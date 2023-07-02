Bacha Coffee is opening in Kuala Lumpur soon and here’s what you need to know

Bacha Coffee has expanded quite massively in Singapore, especially with the recent opening in Terminal 3 Changi Airport. How do you think Malaysians will respond and how is Bacha Coffee planning to penetrate the market further?

Our intention is to always anticipate and position ourselves to astonish and delight our customers with a spectacular and unique experience. Therefore, we believe in a holistic customer journey that seamlessly flows between brick-and-mortar and online experiences — an ecosystem that includes retail boutiques, dine-in coffee rooms, takeaway concepts and eCommerce. We have concurrent plans to open a second location at the end of 2023 and establish a dedicated Malaysian e-commerce site. This is in addition to BachaCoffee.com which currently ships to Malaysia.

What can we expect at Bacha Coffee in KLCC? Are there any special additions to the offerings here? An exclusive blend, perhaps?

Those visiting Bacha Coffee in KLCC can expect a world of firsts. Not only will this be the largest location outside of Singapore, spanning an impressive 7,000 square feet, the space will feature alfresco dining and private dining rooms that are connected by sliding panels that can be opened to enlarge the space. Guests may choose to enjoy their meals on the scenic outdoor terrace, overlooking the magnificent Symphony Lake or within the privacy of partitioned rooms which serve as an exclusive haven within our vibrant atmosphere.

Furthermore, this location will offer the original experiences that Bacha Coffee has become renowned for. Bacha Coffee KLCC will house an immersive retail space showcasing our complete selection of 100% Arabica coffees, including Single Origin, Fine Blended, Fine Flavoured and CO2 Decaffeinated coffees. Our Coffee Masters will expertly grind the coffee to a bespoke size, perfect for any preferred brewing method.

For those seeking gifts, a wide array of coffee gift boxes and gourmet items will be available, making them perfect for friends, loved ones and clients alike. Additionally, brewing accessories and coffee-making accoutrements will complete the Bacha Coffee shopping experience. Guests on the go can indulge in our unique Bacha Coffee takeaway experience, offering over 200 coffees prepared to order — served hot or iced, alongside a kaleidoscope of signature sweet and savoury croissants and other freshly baked pastries.

Finally, in the coffee room, guests may enjoy all-day traditional menu options with freshly brewed 100% Arabica coffee accompanied by a generous pot of whipped Chantilly cream. A selection of artisanal dishes will be created exclusively for Bacha Coffee in KLCC.

How would you describe Bacha Coffee to those who are unfamiliar with the brand? Why do you think the Moroccan identity is integral to its DNA?

Bacha Coffee is a vibrant and chic destination which specialises in 100% Arabica coffees from around the world. We want everyone, be it coffee connoisseurs or everyday drinkers to enjoy the freshest cup of coffee, but what sets us apart is the fact that we have transformed a commodity into a little luxury. Our commitment to excellence extends to all processes, from sourcing of beans, roast and grind, the attention to detail at every step is taken into consideration to elevate the entire coffee experience.

Whether you visit Bacha Coffee to enjoy a pot of coffee in our coffee room, takeaway a cup or to buy a gift or hamper for those around you, everyone who steps in is treated to a Bacha Coffee experience. Bacha Coffee was founded in Marrakech in 1910 in Dar el Bacha palace so it’s more than an identity but very much part of who we are. In globalising Bacha Coffee, we look back at our history as a social institution where the greatest cultural and political minds of the century gathered over freshly brewed Arabica coffee. Our hospitality and the interior narrative of each of our locations must reflect the elegance and graciousness of the original Marrakech location.