s Festival Village — spanning 7,400 square metres — is truly an extraordinary feat. It’s a whole new chapter in the evolution of cocktail and this year’s theme of ‘Shaking Up New Possibilities’ is an apt representation of that very notion. Throughout the three days, visitors had the opportunity to try around 100 cocktail concoctions at $15 each (approximately RM49.97).

At the Festival Village, you’ll find everything from Headliner Bars and a showcase of Artisanal Spirits to Brand Pop-Ups and a Food Street. A myriad of the region’s most audacious and celebrated bars were in attendance, including Sydney’s Maybe Sammy, Bangkok’s The Bar at The House on Sathorn, New Delhi’s Sidecar, ReCraft from Manila, Penicillin from Hong Kong and Taipei’s Indulge Experimental Bistro. The three-day programme also featured a mix of ABV brands — from the likes of Roku Gin and Monkey Shoulder to Tanglin Gin and House of Cane.

It’s flavour season across bars in Singapore

Of course, the celebration of libations didn’t end there. And that’s great news! This year’s SGCF City Takeover (till 21 May) had a total of 47 bars from Singapore participating — each presenting one-of-a-kind cocktails exclusively for Singapore Cocktail Festival. Priced at $18++ (approximately RM59.96) with a City Takeover Wristband ($10, approximately RM33.31), palatable concoctions were available at locations such as Analogue, Atlas, Burnt Ends Bar, Gibson, Jigger & Pony, Manhattan, Papa Doble, Republic, Stay Gold Flamingo and Writers Bar.

Getting the City Takeover Wristband was really easy too. All you needed to do were: download the Chope app, search for SGCF City Takeover, purchase and collect at the Singapore Visitor Centre near Orchard Gateway. With that, your fun (but responsible) bar-venture begins. Ours started at Stay Gold Flamingo as part of Headliner Bar Partiers which featured Manila’s ReCraft.

The collaboration saw bartenders Jerrold Khoo, Bai Jia Wei and RJ Ramirez come together for an electrifying showcase — and electrifying it definitely was. Packed and buzzing with enthusiasm, the menu offered cocktails made with Monkey 47 Dry Gin. We tried the very refreshing ‘Kamias Kamuning’, created with Cocchi Americano, Kamias verjus, Kamuning tincture and fizz; as well as a crowd-pleasing ‘Last Trip’ (Luxardo Maraschino, homemade ampalaya liqueur and lemon.

The partnership at Stay Gold Flamingo wass just one of many Headliner Bar Parties planned for SGCF 2023. Other team-ups included Republic with Penicillin, The Elephant Room with The Bar at the House on Sathorn, Analogue with Maybe Sammy, Manhattan with Indulge Experimental Bistro, and Origin with Sidecar. Bar Takeovers also came in joyful abundance, including one by KL’s very own Bar Trigona at Gibson as well as Indonesia’ The Cocktail Club at Jigger & Pony.

Bar crawl alert!

In addition, we also had the opportunity to be a part of Bar Crawl. Featuring Fever Tree, the Thirsty Thursday Bar Crawl took us to three lively bars throughout Singapore. We began our little trip at Mr Stork, situated on the 39th floor of Andaz. There, we met up with Brand Ambassadors from Fever Tree who gave a brief but succinct introduction to the brand. With music blasting from the speakers, we sampled enticing cocktails with the beautiful Singapore sunset as our backdrop. On top of that, we can’t help but give ‘W x Y’ (a SGCF exclusive) a go — made with Yuzu and Woodford Reserve. Invigorating from the initial sip, the drink kept us rejuvenated for the evening ahead.

The next stop was The Tippling Club in Tanjong Pagar. Here, Head Bartender Arathorn Grey created the aptly named ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ — a cocktail made with Maker’s Mark bourbon and red wine. Designed to be a re-imagination of the classic Whisky Sour, the rich and fruity flavour profile paired tremendously well with bar bites such as fries and truffle-topped toast. #BringUsBack.

Our final spot for the Bar Crawl took us to Employees Only, a short walk from The Tippling Club. Step into this bar (spot the Psychic sign and you’re at the right place) and you’ll be met by an unmatched high octane energy. At Employees Only, alongside a Fever Tree and Bombay Sapphire Gin combo, we also treated our taste buds to ‘Raver’s Sunrise’. Created just for Singapore Cocktail Festival, the drink is a brilliant citrusy affair with calamansi, pineapple and mandarin orange. With that, our Bar Crawl experience in Singapore came to a satisfying conclusion.

More things you can do in Singapore

In Singapore for SGCF but not sure what to do during the day? We’ve got some suggestions for you. For starters, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has launched SingapoRewards — comprising complimentary experiences for international visitors to the country. The initiative allows you to check out activities like Historical Singapore Bike Tours, Brass Lion Distillery Tour, Pleated Bag Making Workshop and Singapore Flora Heritage Room Diffuser Workshop.

To join an experience of your choice, first create an account on the Visit Singapore website. Then, look for an activity that you prefer based on the dates that you will be in Singapore. If there’s a date and time slot that works for you, proceed to make a booking. The next step will be receiving your ticket but that requires you to already be in Singapore. So, remember to verify your arrival whenever you can. Lastly, and of course, be present at your venue and show your ticket.

Note that the SingapoRewards programme is only available for short-term visitors to Singapore that are arriving by flight. In addition, it also has to be the first time that you’re redeeming the experience.

If you’re looking for something to eat, do check out popular F&B options such as Alkove (try the Otah Muffins on its breakfast menu) and Atlas Coffeehouse as well as Quay House and Po Restaurant. If you’re at Quay House during lunch, there’s an executive set menu starting at $38 (approximately RM126.69).

Start your meal with a scrumptious ‘Pork Satay’ served with Indonesian peanut sauce or ‘Grilled Indian White Prawns’ with turmeric and ginger gravy. As for Mains, dishes to choose include the ‘Catch of the Day’ accompanied by a spiced tomato puree; ‘Duck Confit’ with nasi Ulam and nyonya curry; as well as ‘Yam Abacus’ for a vegetarian option.

A fan of artisanal chocolates? Head over to Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie in Dempsey. The homegrown Singaporean brand offers an array of quality items made from sustainably-sourced cacao. In fact, the cacao comes from all over the region including Triang Bera and Panchor in Malaysia, Anaimalai in India and Calinan in The Philippines. In addition to the single origin bars, Mr. Bucket is also known for its colourful bon bons. While they are all delicious, some flavours to pick are Double Soy Caramel, Negroni Classic, Tea & Biscuits, Speculoos and Calamansi Surprise.

The Dempsey outpost is also a location where you can really experience what the brand has to offer, from dine-in and a sample station to building your own chocolate slab. Another thing that caught our attention is the Cacao Wine, made using Cacao Fruit from Vung Tau in Vietnam. It’s a complete “bean-t0-bar” odyssey unlike any other.

Just like the headline suggests, Singapore Cocktail Festival is truly an experience like no other. Yes, it’s the amazing cocktail concoctions and fun-filled events — but it’s also the pleasure of meeting people and forging new memories. It’s also heartwarming to see the industry continue to grow and thrive. While nothing is set in stone, if SGCF is held in 2024, it will be its tenth edition! Will you be there?

(Header and Featured Image: Singapore Cocktail Festival)