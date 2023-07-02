Bacha Coffee is opening in Kuala Lumpur soon and here’s what you need to know

Are you excited for Bacha Coffee’s opening right here in Malaysia? Read on to find out what you can look forward to!
If you’ve visited Singapore recently, you’d notice a plethora of Bacha Coffee outlets — from its first store in ION Orchard to an outpost in Marina Bay Sands. Even if you don’t spot them in town, you’ll be sure to notice the bright amber hues in the airport. Offering a multi-sensorial experience alongside 100% Arabica coffee, the brand’s expansion in Singapore sure has caught the attention of Malaysians who are patiently waiting for its debut in the country.
Established in 1910, the Moroccan coffee purveyor is easily one of the world’s most recognisable names and it goes without saying that Bacha Coffee’s opening is highly anticipated. The great news is that the wait is almost over; with Bacha Coffee slated to officially open its doors in Suria KLCC this July 2023. Situated opposite another well-loved international eatery Burger & Lobster, Bacha Coffee faces the iconic Symphony Lake and will be housed in a massive space formerly occupied by Chinoz On The Park.
To learn more about Bacha Coffee and what to expect with its debut in Malaysia, we spoke to Taha Bouqdib, the President and CEO of V3 Gourmet (the group that also runs the popular TWG Tea brand). In our conversation, he talked about the special features that Malaysians can discover in the new boutique, future plans in Malaysia and more.
Why is Bacha Coffee entering Malaysia now and what sets the KLCC store apart from the other boutiques in the world? Why choose KLCC as the inaugural store? Why Malaysia?
Expanding into Malaysia was a natural choice as part of our Southeast Asian expansion strategy due to its proximity to our first international touchpoint in Singapore. There has been a strong demand for quality, premium coffee in markets like Malaysia and Bacha Coffee is well-positioned to fill that need. Customers in Malaysia are also already familiar with the brand through interactions when they travel overseas and through our digital channels. We want to make Bacha Coffee readily accessible to this loyal following. It is the right time and the right place to unveil a new concept to KL’s increasingly sophisticated customers. Being an innovative brand with a long legacy, it was also an opportunity for us to push boundaries, and redefine the industry.
Location is one of the key factors when we open in a new market, and KLCC possesses the qualities we seek when selecting strategic locations for our brands. It is an iconic landmark, globally recognised and occupies a significant presence in the national consciousness of Malaysian. Additionally, it houses numerous luxury lifestyle bands. This is reflected in our locations worldwide, including the newly launched Bacha Coffee Fashion Avenue at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands Singapore. We also have a boutique at Ritz Paris, which is an iconic hotel in the French capital with “palace” status accorded by the French Ministry of Tourism.
Bacha Coffee has expanded quite massively in Singapore, especially with the recent opening in Terminal 3 Changi Airport. How do you think Malaysians will respond and how is Bacha Coffee planning to penetrate the market further?
Our intention is to always anticipate and position ourselves to astonish and delight our customers with a spectacular and unique experience. Therefore, we believe in a holistic customer journey that seamlessly flows between brick-and-mortar and online experiences — an ecosystem that includes retail boutiques, dine-in coffee rooms, takeaway concepts and eCommerce. We have concurrent plans to open a second location at the end of 2023 and establish a dedicated Malaysian e-commerce site. This is in addition to BachaCoffee.com which currently ships to Malaysia.
What can we expect at Bacha Coffee in KLCC? Are there any special additions to the offerings here? An exclusive blend, perhaps?
Those visiting Bacha Coffee in KLCC can expect a world of firsts. Not only will this be the largest location outside of Singapore, spanning an impressive 7,000 square feet, the space will feature alfresco dining and private dining rooms that are connected by sliding panels that can be opened to enlarge the space. Guests may choose to enjoy their meals on the scenic outdoor terrace, overlooking the magnificent Symphony Lake or within the privacy of partitioned rooms which serve as an exclusive haven within our vibrant atmosphere.
Furthermore, this location will offer the original experiences that Bacha Coffee has become renowned for. Bacha Coffee KLCC will house an immersive retail space showcasing our complete selection of 100% Arabica coffees, including Single Origin, Fine Blended, Fine Flavoured and CO2 Decaffeinated coffees. Our Coffee Masters will expertly grind the coffee to a bespoke size, perfect for any preferred brewing method.
For those seeking gifts, a wide array of coffee gift boxes and gourmet items will be available, making them perfect for friends, loved ones and clients alike. Additionally, brewing accessories and coffee-making accoutrements will complete the Bacha Coffee shopping experience. Guests on the go can indulge in our unique Bacha Coffee takeaway experience, offering over 200 coffees prepared to order — served hot or iced, alongside a kaleidoscope of signature sweet and savoury croissants and other freshly baked pastries.
Finally, in the coffee room, guests may enjoy all-day traditional menu options with freshly brewed 100% Arabica coffee accompanied by a generous pot of whipped Chantilly cream. A selection of artisanal dishes will be created exclusively for Bacha Coffee in KLCC.
How would you describe Bacha Coffee to those who are unfamiliar with the brand? Why do you think the Moroccan identity is integral to its DNA?
Bacha Coffee is a vibrant and chic destination which specialises in 100% Arabica coffees from around the world. We want everyone, be it coffee connoisseurs or everyday drinkers to enjoy the freshest cup of coffee, but what sets us apart is the fact that we have transformed a commodity into a little luxury. Our commitment to excellence extends to all processes, from sourcing of beans, roast and grind, the attention to detail at every step is taken into consideration to elevate the entire coffee experience.
Whether you visit Bacha Coffee to enjoy a pot of coffee in our coffee room, takeaway a cup or to buy a gift or hamper for those around you, everyone who steps in is treated to a Bacha Coffee experience. Bacha Coffee was founded in Marrakech in 1910 in Dar el Bacha palace so it’s more than an identity but very much part of who we are. In globalising Bacha Coffee, we look back at our history as a social institution where the greatest cultural and political minds of the century gathered over freshly brewed Arabica coffee. Our hospitality and the interior narrative of each of our locations must reflect the elegance and graciousness of the original Marrakech location.
Walking into a Bacha Coffee store is like stepping into a world of different senses, especially with smell and colours. What is the thought behind that — and what’s in store for the first store in Malaysia?
When a customer walks into Bacha Coffee, we want to entice all their senses with an immersive experience. Every Bacha Coffee draws you in with the alluring aroma of coffee beans and our freshly baked croissants and pastries. Our towering signature walls of amber canisters house our coffees and gleaming accessories, black and white marbled floor embellished with our motif and shelves neatly lined with colourful coffee gift boxes. Sounds of lively laughter and continuous chatter meld perfectly with the clattering of coffee beans and tinkering of spoons to contribute to the vibrant ambiance that Bacha Coffee creates.
All of this is part of our attention to detail. To step into a Bacha Coffee, is to step into a world of its own. We want to provide everyday luxury experiences whereby customers can come in regularly to buy a little something special and be treated to exceptional quality and service each time, regardless of how much they spend. This is the reason we pour a great deal of care, attention and effort into the smallest details, to source, blend, package and present our coffees in a way that reflects their unique and exceptional quality. Affordable luxury is to create quality products that are both attainable and consumable; to keep customers coming back for more.
How do you think different generations respond to Bacha Coffee, especially Gen Zs? Are there plans to target that specific segment?
Coffee is universal. Whether you drink coffee for its stimulating effects or because you are a coffee aficionado, it is already beloved by every generation, including Gen Zs. Bacha Coffee has a little bit of everything to appeal to anyone who walks through our doors. We can do this because we have so many different touch points, as well as unique varieties and flavours of coffee that can be enjoyed in so many ways.
Customers can choose to take away their favourite coffee. They can purchase loose beans, available from just 100 grams as well as coffee bags to prepare at home. Or they can indulge in an experience in our coffee room, where all our coffees can be prepared according to our traditional method. We have not only reinvented the way to enjoy coffee but have also added an element of creativity and innovation for younger generations.
TWG Tea is also another under V3 Gourmet. How have Malaysian consumers evolved throughout the years?
Malaysian consumers are part of the growing-affluent, which accounts for more than half of the total spending in premium and luxury categories in major Southeast Asian markets. Today, these individuals constitute up to only 10% of the population in Southeast Asia’s biggest economies, but by 2030, the ranks of the growing-affluent are expected to reach 136 million and represent 21% of the population.
The majority of growing-affluent consumers are young and savvy, salaried professionals or business owners, frequent travellers and heavy users of digital media. They want to invest in luxury goods as they make beautiful gifts and contribute to a certain quality of life. The luxury experience is also key across touch points as these consumers research online but also enjoy immersive purchasing experiences. As a group that believes in creating everyday luxury experiences, it’s important to understand that modern customers are very discerning and are in search of exceptional quality at all price points.
What have been the biggest challenges running such a huge F&B brand in Malaysia? How was the pandemic like for TWG Tea in Malaysia?
When Covid-19 broke out in 2020 and the world went into lockdown, our immediate priority was to ensure the wellbeing and job security of our teams around the world. As business owners, we took the opportunity to ask ourselves: How can we turn this situation into a positive for the company and the business? Our colleagues and partners have proven to be nimble and passionate about finding new ways to do business in the past two years.
The initial lull period in Q1 2020 was a rare opportunity for us to focus our attention on long-term growth. This was also a learning point that we took from earlier on when we first launched TWG Tea in 2008. The financial crisis hit right after. We realised that by making prudent decisions we could weather a crisis and use the downtime to prepare for what we anticipate would be a period of rapid growth in time to come.
Tell us your go-to Bacha Coffee blend and your favourite Malaysian dish to pair with the drink.
I like to start my day with a cup of single-origin coffee like Yirgacheffe Heirloom Coffee from Ethiopia, the country of origin of coffee — together with a hearty breakfast while catching up on news to stay informed about the latest happenings and trends around the world. My favourite Malaysian dish that would pair well with the coffee would be Beef Rendang as it will complement the rich flavours of curry with a light acidity and fruitiness.
While we wait for the exact date of opening, learn more about Bacha Coffee HERE.
(All photos provided by Bacha Coffee/v3 Gourmet)