Bangkok nightlife: Best cocktail bars for a night out in November

If it’s already November, then that means December is only a month away… which means it’s time to get your drinking muscles in shape for all the year end celebrations that are just around the corner. And whether you say “cheers” or “prost” or “nostrovia” or “chock dee”, the sentiment is universal… making a toast to celebrate the moment! Here are our top picks for cocktail bars to explore in the bustling Bangkok nightlife scene.

The best cocktails and bars to augment your Bangkok nightlife experience





Try British-born Bar Manager Tom Hearn’s new ‘The People of Vesper, Vol. 2’ signature cocktail menu

Vesper Cocktail Bar

This year, Vesper was ranked an impressive No.12 on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, as well as No.55 on the World’s 100 Best Bars list and an incredible No.2 on the recently announced Thailand’s 20 Best Bars list for 2023. And much of that success has to do with the combination of experienced staff and loyal clientele – which explains why the recently launched signature cocktail menu is entitled ‘The People of Vesper, Vol. 2’. It’s British-born Bar Manager Tom Hearn’s first official menu since joining earlier this year, and for it he and his team have created 16 signature sips inspired by regular guests, with all their unique taste profiles worked into the mix. Highlights include: ‘Gimlet’, made here with gin, guava and cardamon; ‘Mr. Presidente’, a blend of 12-year-old rum, coffee, banana liqueur, and coconut; ‘Bamboozled’; a mix of gin, fig leaf, strawberry, pink peppercorn, white chocolate and sparkling wine; ‘Carrot Crew’, a combination of dark rum, sherry, carrot, mascarpone, macadamia and pumpkin spice; and the ‘Dirty Vesper’, made with gin, vodka, caper brine and fish sauce.

Operating hours: 5:30 PM – 1 AM

Contact: +6622352777

Instagram | Website





The lavishly decorated O.S.S. Bar, located directly upstairs from the equally stunning Jim Thompson Thai Restaurant, makes for a fantastic haunt if you’re exploring Bangkok nightlife in search of cocktails to impress.

O.S.S. Bar

At the lavishly decorated O.S.S. Bar, located directly upstairs from the recently launched and equally stunning Jim Thompson Thai Restaurant, every drink tells a story – and that story always has something to do with the property’s namesake, the US secret service agent turned Thai silk magnate Jim Thompson. It’s a unique cocktail journey, wherein the drinks have names, but the ingredients are not divulged on the menu. Instead, you’re tempted with coded symbols that specify the type of glass, and if the mix contains elements of sweet, sour, bitter, spice, refreshing, fizzy, herbal, spirit-forward, creamy, smooth, or savoury. For instance, the appropriately named ‘The House on the Klong’ merely specifies bitter, creamy, and sweet, all served in a classic tumbler. Intriguing to say the least!

Operating hours: 6 PM – 12 AM

Contact: +6626123601

Instagram | Website





The Bangkok nightlife scene is incomplete without cocktails, and the team at Villa Frantzén Cocktail Bar is ready to impress. Their perfect G&Ts are made using their new selection of premium Swedish gins.

Villa Frantzén Cocktail Bar

If gin and tonic is your go-to bar beverage, then Gabriel Valdés and the team at Villa Frantzén Cocktail Bar – located next door to the gorgeously designed Villa Frantzén restaurant – will craft one just the way you like it using their new selection of premium Swedish gins. These Nordic gins get their own dedicated page in the menu, and one of the standout suppliers is Stockholms Bränneri AB, the Swedish capital’s first craft gin distillery. Their signature dry gin is made with seven organic botanicals, and should make your G&T really come alive. Or try the distillery’s oak gin – distilled with orange peel and long pepper – aged in bourbon barrels for at least 50 days. Of course, if you’re the daring type then the brand’s Navy Strength (57 percent!) might have just the kick you’re looking for. And speaking off kicks, Villa Frantzén Cocktail Bar recently came in at No.17 on the Thailand’s 20 Best Bars list for 2023, as compiled by the folks running the annual Bangkok Bar Show.

Operating hours: 5 PM – 12 AM

Contact: +66873448222

Instagram | Website





Truth or Dare is a snazzy little wine and cocktail bar with a slight “party game” theme

Truth or Dare

New to the tippling scene on Langsuan Road is Truth or Dare, a snazzy little wine and cocktail bar with a slight “party game” theme. In-between sips here you can play a round of Jenga, or perhaps a version of ‘Truth or Dare’ with the bar’s dedicated set of action cards, or just relax and take in the passing parade cruising along this busy thoroughfare. Either way, the vibe is all about having fun, which is made even easier with their cool DJs and a great selection of cool signature cocktails. Try the aptly named ‘Hungover’, made with tequila, mezcal, pomelo, and a squeeze of lime, or strut your stuff with a ‘Single & Ready to Mingle’, a creamy mix of gin, yoghurt, earl grey vanilla, lemon, and strawberry.

Operating hours: 7 PM – 2 AM

Contact: +66832368236

Instagram | Facebook

(Main image: The ‘Carrot Crew’ cocktail at Vesper; Featured image: O.S.S. Bar interior)