Best bottles of Scotch to add to your whisky collection, based on your zodiac sign

Sophisticated smoky expressions from a remote island in Western Isles to indulgent fruity numbers that can pass for dessert – there are as many options of Scotch as there are whisky aficionados in India. Whether you’re on the lookout for the perfect peated present or enjoy regularly updating your at-home malt repertoire – the cosmos might point to the best bottles. Here’s a look at ambers from Caledonia that perfectly complement each zodiac sign.

In a country dubbed the world’s largest Scotch whisky market – just ahead of France – there’s a bottle for every taste, season, and occasion. Strictly distilled for at least three years in oak casks in Scotland and bottled at about 40 percent ABV, these malts come in different iterations – single malt, single grain, blended, blended malt, and blended grain. Each comes with its own set of characteristics and flavour profiles, with the latter ranging from fruity and floral to spicy and peated.

Over the years, producers have begun experimenting with their drams, paving the way for more eclectic sipping experiences. Naturally, the process of choosing one from the sea of options populating the aisles of liquor stores can be an exercise in exhaustion. A surefire way of investing in the perfect pour? Taking cues from the cosmos. Considering our astrological signs reflect our most dominant traits, they might just help you pick out a bottle that has the potential to be your go-to. Here’s a look at which whisky best complements each zodiac sign.

Aries: Ardbeg 10 Year Old

Aries is known to be impulsive and undaunted. The ideal Scotch for those born under this sign would have to mirror their spunk. The spicy, smoky Ardbeg 10 Year Old fits the bill. Matured in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks – this malt comes with the aroma of black pepper, menthol, dark chocolate, lemon, pear, and baked pineapple. Warm and spicy – just like this fire sign – every sip offers hints of currants, cappuccino, toasted marshmallows, and fruit. Dubbed the ideal match for a ‘dramatic, stormy night’ this rich whisky has a certain intensity as well as richness and boldness that an Aries would enjoy savouring. Not to mention, it’s an award-winning number, having bagged the World Whisky Of The Year title in 2008 – making it desirable to this frontrunning, competitive sign.

Taurus: Ballantine’s 21 Year Old

Taurus is a connoisseur of the finer things in life. The ideal Scotch for those born under this sign would have to be as sophisticated and dependable as them. Ballantine’s 21 Year Old is the perfect match. Released by a brand that’s known to be home to one of the world’s highest selling Scotch whisky – this one’s classic, highly coveted choice. Rich and intense, it features a warming blend of whiskies aged in European oak casks. It pours a reddish gold, with hints of apple, oranges, peaches and flowers on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, is smooth with notes of liquorice and spice. The finish is long with a touch of dried fruit. Complex and elegant – just like this earth sign – the dram is perfect for a cosy, at-home on-the-rocks ritual. Not to mention, it’s one to be savoured at special occasions – something the slow-moving Taurus that enjoys wise, long-term investments would appreciate and enjoy.

Gemini: Chivas Regal 25 Year Old

Geminis are known to be social and charming. Those born under this sign would enjoy a Scotch that mirrors their elegance, popularity, and taste for opulence. Chivas Regal 25 Year Old – the world’s first luxury whisky – checks all of these boxes (and more). It dates back to the early 1900s. Featuring a blend of the rarest 25-year-old malts, every cask sed is hand-selected and meticulously nosed. The payoff? A rich blend that offers notes of citrus, peach, and nuts on the nose. Every sip is reminiscent of chocolate and fondant, with the finish being long and smooth. Adored by the yesteryear high society of New York, this dram was a regular at most parties – a quality this air sign shares and would appreciate. Not to mention, it’s got quite the history – having been around for two World Wars and the prohibition era – making for the perfect subject of discussion for the conversationalist Gemini.

Cancer: X By Glenmorangie

Cancers are known to be sensitive, emotional, and nurturing. The ideal Scotch for those born under this sign would have to mirror their sweet and adaptable nature. The young X by Glenmorangie fits the bill. Crafted by top bartenders – it’s aged in bourbon and new char oak casks. Every sip is reminiscent of pear, vanilla, honeysuckle, orange sherbert, creme brulee, and chocolate fudge. This makes it perfect for cocktails – especially an Old Fashioned. This water sign would appreciate the versatility, enjoying taking it to every intimate gathering or displaying it at one of the many house parties it is known to host.

Leo: Royal Salute 21 Year Old

Represented by the lion – Leos are the royalty of the cosmic jungle. As such, they have a deep appreciation for history, tradition, and luxury. The iconic and highly coveted Royal Salute 21 Year Old is a perfect match for them. Created as a tribute to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, this sophisticated malt sings with notes of sweet pears, orange, vanilla, oak, sherry, smoke, and autumn flowers. Every sip of this Scotch whisky is reminiscent of spices, citrus marmalade, and hazelnut. The bottle features a sapphire glaze that’s reminiscent of the gems on the Imperial State Crown and this fire sign would enjoy displaying it in their home bars. Not to mention, it features only the finest of whiskies that have matured for at least 21 years. Nothing less would do for Leos.

Virgo: Lagavulin 16

Virgos are known to be hardworking perfectionists. Those born under this sign would enjoy a classic Scotch that would reflect their dependable personalities and allow them to kick back after a long day of work. The bold and peaty Lagavulin 16 is a perfect match. Highly sought-after, this classic whisky from Islay’s South Coast has been an integral part of the Lagavulin range since 1988. It pours a deep gold and every sip is reminiscent of black tea, iodine, sweet spices, leather, vanilla, figs, sea salt, and oak. The notes of peat-smoke are quite strong with this balanced, dry malt. Earthy and bold – just like this sign – this makes for a classic addition to any home bar. Not to mention, it’s also elegant, layered and complex – just like Virgos.

Libra: Aberlour 12-Year-Old Double Cask Matured

Libras are known to be sophisticated and social. Represented by the scales, those born under this sign seek balance in all aspects of their lives. As such, their ideal Scotch would have to be as harmonious as them. Enter, Arbelour 12-Year-Old. The rich malt is known to be one of the most well-balanced in the whisky game. The secret? Double cask maturation that features sherry casks and bourbon casks. It pours golden. On the nose are hints of cinnamon toast, raisin, butter, red apple, and cherry. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of brown sugar, char, and milk chocolate. The dram is popular, soft, and sweet – just like this air sign.

Scorpio: Laphroaig Scotch 10 Years

Scorpios are known to be passionate and bold. The ideal Scotch for them would have to mirror their intensity. Laphroaig Scotch 10 Years is the perfect match. Aged for 10 years and featuring malted barley that’s cold-smoked and dried over a peat fire and aged in ex-bourbon barrels – this whisky is rich and smoky. Every sip is reminiscent of peat and seaweed. Surprisingly, despite the slap of peat, you’ll note hints of sweetness while savouring this complex malt. This is reflective of this water sign’s own characteristic of being kind and loving on the inside, while appearing fierce on the outside. Full-bodied with a long finish, this sign would enjoy discovering all the layers there are to this pour.

Sagittarius: Monkey Shoulder

Sagittarius is known to be adventurous and free-spirited. Those born under this sign would take to a Scotch whisky that’s as fun-loving and popular as them. Enter, Monkey Shoulder. A blend of three Speyside ambers – this malt is versatile and vibrant. Every sip is reminiscent of zesty orange, honey, mellow vanilla, and oak. The finish, meanwhile, is spicy. This malt is straightforward, strong, and spunky – all while being complex as well – much like this fire sign. Not to mention, it fits right into parties – elegant or casual – just like a Sagittarius.

Capricorn: The Macallan Harmony Collection Smooth Arabica

Capricorns are known to be hardworking, pragmatic, and luxury-loving. Those born under this sign would only invest in a Scotch that’s practical, elegant, and timeless. Just like the Macallan Harmony Collection Smooth Arabica. From the house of one of the most reputable names in the whisky world – this malt is a celebration of Ethiopian Arabica coffee beans, some of the finest in the business. Created to be paired with a cup of ‘Joe.- perfect for this hustler of an earth sign that needs fuel to keep working through the day – it sings with notes of raisins, cherries, walnuts, vanilla, toffee, and gently-spiced Americano. The finish is sweet and creamy. The unique fusion of caffeine and liquor is reminiscent of Capricorn’s ‘work hard, play hard’ motto.

Aquarius: Bruichladdich Classic Laddie

Aquarius is known to be eccentric and rebellious. Those born under this sign march to the beat of their own drum and as such would enjoy a Scotch whisky that reflects their progressive sensibilities. Enter, Bruichladdich Classic Laddie – a non-conformist option that doesn’t adhere to strict recipes, age statements, or rules of production. As a result, every batch is unique. That said, the casks and grains are chosen meticulously by the Head Distiller, Adam Hannett. The payoff? A refreshing and lively amber that comes with hints of barley sugar, mint, daisies, myrtle, meadowsweet, cherry blossom, honey, and citrus on the nose. Every sip is refined with notes of sweet malt and ripe green fruits. The finish, meanwhile, is subtle. The distillery is also passionate about worker’s rights and the environment – ensuring fair pair and using green electricity – something this socially conscious air sign would appreciate.

Pisces: Oban 14

Pisces is known to be romantic and imaginative. The ideal Scotch whisky for those born under this sign would have to cater to their indulgent, sweet personalities. Oban 14 fits the bill. The Western Highland expression is rich and smokey. On the nose are hints of apples, pears, lemon, and orange. You’ll also discover hints of the sea via a touch of seaweed in this coastal dram – reflective of the natural habitat of this water sign that’s represented by the fish. Every sip is reminiscent of toffee, dried fig, and spices. There’s a distinct smokiness to this full-bodied malt that has a long and smooth finish. That aside, its complexity makes it a delicious complement to desserts – something a Pisces would always be up for.

